City v Real Madrid 50-50 heading into the second leg

Vini Jr is Real Madrid's key player

"Unusual decision" if Zidane moves to Al-Nassr

Sergio Busquets leaves a fantastic legacy at Barca

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced that he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, and I have no doubt that he will always be a player much cherished by the fans. After all, he was someone who played a major role in Barcelona's most recent glory years.

Despite often going unnoticed on the pitch, he played a crucial role in helping others like Xavi, Iniesta and even Lionel Messi shine at the highest level.

As well as providing essential support for his teammates, he is the player everyone relied on as he rarely lost the ball and was always very quick to think and execute, contributing to the team's attacking dynamics.

He also stayed loyal to the club in the current years of financial crisis and never acted out of character, so I'm sure he leaves a great legacy and will always have a very special place at Camp Nou.

Man City and Real Madrid tie is 50-50

We witnessed an excellent match at the Bernabeu with both teams looking for the win. With that, we were able to see two beautiful goals from outside the box, so I can only hope that next week's game can be just as tight and eventful.

Although Pep Guardiola's side rarely lose a game at home, I don't see that as a huge advantage here.

Real Madrid are the specialists in these kinds of matches and already this season they won 4-0 at the Camp Nou to reverse a home defeat in the Copa del Rey. Pep Guardiola will be all too aware of the danger of Carlo Ancelotti's side, not least because he has faced them many times in his career.

Vini Jr could become Brazil's top scorer in the Champions League

Following a difficult start in which Vini Jr. struggled to establish himself as a starter at Real Madrid, partly due to his finishing problems, he is now the team's key player, and he showed it once again against Manchester City.

His goal from outside the box only confirms his evolution as a goalscorer and that makes him a very fearsome player, as not only can he unbalance defenders and provide assists, he now has the ability to take the shot himself and score.

He has reached 15 goals in the Champions League at the age of 22, and I believe he could well become the highest Brazilian scorer in the competition, thus surpassing both Kaká (30) and Neymar (43).

Milan will find it very difficult to reverse first leg defeat

I believe Milan may have missed a great chance to return to a Champions final by losing 2-0 at home to Inter in the first leg on Wednesday.

Obviously, the second leg will also be at the San Siro, however this time it will be Inter who will have the majority of the fans inside the stadium, and that could be an important factor which could unnerve a Milan team that needs to attack.

Inter have been incredibly strong in defence in the Champions League this season, always setting up with a disciplined structure before countering effectively in attack.

I think it's difficult to see Milan turn the tie around, although I hope they do having loved my time at the club.

Due to their 2-0 advantage, Inter will play the way they do best to take speed out of the game thus controlling the tie to stop any potential turnaround by the Rossoneri.

Zidane to Al-Nassr would be a somewhat unusual

There is talk in the press that Cristiano Ronaldo is pressuring the Al-Nassr board to hire Zinedine Zidane to take over the club, and whilst I understand Ronaldo's desire to work with someone with whom he was so happy in the past, I think it would be unusual to see Zidane move there.

On the other hand, Zidane could see this as a good opportunity from financial perspective, and also his friendship for a player who gave him so much in his time at Real Madrid.

Zidane will certainly have plenty of big European clubs interested in his services and leaving for a second-tier football club in Saudi Arabia would be something unexpected compared to his career goals as a manager.

In my opinion, it will all depend on possible offers he receives from European clubs this summer, and should the offers not be satisfactory enough, perhaps he could consider a brief stint in the fast-growing Saudi Arabian football.