Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 8

Tips for every Premier League Matchday 8 fixture

Blues to pile pressure on Ange in early kick-off

Haaland backed to strike as City ease past Toffees

Back Salah to sink Man Utd again at Anfield

Nottm Forest v Chelsea

Saturday 18 October, 12:30

Live on TNT

The Opta Stat:

"Chelsea have won three of their last four Premier League away games against Nottingham Forest (D1), including both of their last two in a row. The Blues have never before won three successive away league games against the Tricky Trees.

"Nottingham Forest have lost four of their last five Premier League games (D1), failing to score in each defeat. The Tricky Trees could fail to score in three consecutive matches in the top-flight for the first time since April 1999."

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea and BTTS 'No' SBK 9/4

Brighton v Newcastle

Saturday 18 October, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Brighton have never lost in eight Premier League home games against Newcastle United (W3 D5). Indeed, the Magpies are the only side to visit Brighton 5+ times in the competition without ever winning. Newcastle United have won just two of their 16 Premier League games against Brighton (D8 L6), a win rate of 13% - their lowest ratio against any side they have faced 3+ times in the competition."

Betfair Bet: Back Brighton @ 6/42.50

Burnley v Leeds

Saturday 18 October, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"After beating Wolves 3-1 in September, Leeds United are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since April 2022 under Jesse Marsch. The Whites have, however, kept just one clean sheet in their last 24 away games in the top-flight (51 goals conceded), doing so via a 0-0 draw at Newcastle in December 2022."

Betfair Bet: Back Both Teams to Score @ 9/101.90

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

Saturday 18 October, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Antoine Semenyo has scored (10) or assisted (4) 14 of Bournemouth's last 18 Premier League goals (78%). Since the start of this period (14th April), this is at least three more goal involvements than any other player in the division."

Betfair Bet: Back Semenyo to score @ 3/14.00

Man City v Everton

Saturday 18 October, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City have won seven of their last eight Premier League home games, losing the other 0-2 against Tottenham Hotspur in August. The Citizens have won their last two at the Etihad by a 3+ goal margin, last doing so three times in a row in May 2024.

"Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in Manchester City's seven Premier League games this season; a goal here will make this only the third instance of a player reaching 10+ goals in a side's first eight games of a season in the competition, with the Norwegian himself already responsible for the first two (6th game in 2022-23, 5th game in 2024-25)."

Recommended Bet Back Man City -1 and Haaland to score SBK 6/4

Sunderland v Wolves

Saturday 18 October, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Wolves have gone 1-0 up in each of their last three Premier League games, but failed to win all three (D2

L1).

"Just one of Sunderland's seven Premier League goals this season has been scored in the first half (14%), a league-low ratio. They have had 27 shots and 2.4 xG in the opening 45 minutes of games this term, compared to 43 shots and 3.9 xG after half-time."

Betfair Bet: Back Wolves/Sunderland @ 30/131.00

Fulham v Arsenal

Saturday 18 October, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Fulham have lost both of their last two Premier League games, and could lose three in a row for the first time since December 2023. They have shipped three goals in both of those last two defeats, last conceding 3+ more times in a row in the competition in September 2020 (4) - a run that included a 0-3 home defeat to Arsenal."

Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal and Over 2.5 goals @ 5/42.25

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Sunday 19 October, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham Hotspur's Thomas Frank has never beaten Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in the Premier League in five attempts (D2 L3, all with Brentford). It's the most he's faced an opposing manager in the competition without ever winning.

"Tottenham Hotspur have scored 13 goals from an expected goals tally of 7.5 in the Premier League this season, the biggest overperformance of any side (+5.5). Indeed, their shot conversion rate of 16.9% is second only to Manchester City (17.4%)."

Betfair Bet: Back Villa Double Chance and BTTS 'Yes' @ 7/52.40

Liverpool v Man Utd

Sunday 19 October, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Liverpool have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League meetings with Manchester United (W7 D6), a 1-2 defeat at Old Trafford in August 2022. Indeed, since the start of 2018-19, this is the fewest defeats any side to face the Red Devils 3+ times in the competition has had against them.

"Manchester United are winless in their last eight Premier League away games (D2 L6) since beating Leicester City 3-0 in March.

"Liverpool's Mo Salah has more goals (13) and goal involvements (19 - 13 goals, 6 assists) against Man Utd than any other player in Premier League history."

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool -1 and Salah to score SBK 11/5

West Ham v Brentford

Monday 20 October, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"West Ham's Nuno Espírito Santo has already beaten Brentford in the Premier League this season, winning 3-1 with Nottingham Forest on MD1. Should he also win here, it would be the earliest into a season (by both date and matchdays) a manager has ever beaten the same opponent with two different clubs in the competition."

Betfair Bet: Back West Ham @ 29/202.45

