City did not give Arsenal a chance on Wednesday

Treble would be a "great achievement" for the manager

Firmino to Barca would his dream, but not a guarantee

Man City unlikely to let Premier League title slip

Manchester City didn't give Arsenal a chance on Wednesday and now have everything in their own hands to win the Premier League for the third straight season.

City's team are so close together and also have so much experience in these situations that I am now convinced Arsenal have lost the title that was in their hands.

Manchester City's remaining fixtures are also much more favourable than Arsenal's, so I just do not see a way the Gunners can hold onto their slender lead having played two games more.

In my opinion, Arsenal may have lost the title when they thought they had enough of a gap, which allowed them to relax and even drop a few points.

That has proven to be a fatal mistake, because in the Premier League every game is difficult, and you just cannot relax.

City, with more experience, did not give up and put plenty of pressure on Arsenal with seven consecutive wins, and eventually managed to turn the whole situation around.

Citizens can achieve the Triple Crown in 2022/23

Looking at the quality and current form of Pep Guardiola's team, I see them winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League this year in what would be a great achievement for both manager and club.

Their biggest task will be getting past Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals as the Spanish side are the specialists in the competition as they showed by eliminating Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool last season.

But City come into the tie in very strong form and will be hard to stop if they keep playing like this.

Firmino must choose a club where he can be a starter

There have been rumours in recent days that Barcelona may look to sign Firmino who is set to leave Liverpool come the end of the season.

Following in the footsteps of other great Brazilian players, I believe Firmino would fulfil a dream of playing for Barcelona. However, I think he should first find out what his role in the team would be.

Xavi always plays with one centre forward - Robert Lewandowski - and the arrival of the Firmino could suggest a change of strategy, but will most likely mean that he would be a bench player who would play only a few minutes.

That's why I think he should weigh up his decision, not least because he's leaving Liverpool because he's lost his leading role within a club. That does not take away the beautiful history he has written.

No doubt playing at Barcelona is a dream come true, but at this late stage of his career, he might need to look for another club that gives him greater assurances of playing more minutes.

So, should he reach an agreement with Barcelona, I would hope that he talks to Xavi first in order to understand what his role in the squad will be.