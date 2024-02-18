Premier League Tips

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators PSL Tips: Faith in Fakhar at boosted price

Jason Roy
Roy turned in a vintage performance

Ed Hawkins, with four wins on the opening three matches, unearths top-bat value for the contest on Monday

Recommended bets

(1.5pts) Back Fakhar Zaman top Lahore bat @ 11/43.75

(2pts) Back over 185.5 Lahore 1st inns runs @ 2.001/1

