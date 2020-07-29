Rivaldo Exclusive: Coutinho could get mojo back at Arsenal, Spurs or Leicester

Coutinho should return to Premier League

Philippe Coutinho will soon return from his loan at Bayern to Barcelona but I doubt he can revive his career there.

His best option could be returning to English football where he spent the best seasons of his career and in which his qualities seem to be best suited, as he proved at Liverpool when was one of the best players in the Premier League.

At Arsenal, Tottenham or Leicester, Coutinho could be a regular starter next season. It would be a good opportunity for the Brazillian to rediscover his best form and show that he continues to be an excellent player who belongs to the elite.

Willian needs to talk to Lampard

Willian is at the end of his contract with Chelsea and Arsenal seem to be interested in signing him.

But he's having an excellent season and Chelsea are interesting in keeping him. Frank Lampard and the board need to inform the player about their plans for him next season. Chelsea are signing players and, if Willian will not be a first choice pick, then he probably would prefer to leave.

Willian will have many interested clubs, but I think he would prefer to learn about Chelsea's plans first before taking a decision about his future.

David Luiz could be key for Arsenal

David Luiz did not enjoy a great first season with Arsenal, but the club trusted him by renewing his contract and I think the Brazilian defender still has what it takes to play at a big English club.

He has lots of experience and knows exactly how to manage his energy during a match. He could also be pivotal to help the youngsters at the club.

He has lots of knowledge about English football and will improve from last season and could work as an important player in such a young and inexperienced squad that clearly needs some veterans to help them improve.

Neymar can be best in the world

Neymar has been receiving plaudits for the way he is focusing on his football. His attitude seems to be just right at the moment and that can only bode well for PSG in the Champions League.

He's already 28-years-old, so perhaps he felt it was time to concentrate on being again that sensational player who could easily claim a Ballon D'Or or, in my view, two or three.

It's not easy for a player to exclusively focus on football when they're surrounded by so much noise and distraction. But Neymar looks more controlled in his behaviour now and he's only showing up on the news for his achievements on the pitch which makes me very happy.

I'm a great admirer of Neymar and I want him to become the best in the world. I believe that can happen naturally if he manages to keep this new attitude from now on as he is clearly on the right path.

Barcelona must focus on Napoli

Barcelona must forget about a disappointing La Liga season and focus on their Champions League match against Napoli.

Napoli know they have a good chance of beating Barcelona, not only because the Italians are playing well, but also because the hosts won't have the Camp Nou stands full of support.

Without fans, Gennaro Gattuso's team won't feel much pressure while for Barca defeat would be a huge disappointment and probably the end of Quique Setién's reign as manager.

I expect a very tough match for Barcelona but of course I want them to play well and sailing through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arthur's situation has been badly managed

Arthur is still away from the Barca group after sealing his move to Juventus at the end of season.The manager and board have simply decided that Arthur is no longer part of the squad. Possibly they thought he wouldn't give 100% in this final part of the season after agreeing his move, but I consider Arthur a good professional who should continue playing with the team until the transfer happens.

I believe the board told Setien to start considering Arthur as his last option in midfield. I can't believe Setien would have made the decision because he would have wanted to have his best players available. Arthur could still have been useful for Barca. It's sad to see how Arthur's Barca career is ending.

The shortest ever managerial reign?

I don't know what the shortest reign ever is for a manager but Mircea Lucescu must be up there. The Romanian, who managed Shakhtar Donetsk manager for 10 years, was an unpopular appointment with Kiev ultras and he left Dinamo after four days in the job.

It's always interesting when a player of manager joins one of their former club's arch rivals. Luis Figo was incredibly unpopular in Barcelona after leaving for Real Madrid and the same would have happened to me if I'd made that move.

As player, though, you have to be professional. I played for three rival clubs from Sao Paulo. It's something that creates a bit of resentment among fans, which is understandable, but a professional always needs to evaluate what's best for his career at each moment.

Lucescu has vowed to return to Dinamo and I can see him initiating a new era there, bringing in good Brazilian players just like he did at Shakhtar with great success. I'm thinking of talented players like Luan or Everton Cebolinha who might be excellent signings, but I'm not sure if they will adapt nicely to the Ukrainian winter as well as to a new playing system.