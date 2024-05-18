Brighton vs Manchester United: Get Albion onside at almost 2/1

Brighton remain solid at The Amex

Chaotic United difficult to trust

Seagulls to rack up the corners

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

Brighton v Manchester United

Sunday, 16:00

Both teams struggling for wins

Brighton 2.226/5 have recorded just three wins since the start of March and have now tasted victory in just one of their past nine matches after suffering a 2-1 home reverse to in-form Chelsea in midweek. But head coach Roberto De Zerbi praised his injury-hit side for their performance despite Albion giving away two preventable goals at The Amex.

With 10 minutes remaining against Chelsea, a point seemed out of the question. Yet the Seagulls finished strongly with Simon Adingra striking the inside of the post moments before Danny Welbeck's late consolation. Things may have been very different if the hosts had taken their chances before Chelsea's second, whilst a strong penalty shout was waved away.

De Zerbi said, "We didn't play well in the first 20 minutes but after that we played a good game. We conceded two bad goals, but it was a clear penalty on [Simon] Adingra. We lost against a top team with great players but we showed we can still compete and play well."

Albion will need to check on Lewis Dunk's fitness ahead of Sunday after the Brighton skipper went off injured at half-time with a knee problem. Meanwhile, the hosts are hoping to have Joel Veltman available again.

Match Preview Brighton - Man Utd Brighton L D W L L D Man Utd W L L D W D Full Stats Powered by Opta

Rasmus Hojlund broke his 10-game scoring drought to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory for Manchester United 3.1085/40 against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Anything other than top honours for Erik ten Hag's side would have condemned the Red Devils to their lowest league finish in 34 years but FA Cup finalists bagged just a third success in 12.

Youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo impressed for United yet the hosts still lacked control throughout the contest, conceding 21 shots, six Big Chances and losing the Expected Goals (xG) battle 1.45 - 2.37. Newcastle also hit the woodwork on two occasions, however the return of Lisandro Martinez off the bench has given ten Hag a much-needed boost.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw look unlikely to feature on the south coast, but Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof may also return to the squad to give Man Utd extra options at the back, potentially breaking-up the makeshift centre-back partnership of Casemiro and Jonny Evans ahead of the weekend.

Brighton's midweek defeat to Chelsea was only their second home reverse against sides outside of the top-two this season in the Premier League. The Seagulls have remained relatively solid opposition at The Amex and rank inside the top-half of the table when viewing home Expected Points (xP) and home Expected Goals (xG) data.

Of course, Albion have appeared toothless at times in 2024, though a home clash against a ramshackle Man Utd rearguard should give Roberto De Zerbi's outfit a decent shot at landing the points. The hosts are aiming for a fifth successive win over the Red Devils, whilst Brighton have also bagged top honours in four of their last six home games with United.

Recommended Bet Back Brighton Double Chance and Brighton Over 6.5 Corners SBK 2/1

With that in-mind, I'm happy to have an interest in Brighton Double Chance and Brighton Over 6.5 Corners at almost 2/13.00 via the Bet Builder. Man Utd are W1-D2-L7 on their travels to teams in 12th and above, with the visitors also allowing a minimum of seven corners in 12 of their last 15 top-flight tussles (conceding an average of 8.87 per-game during that sample).

Brighton boast a 7.06 corners per-game average at The Amex this season so asking the Seagulls to follow suit should be well within their range, especially with the visitors potentially distracted by their FA Cup final date at Wembley next weekend.

Now read more Football tips and previews here!

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.