Money the motivator in Saudi, but can the league last?

Messi is already taking MLS by storm

Richarlison is ready to be Spurs' new #9

Neymar chose finances to move to Arabia

Neymar ended up signing with Al-Hilal this week thus closing his chapter at PSG and I see this change as something normal in football, because like anybody in the world, players are attracted to better financial conditions.

Yes, the country is investing heavily in the future of the league, which could be exciting, but in the end, it is the money that speaks loudest, and I have no problem recognizing that because I did the same when I went to Uzbekistan.

The current trend is for many big players to move from Europe to Saudi Arabia where money knows no limits, but we need to wait to understand if this is going to be a sustainable league for many years to come.

Neymar will maintain his place in the national team

We know the pace of play in Saudi Arabia is much lower than in Europe, however, his talent is something natural that he will continue to have within himself, so for sure he will remain a key piece to the Brazilian National Team for a few more years.

I remember when I moved to Olympiacos in Greece, even at a time when they won the Euro 2004 so the league was strong, I was left out of the National Team, but I do not believe that this will happen with Neymar, who is a hero of Brazilian football and practically untouchable in his status.

Lionel Messi is enjoying football with much less pressure

Messi is flying with Inter Miami after only six games, and that doesn't surprise me due to both the quality he has, and for the fact that he is playing in a much weaker league than in Europe.

Also, he's playing without any pressure on his shoulders and that shows on and off the field. I believe he will score a lot of goals and provide plenty of assists during his time in the United States.

By lowering the level of competition, he will be able to maintain his output, or even improve his goals and assists compared to his European record.

Richarlison has his big chance to take on the spotlight at Tottenham

Tottenham lost their record top scorer to Bayern Munich last week and that has certainly opened a void in Spurs' attack that someone will need to fill.

I believe Richarlison can be the guy to take on that big responsibility because he has the quality and personality to do so. Many people question whether his position is really a typical #9, but I think he is a player who needs to be close to the goal because he has a natural ability inside the penalty area.

So I see him as the natural successor to Harry Kane and I hope that everything goes well for him in this important phase of his career. He now has the chance to prove his worth to all within European football.