Both teams out of play-offs

Sharjah surface tricky

Sharjah Warriors v Desert Vipers

Sunday 11 February, 14.30

Sharjah Warriors v Desert Vipers team news

Warriors are almost certainly out of the play-off picture on net run rate. Liam Livingstone has turned up for an end-of-the-season cameo. They could have done with his ballast earlier.

Possible XI: Dickwella, Kohler-Cadmore, Livingstone, Denly, Williams, Sams, Woakes, Ruller, Rashid, Siddique, Jawadullah

Vipers have also called for English batting reinforcement in a desperate effort to ignite their campaign. It didn't work. They are out. Phil Salt and Alex Hales opening guarantees carnage one way or the other - zero for two or 11, 12 an over from the get-go. Dan Lawrence is also available.

Possible XI: Salt, Hales (sub with Pathiarana), Lawrence, Munro, S Curran, Hose, Jones, Naseer, Mustafa, Amir, Sowter

Sharjah Warriors v Desert Vipers pitch report

The Sharjah surface is looking tricky to bat on. Three of the last four first-innings scores read: 132, 104 and 75. Shorting a par line in the mid 150s could make sense. That 75 was by Sharjah against Knight Riders and we have consistently said their batting is poor. Fingers crossed they bat first.

Warriors are 2.206/5 with Vipers 1.834/5. We're unsure how you split these teams on formguide but if you were going man for man it makes sense. Vipers should have too much for them.

But motivation is the issue. Do either of these teams care enough? Instead of trying to second guess it may be wise just to expect plenty of flips on the market.

Salt has appeal for top Vipers bat because Hales could be a non-runner in the market if they chase. Hales has been subbed in this season meaning that he will be void. Remember only the starting XI count for top bowler and bat bets. The 3/14.00 on Salt works but no shorter, thank you.

