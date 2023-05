Inter's experience means no obvious favourtie in final

Winning the treble will make City one of the best team's in history

Guardiola already one of the best coaches ever

Final between Man City and Inter has no favourite for me and I will explain why

Everyone is saying that Manchester City will be Champions League winners when they face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul, however, I am always more cautious in these analyses.

Yes, City are one of the best football teams today and they have a squad of enormous quality, something that was proven in their 4-0 win over Real Madrid.

But on the other side will be an Inter team that has a lot of experience in the competition (3 titles) and knows very well how to play defensively, trying to make life difficult for their opponents.

It's clear that Man City comes packed with quality and will usually win the match, however, a victory for Inter is not an impossible scenario for the reasons I already mentioned above. I don't risk a winner that easily.

Man City winning the treble would put the team among one of the greatest in history

Manchester City are very close to winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same year and that would be a feat that would put them alongside great teams of the past like Manchester United of 1999 or Pep Guardiola's Barça.

There is no doubt that the team has been playing great quality football and has been justifying entering the ranks of other great teams in history, but first they need to win the treble and only then will they enter into these kinds of discussions.

The most important thing for the fans at this moment will certainly be to get in the Champions League's list of champions and that would be something fantastic for a club with less tradition that is trying to write its own history.

Pep Guardiola is already one of the best coaches in football history

It is true that he has always coached top clubs (Barcelona, Bayern and Man City) in his career that offered him the best conditions to win titles, but it is also true that many other coaches had the same working conditions and didn't achieve the same success.

In my opinion, and even if he doesn't win the Champions League, Guardiola is already an undisputed figure in football history for everything he has offered to the sport.

He is a spectacular person with whom I have had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room, but also a coach who has adopted a new style of play in world football that has served as a script for many young players and coaches and this must be praised.

Roberto Firmino must continue in English football or test a La Liga adventure

Liverpool have already confirmed that Roberto Firmino will not continue at the club after the end of the season and the Brazilian striker will already be looking for a new project for his future.

In my opinion, he still has enough ability to play in the best European leagues and he will surely be interested in England where he left a very big mark in a Liverpool shirt.

On the other hand, if his desire is for a move I see him fitting in easily at a top Spanish club as his technical quality and experience can be very useful in La Liga.