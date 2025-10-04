Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's Sunday Match Odds 90 Acca at 5/1

Newcastle and Man City fancied to pick up three points

Monaco and Sporting Lisbon can record home wins in Europe

You can back Andy Robson's Sunday acca at 5/1 6.00

Tip #1 - Back Newcastle to beat Nottm Forest 8/15 1.53

I did think it would take a massive amount of good fortune for Forest's managerial switch to be effective. We're talking about a side going from a low block, countering attacking set up, to an ambitious, high line approach, which is a swing that is almost impossible to implement in the middle of the season.

Forest's early results are showing how jarring this transition is. They've lost four of their six matches under Ange Postecoglou and have conceded 13 goals across these games. This simply isn't sustainable and will continue to cost Forest unless Ange adapts his system, which we know he won't from his time at Tottenham.

On the other hand, Newcastle are a side that are growing into the season after a tough start to the campaign, which was further fuelled by the club being the focus of the summer transfer window. Their 4-0 win over USG during the week will fill Howe's side with confidence, they made a slow start to last season and still managed to finish in a Champions League spot.

Newcastle beat Forest in both meetings last season. They ran out 4-3 winners at St James' Park and recorded a 3-1 win at the City Ground. I think Howe's side will be able to come out on top again here with no immediate signs of Forest showing any defensive organisation.

Tip #2 - Back Monaco to beat Nice @ 5/6 1.84

Monaco have had a solid start at home to the Ligue 1 campaign, with three wins from their opening three home games, scoring 11 goals across these games and conceding just five. They equalised in the last minute against Man City during the week thanks to an Eric Dier penalty, which will give them real encouragement heading into this game.

Nice have started pretty averagely in Ligue 1 with just two wins from their opening six matches. They've lost both of their away games so far this season, conceding seven goals in the process in matches against Brest and Le Havre - both sides that finished in the bottom half of Ligue 1 last term.

Monaco can take advantage of Nice's lack of defensive security on the road at the start of this season. Nice have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, which was a 1-0 win at home against Nantes - who have only won one game themselves so far this term.

Monaco ran out 2-1 winners in this fixture last campaign and were totally dominant in the game. They recorded an xG of 2.45 to Nice's 0.51 and could have come away with a more convincing victory, had they converted a penalty which was missed.

Tip #3 - Back Man City to beat Brentford @ 4/7 1.57

Brentford are far from the security they developed at the back under Thomas Frank in the early weeks of the season. They've conceded 2+ goals in four of their six Premier League games so far this season and I think they'll struggle to keep City out here. Guardiola's side keep teasing a return to the form which saw City reign dominant over the Premier League for a few seasons, but defensive issues have held them back from being a convincing title challenger.

They've scored 2+ goals in four of their last five matches, with the exception coming away against Arsenal, a side with the joint best defensive record in the league. They come into this game unbeaten across their last six matches, winning four of these games.

City scored 2+ goals in both meetings with Brentford last season. Thomas Frank often got the better of Pep Guardiola in his time with the Bees and remains the only manager to have completed the double against Guardiola in the Premier League.

Keith Andrews is still a way off in his development to reach the tactical nous of Frank, and is unlikely to be able to continue Brentford's decent record against City.

Tip #4 - Back Sporting to beat Braga @ 2/5 1.40

Sporting's four game winning streak was brought to an end by Napoli in the Champions League during the week, but the Portuguese giants have still managed to win six of their seven games in Liga Portugal, as they look to hunt down a relentless Porto side that have won all seven of their games this season domestically.

This makes all of Sporting's games important, as they will need to be at their very best to stop the momentum which Francisco Farioli has instilled in his side. They've won two of their three home games so far this season, scoring 10 goals across these games and conceding just two. The defeat they suffered across these games came against that unstoppable Porto side.

There is a clear gap in quality between Benfica, Porto and Sporting to the rest of Liga Portugal, and I think we'll see that in this game. This fixture ended 1-1 last season, but Sporting did beat Braga 4-2 in the reverse meeting between the sides.

Braga have made a steady start to the season themselves, but this pales in comparison to the quality and consistency of the top three sides in the Portuguese top flight.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle, Monaco, Man City and Sporting Lisbon all to Win SBK 5/1

