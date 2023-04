Jesus is fit and firing for Arsenal in title bid

We have had three managerial sackings in English football in one week with Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers and Antonio Conte leaving their clubs.

Looking at Chelsea, who are a team that always wants to be fighting for domestic and continental titles, I see Mauricio Pochettino's experience in English and European football being a bonus.

I would not be surprised if he were to be appointed by the Blues.

He managed Tottenham for several seasons with success, despite not winning trophies, and I believe he would be prepared to embrace the challenge at a big club like Chelsea.

Great to see Jesus back and scoring big goals

I really enjoy watching Gabriel Jesus play and it was with great joy that I watched his superb performance in Arsenal's win over Leeds at the weekend.

He scored twice and cause a lot of problems for the Leeds defence showing that he is already close to his best form. This is great news for Arsenal and the Brazilian national team.

He got injured in the World Cup but now he seems to be ready to come back and who knows, maybe he will play at a third World Cup in his career. In the meantime, he can help Arsenal in their bid to win the Premier League title this season.

He has plenty of quality and talent. We just have to hope that his injury problems do not reappear. If he stays fit, he will be an option for the Brazilian team again.

Lionel Messi may return to Barca

PSG seem to be suffering a hangover from their Champions League elimination and they lost again in Ligue 1 last weekend at home to Lyon.

Lionel Messi was booed for the second consecutive match by the club's fans, and it seems that the relationship between the player and the club is under strain.

He has failed to capitalise on the Argentine national team's good form with his club and it seems he has never truly been able to gel with his teammatest at the French club.

He arrived at PSG in 2021 after an almost inevitable departure from Barcelona for financial reasons, but it's possible that he never wanted to leave Catalonia.

We will see what his decision will be at the end of the season, but a return to Barcelona should not be ruled out of his mind at this stage.

Nagelsmann sacking was ruthless

I've always maintained that Brazilian clubs should follow the strategy adopted in Europe of giving their coaches more time to do their job. However, the last few weeks have shown that managers getting time is also becoming more unusual in European football.

As well as the departure of three English coaches in one week, we also saw Julian Nagelsmann leave Bayern Munich when they were still challenging for the Champions League and Bundesliga.

What we are seeing is that the pressure for good results is increasing all over the world.

Ancelotti's positivity would be asset to Brazil

The media keeps saying that Carlo Ancelotti is the most likely choice of CBF to take charge of the Brazilian national team in the summer, should he leave Real Madrid.

In Ancelotti, I see someone who is very capable of helping the national team in their quest to win the next World Cup.

He would have the advantage of knowing and working with several players like Éder Militão, Rodrygo or Vini Jr, as well as Casemiro and others.

I worked with Ancelotti and I know he is always very friendly with his players and would create a positive atmosphere within the group.

Of course, that wouldn't guarantee that Brazil would win the World Cup, but it would certainly be a good starting point to get closer to this great goal.

Barca must be wary of Madrid in Copa del Rey

With the La Liga title practically in their pockets, Barcelona will be looking to reach the Copa del Rey final on Wednesday when they host Real Madrid.

In the first leg, the Catalans won 1-0 away from home and can now play for a draw. However, Real Madrid should go all out looking to break Barcelona's winning streak in derbies.

Xavi will be stressing to his team the importance of playing with full focus so that Barca do not jeopardise their chances of completing the La Liga and Copa del Rey double.