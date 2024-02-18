Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators PSL Tips: Faith in Fakhar at boosted price

Runs wager solid

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators

Monday 19 February, 14.30

TV: Live on Sky743

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators team news

The champions were beaten in their opening match by a strong Islamabad team. Lahore found control was lacking in the field in the chase without Rashid Khan. It could be a recurring theme. A first-innings total of 195 for only five wickets felt like they'd left runs out there. Sikandar Raza is a possible addition.

Possible XI: Farhan, Fakhar, van der Dussen, Shafique, Raza, Wiese, Tucker, Afridi, Rauf, J Khan, Zaman

Quetta were indebted to Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel producing blistering performances with the bat against Zalmi on Sunday. They then held their nerve in the field with Mohammad Amir and Abrar Ahmed conjuring mean spells.

Possible XI: Roy, Shakeel, Rossouw, Nafay, Sarfaraz, Rutherford, Wasim, Akeal, Hasnain, Amir, Abrar

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators pitch report

More than 170 has been busted 19 times in the last 20 first-innings in Lahore. There is a bias on the toss with 19 of those matches won by the side batting first. We would expect top have to pay overs 182.5 on the par line. We would rathe rbet Lahore to do so because their batting is historically stronger.

That's not to say that Quetta are not value to make it a msierable start for the holders. The bias for the side batting first has to be taken into account when the oustiders are likely to go off at around 2.206/5.

With a score of 180 on the board Quetta should be favourites. It then only takes one to go straight up into the air in the powerplay for a straightforward trade.

But Quetta might deserve a bit more faith than that. They do look like a bowling team with Amir and Abrar in tandem and the potentially explosive Mohammad Hasnain to the fore as well.

Fakhar Zaman had a rare off day on match day one. But the opener who won at 38% of the time in the last two years deserves faith and time, particularly as Sportsbook have boosted him to 12/53.40. We're not inclined to play on Roy again, who has been boosted to 11/43.75.

