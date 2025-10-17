Kevin Hatchard's European Football Tips: King Kane can dominate Klassiker

Saturday 18 October, 17:30

Der Klassiker remains the most eye-catching rivalry in German football, and with RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen both in the midst of massive rebuilds, Borussia Dortmund once again look the most likely team to give Bayern Munich a challenge. However, as much as they have improved under former Bayern coach Niko Kovac, Dortmund know that defeat on Saturday night will leave them seven points adrift of the Bavarian giants.

Bayern have won their first 10 competitive games of the season across four different competitions, their best ever start to a campaign. Considering he was derided by some as a failure with Burnley who wasn't worthy of the Bayern role, Vincent Kompany has proved a fair few doubters wrong.

The current Bundesliga champions have one of the most turbocharged attacks in Europe. They have scored 25 goals in just six league games, and England captain Harry Kane has bashed in 11 of them. Michael Olise has been involved in five league goals, Serge Gnabry in six, and former Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has scored in five of his 10 competitive appearances.

On the Betfair Sportsbook there's an OddsBoost for Kane to score two goals or more which takes the price to 3/14.00, and I think that's an attractive option. Kane has played 11 games for club and country this season, and incredibly he has scored multiple goals in eight of them. These are the kind of levels hit by Haaland, Mbappé and Lewandowski, and Kane is rightly viewed in that elite bracket of goalscorers.

Despite Dortmund's improvement, it's worth noting they have conceded three goals at St Pauli this season and four at Juventus, and Kane does have a Bundesliga hat-trick against BVB on his CV.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane to score 2+ goals @ SBK 3/1

Saturday 18 October, 20:05

Marseille are always a fascinating prospect on and off the field, and Roberto De Zerbi has certainly got the team playing his football, carrying out his tactical instructions to the letter. A long-awaited win over PSG gave the southern side enormous belief, and l'OM have won all four of their competitive home matches.

Mason Greenwood has scored in three of those matches, and it's worth remembering that he is the team's designated penalty taker. De Zerbi has at times been sceptical of the speedy forward's work-rate, but it seems the Italian has been won round.

Greenwood is 10/111.91 to score against a Le Havre team that has managed just one clean sheet this term, and that has leaked 10 goals in seven league games.

Recommended Bet Back Mason Greenwood to score @ SBK 10/11

Sunday 19 October, 13:00

Elche have been one of the biggest overachievers so far in the La Liga season. The newly promoted outfit have lost just one of their eight league matches so far, and that was the most recent one at Alaves.

Much-travelled striker Andre Silva has been a big hit since arriving from RB Leipzig. The Portugal international has scored in four of his seven La Liga appearances.

Champions League combatants Athletic Club have had a strange start to the season. They won their first three matches, but then went on a run of five losses in six competitive games, before a 2-1 success against Mallorca. It's perhaps no coincidence that the win coincided with the return from injury of the talismanic Nico Williams.

Elche have taken 10 points from their four home games, and I think they can at least claim a draw here. Let's back them +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.111/10, which gives us a half-win if the game ends level, and an odds-against payout if the hosts win.

Recommended Bet Back Elche +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 2.1

Sunday 19 October, 14:30

Eintracht Frankfurt's games have been a constant source of entertainment this season. All nine of their competitive matches have featured at least three goals, eight of them have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land, and six of them have featured five goals or more. Frankfurt have a clutch of young and inexperienced players who have incredible technical quality but are prone to errors.

Freiburg have woken up after a sleepy start to the campaign, and it's worth noting that five of their nine games have featured at least three goals. The clubs' last three Bundesliga meetings have ended 1-3, 4-1 and 3-3. I don't expect this to be any less cavalier from both teams, so I'll happily back Over 3.5 Goals at 2.68/5.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Goals @ EXC 2.6

