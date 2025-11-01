Football Accumulator Tips: Andy Robson's Sunday 7/2 Match Odds 90 Acca including a win for Newcastle

Newcastle fancied to beat struggling West Ham

Tip #1 - Back Newcastle to beat West Ham 4/7 1.57

West Ham have the worst home record in the Premier League so far this season, having lost all four of their games at the London Stadium.

West Ham fans staged a boycott against the ownership in their most recent home game as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford in another disappointing display, and further fan action is expected here, which could lead to a toxic environment inside the London Stadium.

West Ham have conceded 12 goals across these matches (3.0 per game). Only Wolves (14) have conceded more goals than West Ham at home this season, and it's no surprise that both sides currently sit in the relegation zone.

It's hard to see where success starts to come for West Ham, the squad is weak and Nuno has been dealt a very tough hand, being drafted in early on in the campaign without a pre-season.

Newcastle have recovered from a slow start to the campaign to win four of their last five matches across all competitions, with all four of these wins coming at St James' Park. It was a similar story for Newcastle last season with off the field stories corrupting the early weeks of their campaign, but Eddie Howe has now settled the side, and they can continue their strong run of form here.

Tip #2 - Back Fiorentina to beat Lecce @ 8/13 1.61

Fiorentina are yet to register a win in Serie A this term, which may sound off putting when looking to back them here, but, they have won both of their games in the Conference League this season (3-0 and 2-0) and won't have a better chance of getting three points on the board than this clash against Lecce.

Lecce have struggled just as much as Fiorentina in the early weeks of the campaign, winning just one of their nine matches in Serie A. This win did come on the road, though Lecce have only managed to score four goals across their four away games.

Fiorentina have managed to score in four of their last five matches across all competitions, so even though they haven't been picking up results, they have been a threat in the final third. They've also had some tough early fixtures, including matches against Napoli, Inter, AC Milan and Roma.

Fiorentina beat Lecce 7-0 over the two head-to-head meetings between the sides last season, and this is the perfect opportunity for the hosts to finally get off the mark for the campaign.

Tip #3 - Back Lille to beat Angers @ 2/9 1.22

Lille currently sit second in Ligue 1, having avoided defeat in seven of their 10 matches in the French top flight. They've won three of their five home games, netting 10 goals across these matches (2.0 per game) and only losing one of these fixtures.

They take on an Angers side that are yet to win on the road this season, having lost three of their five matches and netting just three goals. Angers are unlikely to be able to match the scoring power of Lille, who have scored 2+ goals in three of their last five matches across all competitions.

Angers have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, which was a home victory against Lorient, a side that currently sit in the relegation zone. Lille won both head-to-head meetings against Angers last season by 2-0 scorelines.

Tip #4 - Back Accrington to beat Gainsborough @ 4/9 1.44

Accrington are currently embroiled in what looks to be a relegation battle for them in League Two this campaign, but this FA Cup clash can offer a much needed break from the intensity of League Two, against one of the lowest ranked sides that have qualified for the first round of the FA Cup.

Gainsborough play in the Northern Premier Division, they are ranked 58 places below Accrington Stanley in the English footballing pyramid, so this early round cup clash is a bit of a mismatch.

Gainsborough did manage to reach the second round of the FA Cup last season, which is the furthest they've ever gone in the competition, but that achievement will be more difficult to complete this time around.

Accrington have struggled on the road in League Two so far this season with just one win from their seven matches. However, they should fare better against non-league opposition, and have the added quality to get a win on the board here.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle, Fiorentina, Lille and Accrington all to Win SBK 7/2

