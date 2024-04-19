Rivaldo Exclusive: Former Madrid boss José Mourinho closer to joining Barcelona than Guardiola

Not the right time for Guardiola to return to Barcelona

Mourinho is a former Barca man and cannot be ruled out

El Clasico thoughts with huge game on Sunday

Dortmund can win UEFA Champions League

Premier League title race will go down to the wire

Not the time for Guardiola to return to Barca

I do not see Guardiola joining Barcelona anytime soon. I think the only realistic chance would be when he wants to move back home and enjoy more family life, which is easier for him in Barcelona, and can coach the team at the same time.

So today it depends a lot more on him, but I think it's very difficult for next season. He's doing well in England, and I think this return would also depend on the financial state of the club, and if they can bring players in for Guardiola.

Mourinho closer to Barcelona job than Guardiola

There are many fans who do not accept players or coaches who played for or managed their rival team. But Jose Mourinho has already been at Barcelona, with Sir Bobby Robson, and ​​he is a great person. Of course, his intensity as a coach, and sometimes being controversial with his own fans could be a concern from the beginning, but he is a winner.

Considering that he is without a club and the situation at Barcelona, ​​in my opinion, it is easier for him to join the team than Guardiola right now, and I think It would be a great signing for Barcelona, ​​even though some fans don't like the name.

Without a doubt he would do a great job, he knows the team, the Spanish league, the Champions League and has a lot of experience.

Experienced Madrid handled Champions League better than Barcelona

Barcelona did not make the most of their experience in the Champions League. After a very good victory in Paris, the team didn't know how to play a game of such importance.

The red card, which in my opinion was fair, highlighted the lack of concentration and It was a disappointing night for the fans and the team.

Real did what Barcelona couldn't. They drew at home in a great game and went to England playing for a draw and, after scoring the first goal, managed to hold on to the game.

There's no point saying that City deserved to qualify, in football you need to win. If you don't score the goal, it's no use. So despite having more opportunities, I will not say Real Madrid were lucky.

Real played with the experience of 14 Champions League titles behind them. The team knew how to play intelligently away from home and even when they conceded the equaliser, they stayed strong to take the game to penalties.

Real Madrid's greatness prevailed, and their experience in these games meant they knew how to play 210 minutes against the holders of the Champions League and come out on top.

Ancelotti learned from the defeat to City last year, and played more defensively in the second leg this time around, and showed once again why he is one of the greatest managers in Champions League history.

Dortmund can go all the way this season

Just on the Champions League, I think it will be between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the final now, and I think Dortmund will be the Champions League winners this season.

Barca must win Sunday's El Clásico

This Sunday's game is a key game for Barcelona, ​​because if they win the gap will be five points with six games remaining. But if Real Madrid win, I think it will seal the title. I think Real Madrid have an advantage, even more so after qualifying for the Champions League and Barcelona having lost like they did.

However, it is a Classico, and anything can happen. There is nothing better for Barcelona to forget what happened v PSG than to beat their biggest rival away from home and heat up the fight for the title once again.

Underrated Rodrygo can play alongside Mbappe

It's difficult to talk about Rordygo leaving because we need to see if Mbappe does indeed join Madrid. Rodrygo is being talked about as the player to make way for Kylian, but that is disrespectful, and he just needs to trust in his football.

I think Rodrygo has a chance to play in any team in the world, so he doesn't need to worry if he does have to leave, but he is a player who has already won the Champions League and has the chance to win another one this year; I believe he needs to stay calm.

Of course, it would be an injustice for him because he is playing well for Real Madrid but a signing like this involves a lot of money and if the case is that he stays on the team as a substitute, he may need to move on. I think there is a way for both players to play at Real Madrid.

Premier League title race still very much on

Nothing has been decided yet because we still have a lot of games to play but Arsenal and Liverpool have given City an opportunity with their surprise defeats last weekend. I think the fact that all three sides are now out of Europe, they are all ready to fight for the Premier League title, so I think everything is now open.

I think the race will be exciting, with the title going down to the very last day.

Gabriel Jesus has a decision to make

When you lose your space within the club, it hinders your chances in the Brazilian team, and that is a concern for Gabriel Jesus at the moment. There are players playing well for 90 minutes at other clubs, scoring goals, and the coach will have seen this. Plus, when you have not scored many goals, it hurts even more for a striker.

I think only the player can say whether or not he is happy with the club, whether he is fighting for space, or whether he is looking for another club. He will want to make sure he is selected for the Brazil squad and make his third World Cup in America in 2026.

Jesus needs to weigh up whether it is worth staying at the club where he is losing his place in the team or taking a risk to move to another country to try to score more goals. He has a decision to make.

Xabi Alonso a deserving champion

What a great start for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. Champions of Germany, being dominant throughout the campaign and he deserves huge congratulations for this season.

I'm sure Leverkusen will return to that team that reached the Champions League final many years ago; it's a big club and a huge moment to win your first ever league title. I am glad Xabi is staying at Leverkusen because it will be very important for the continuation of his career down the line, and the overall development as a coach.