With the rumors that Benzema might leave Real Madrid for Saudi Arabia this summer there are reports that Harry Kane will be a target for the Spanish giants.

I don't know if Benzema will actually leave Madrid. But if he does, I have no doubt that Kane would be a great option for all the goals he scores and what he does for his teammates.

He would be a great signing for the Spanish club for sure.

Casemiro was best Brazilian in Premier League

With the English Premier League over, it is time to take stock and highlight a Brazilian player during the season.

I'm choosing Casemiro as the best Brazilian in the English top flight for his fast and fantastic adaptation. He joined a club that was in a difficult situation and right away became one of the stars of the team.

He had the courage to exchange the security of playing for Real Madrid for a complicated challenge.

He helped United finish third and in the process secure a spot in the next Champions League. They won the League Cup and will fight for the FA Cup against Manchester City in Saturday's final.

Don't rule out United victory in final

We all know that City have been the best English team this season and come in to the final as worthy favorites.

But United will want to defeat their local rivals and win an important title for the club.

I believe it will be a great game where either team can come out as winner.

Richarlison can still be hit at Spurs

Things didn't go as hoped for Richarlison in his debut season at Tottenham, but he is a great player, who has shown his ability for the Brazilian national team. He just needs to stay calm and focus on next season.

I am confident that if he has a good pre-season and doesn't get injured, he will be much better next season. He will show that he is a good signing for the English club.

I have a lot of confidence in Richarlison.

Joelinton deserved Brazil call-up

After a successful season in England, Joelinton was called up for the Brazilian national team, and I know that doesn't happen by chance.

He has been excellent for Newcastle and, when you stand out in one of the biggest European leagues, you put yourself in contention for international selection.

He just needs to keep working hard as he has done so far and he could be in contention for a spot in the Brazil squad for the Copa America or World Cup.