Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 8
Get the Opta stats and a tip for all 10 Matchday eight fixtures including Nottingham Forest v Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime, Liverpool v Man Utd on Sunday and a Monday night London derby...
-
Tips for every Premier League Matchday 8 fixture
-
Blues to pile pressure on Ange in early kick-off
-
Haaland backed to strike as City ease past Toffees
- Back Salah to sink Man Utd again at Anfield
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Nottm Forest v Chelsea: Back Blues to win to nil
Nottm Forest v Chelsea
Saturday 18 October, 12:30
Live on TNT
The Opta Stat:
"Chelsea have won three of their last four Premier League away games against Nottingham Forest (D1), including both of their last two in a row. The Blues have never before won three successive away league games against the Tricky Trees.
"Nottingham Forest have lost four of their last five Premier League games (D1), failing to score in each defeat. The Tricky Trees could fail to score in three consecutive matches in the top-flight for the first time since April 1999."
Brighton v Newcastle: Back Seagulls to sink Magpies again
Brighton v Newcastle
Saturday 18 October, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"Brighton have never lost in eight Premier League home games against Newcastle United (W3 D5). Indeed, the Magpies are the only side to visit Brighton 5+ times in the competition without ever winning. Newcastle United have won just two of their 16 Premier League games against Brighton (D8 L6), a win rate of 13% - their lowest ratio against any side they have faced 3+ times in the competition."
Betfair Bet: Back Brighton @ 6/42.50
Burnley v Leeds: Back goals for both teams
Burnley v Leeds
Saturday 18 October, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"After beating Wolves 3-1 in September, Leeds United are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since April 2022 under Jesse Marsch. The Whites have, however, kept just one clean sheet in their last 24 away games in the top-flight (51 goals conceded), doing so via a 0-0 draw at Newcastle in December 2022."
Betfair Bet: Back Both Teams to Score @ 9/101.90
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth: Back in-form sides to draw again
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
Saturday 18 October, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"Antoine Semenyo has scored (10) or assisted (4) 14 of Bournemouth's last 18 Premier League goals (78%). Since the start of this period (14th April), this is at least three more goal involvements than any other player in the division."
Betfair Bet: Back Semenyo to score @ 3/14.00
Man City v Everton: Back Haaland to help hosts to comfortable win
Man City v Everton
Saturday 18 October, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"Manchester City have won seven of their last eight Premier League home games, losing the other 0-2 against Tottenham Hotspur in August. The Citizens have won their last two at the Etihad by a 3+ goal margin, last doing so three times in a row in May 2024.
"Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in Manchester City's seven Premier League games this season; a goal here will make this only the third instance of a player reaching 10+ goals in a side's first eight games of a season in the competition, with the Norwegian himself already responsible for the first two (6th game in 2022-23, 5th game in 2024-25)."
Sunderland v Wolves: Back comeback win at 30/1
Sunderland v Wolves
Saturday 18 October, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"Wolves have gone 1-0 up in each of their last three Premier League games, but failed to win all three (D2
L1).
"Just one of Sunderland's seven Premier League goals this season has been scored in the first half (14%), a league-low ratio. They have had 27 shots and 2.4 xG in the opening 45 minutes of games this term, compared to 43 shots and 3.9 xG after half-time."
Betfair Bet: Back Wolves/Sunderland @ 30/131.00
Fulham v Arsenal: Back goals and a Gunners win at the Cottage
Fulham v Arsenal
Saturday 18 October, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Fulham have lost both of their last two Premier League games, and could lose three in a row for the first time since December 2023. They have shipped three goals in both of those last two defeats, last conceding 3+ more times in a row in the competition in September 2020 (4) - a run that included a 0-3 home defeat to Arsenal."
Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal and Over 2.5 goals @ 5/42.25
Tottenham v Aston Villa: Back Emery to deny Frank again
Tottenham v Aston Villa
Sunday 19 October, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Tottenham Hotspur's Thomas Frank has never beaten Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in the Premier League in five attempts (D2 L3, all with Brentford). It's the most he's faced an opposing manager in the competition without ever winning.
"Tottenham Hotspur have scored 13 goals from an expected goals tally of 7.5 in the Premier League this season, the biggest overperformance of any side (+5.5). Indeed, their shot conversion rate of 16.9% is second only to Manchester City (17.4%)."
Betfair Bet: Back Villa Double Chance and BTTS 'Yes' @ 7/52.40
Liverpool v Man Utd: Back Salah to strike in north west derby
Liverpool v Man Utd
Sunday 19 October, 16:30
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Liverpool have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League meetings with Manchester United (W7 D6), a 1-2 defeat at Old Trafford in August 2022. Indeed, since the start of 2018-19, this is the fewest defeats any side to face the Red Devils 3+ times in the competition has had against them.
"Manchester United are winless in their last eight Premier League away games (D2 L6) since beating Leicester City 3-0 in March.
"Liverpool's Mo Salah has more goals (13) and goal involvements (19 - 13 goals, 6 assists) against Man Utd than any other player in Premier League history."
West Ham v Brentford: Back Nuno get first win
West Ham v Brentford
Monday 20 October, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"West Ham's Nuno Espírito Santo has already beaten Brentford in the Premier League this season, winning 3-1 with Nottingham Forest on MD1. Should he also win here, it would be the earliest into a season (by both date and matchdays) a manager has ever beaten the same opponent with two different clubs in the competition."
Betfair Bet: Back West Ham @ 29/202.45
Bookmark Betting.Betfair Premier League blog and get tips for every match
Recommended bets
Full list of Matchday 8 Fixtures
Saturday 18 October
- Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (12:30, live on TNT Sport)
- Brighton v Newcastle (15:00)
- Burnley v Leeds (15:00)
- Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (15:00)
- Manchester City v Everton (15:00)
- Sunderland v Wolves (15:00)
- Fulham v Arsenal (17:30), live on Sky Sports)
Sunday 19 October
- Tottenham v Aston Villa (14:00, live on Sky Sports)
- Liverpool v Manchester United (16:30, live on Sky Sports)
Monday 20 October
- West Ham v Brentford (20:00, live on Sky Sports)
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Mark O'Haire's Notebook: MD8 Premier League tips involving Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Spurs
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Championship Tips and Predictions: A cagey 90 minutes expected in Teesside on Friday
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Saturday League 1 and 2 Tips: Back Bet Builders at 12/1 and 32/1
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Premier League Matchday 8 Preview: All eyes on the not so fab four at Anfield, Big Ange at Forest and red-hot Haaland
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Premier League Tips: Five player prop bets for Saturday including two 11/4 shouts