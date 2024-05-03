Rivaldo Exclusive: Vini Jr can fire Real Madrid to Champions League glory and win Ballon d'Or

Vini Jr is the standout player in Europe

Vini Jr scored two goals in Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich and my compatriot is the standout player in Europe today.

He has been one of his team's main players this season, showing a lot of desire. The team has adapted to his way of playing and he is a great candidate to win the Ballon d'Or if Real Madrid win the Champions League.

He's already among the top three players in the world without being a champion of anything. Now, if Madrid get past Bayern next week and go on to win the Champions League, Vini has a great chance of being the best player of the season.

Bruno to sign for City

Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City. He's a great player and has been standing out this season.

It's clear that nowadays everyone wants a play for Manchester City because they have Pep Guardiola and a very tight and harmonious team.

I believe that if Guimarães leaves Newcastle, he will choose to go to Manchester City.

Thiago Silva will be a great coach one day

One player who is definitely on the move this summer is Thiago Silva who stated this week that he would leave Chelsea but that he would return to the club at some point in another role.

Thiago is a leader, who knows how to command the players. If he wants to be a coach, he will definitely become a great one. Because he is a great player, with a very beautiful history in football. He has everything to be a great coach.

But I think he can still play for a couple of years, not at Chelsea but perhaps at Fluminense, the club he was discovered and loves so much.

Richarlison and Magalhães must make peace

Last weekend, Brazil team-mates Richarlison and Gabriel Magalhães clashed while playing for Tottenham and Arsenal. A week on, I hope they make peace. That rivalry should stay on the field and they should not use social media to attack each other because it's not good for anyone's image.

Magalhães has a great chance of being a starter for Brazil because anyone who plays in the English league knows how difficult it is and the quality of the attackers he faces every week.

Barca must rebuild after Xavi u-turn

To calm the situation down at Barcelona, Xavi has decided to stay. This was the right decision. In my opinion, Xavi and Barcelona did not do well this season. They didn't win any titles. But as Xavi has a contract until 2025, he decided to continue.

We have to sell some players, make signings, get stronger for next season, because this year was bad, while our rivals Real Madrid are practically champions of the Spain and in the semi-finals of the Champions League. This year was a huge disappointment for Barcelona fans.

Could it have been Brazil to Bolton for Rivaldo?

When I was still playing, Bolton were interested in me but they didn't contact me directly. There were many comments in the newspapers about the possibility of me moving to the Reebok Stadium. If there was contact, it was between directors and clubs and I didn't get to know about it.

There were a lot of reports linking me with Manchester United. But I was doing very well in Barcelona, in a good phase of my career. I liked the city as well, so I didn't care about speculation in the papers. I was happy at Camp Nou so I didn't try to find out if the reports were true or not.

