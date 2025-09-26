Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 50/1 multi across the EPL and EFL

Goals fancied at the Gtech to commence Saturday ACCA

Mike Norman

Let's commence this week's acca with an odds-on bet at the Gtech - don't worry, I'm two from two with these short price tips! - and back Over 2.5 Goals. This is a fixture that regularly entertains with last season's two encounters ending 4-3 and 2-1. Despite the loss of some big names the Bees have scored in all five Premier League games this term with four of those matches ending with at least three goals scored. United haven't been as prolific but they're among the league leaders for shots and xG so you just feel it's a matter of time before they start banging the goals in. Their last four fixtures have all ended with Over 2.5 Goals paying out.

Joe Dyer

The stat about Palace going 17 games unbeaten has been repeated far and wide this week ahead of what is currently the ultimate test in the Premier League - a visit from the champions. But despite winning every game so far, it's not been serene progress for Liverpool. I fancy a very solid and drilled Palace, with home support behind them, to deny the Reds a sixth straight Premier League win. Odds of 5/61.84 are good enough for me to put int the Saturday ACCA.

Ste Tudor

Leeds boast a tremendous home record, unbeaten at Elland Road in 22 league games, while three clean sheets in five in the Premier League suggests they have the defensive chops to stay up this term. Yet still Bournemouth are fancied here for the away win. The Cherries have only lost three in their last 15 on the road, scoring 2.1 goals per 90 in the process. Under Iraola they are a dangerous proposition beyond the South Coast as we've already seen this season twice-over. It matters too that Leeds have taken on the fewest number of shots so far in the top-flight.

Jack Critchley

This is Gary Rowett vs Chris Wilder, so it isn't likely to be pretty; however, Oxford's attacking numbers have improved since the international break with the return of Brian de Keersmaecker, and the Blades are yet to score on the road and look bereft of confidence. Wilder will be keen to get his latest tenure up and running against his former employers, but Rowett sides aren't easy to beat, and they should be able to extend the visitors' winless run.

*Please Note: If Oxford v Sheff United ends in a draw then this leg of the acca is void and it will continue on to the remaining legs at reduced odds.

Alan Dudman

Gillingham's surge to the top of the table in League Two has seen them take 21 points from their nine matches thus far and they dismantled a poor Newport team last Saturday 1-3 to maintain the unbeaten record. It could be straightforward to just back the Gills at 4/7, but with Bradley Dack serving a timely reminder of his class at this level with a double against Newport, there might be some juice in backing him at 9/4 Anytime Scorer.

Harrogate's xA of 1.93 is horrendous on the road and Gillingham just don't concede at the Priestfield with just one shipped in four in a 4-1 victory against Chesterfield. Their three other wins were all 1-0 against Crewe, Notts County and Walsall.

