Neymar should join Ten Hag's United evolution

Playing in Premier League would be great for Brazilian

Haaland and Jesus have both had great seasons

I am in favour of Neymar transferring to Manchester United. In recent days there has been talk that Neymar might sign for the Premier League giants at the end of the season and, unlike when he left Barcelona for PSG, this time I am in favour of this move.

In 2017, I didn't think it was beneficial for Neymar to leave for France, although I understood his reasons. But now I am convinced that playing in the Premier League with Manchester United would be an excellent step in his career.

Neymar would fit in with Ten Hag's plans

Playing in the best league in the world in the shirt of a legendary club is something that suits very well a great player like Neymar who needs a new challenge.

Moreover, United are going through a recovery phase under coach Erik ten Hag. The team will secure Champions League qualification, have already won the League Cup and can still win the FA Cup, so I see Neymar arriving at a more structured club now and one that is ready to welcome a football superstar who will surely give a lot to them.

Haaland was Champions League's star

Manchester City's top scorer Erling Haaland was the best individual player in the Champions League, regardless of what happens in the final on 10 June.

He added a lot to Pep Guardiola's team with his goals and also his assists, as well as occupying defenders in a way that creates more space for others Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

Vinícius Júnior or Lautaro Martinez also had great campaigns in 2022-23, but if I could only choose one player I would go for the Norwegian striker.

Jesus was right to join Gunners

Gabriel Jesus came close to achieving something fabulous with Arsenal this season, but his team failed in the final stages and many are wondering if he made the wrong decision in leaving Manchester City.

I don't think so, as he had already achieved a lot there and needed a new challenge at a club where he could play more regularly and become a key player.

And he did just that, scoring many goals and providing many assists in Arsenal's best campaign for years. He needn't have regrets but pride in the decision he made and the season he had with the Gunners.