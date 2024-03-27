Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Rivaldo Exclusive: Arsenal are both Premier League and Champions League contenders

  • Rivaldo
  • 4:00 min read
Betfair ambassador and Brazil legend Rivaldo
Brazil legend Rivaldo says Arsenal are PL & CL contenders

Betfair ambassador and Brazil legend Rivaldo says Man City are worthy Champions League favourites but Arsenal are contenders too, and discusses the Premier League title race...

  • Get Rivaldo's early view on Man City v Arsenal

  • Arsenal can challenge for the Champions League

  • England can go all the way at Euro 2024

    • Man City v Arsenal is key game in title race

    I'm already looking forward to Man City v Arsenal on Easter Sunday. It's a key game, as we say, it's a six-point game. If you win, you have a big advantage in the title race.

    City know what it takes to win the title because they have done it for the last two season. They have experience in situations like this at the business end of the season.

    # TEAM P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST
    1 Arsenal
    		28 20 4 4 70 24 64 0 0 0
    2 Liverpool
    		28 19 7 2 65 26 64 0 0 0
    3 Man City
    		28 19 6 3 63 28 63 0 0 0
    4 Aston Villa
    		29 17 5 7 60 42 56 0 0 0
    5 Tottenham
    		28 16 5 7 59 42 53 0 0 0
    6 Man Utd
    		28 15 2 11 39 39 47 0 0 0
    7 West Ham
    		29 12 8 9 46 50 44 0 0 0
    8 Brighton
    		28 11 9 8 50 44 42 0 0 0
    9 Wolves
    		28 12 5 11 42 44 41 0 0 0
    10 Newcastle
    		28 12 4 12 59 48 40 0 0 0
    11 Chelsea
    		27 11 6 10 47 45 39 0 0 0
    12 Fulham
    		29 11 5 13 43 44 38 0 0 0
    13 Bournemouth
    		28 9 8 11 41 52 35 0 0 0
    14 Crystal Palace
    		28 7 8 13 33 48 29 0 0 0
    15 Brentford
    		29 7 5 17 41 54 26 0 0 0
    16 Everton
    		28 8 7 13 29 39 25 0 0 0
    17 Luton
    		29 5 7 17 42 60 22 0 0 0
    18 Nottm Forest
    		29 6 7 16 35 51 21 0 0 0
    19 Burnley
    		29 4 5 20 29 63 17 0 0 0
    20 Sheff Utd
    		28 3 5 20 24 74 14 0 0 0
    Show more Show less

    Powered by

    Opta

    It's a game that Arsenal cannot lose, they need at least a draw and stay ahead of City. But even afterwards there will still be plenty of matches to go. Despite it being a key game, it will not decide the title race. There are still a lot of things left to happen in the Premier league this season.

    International breaks are disruptive

    At this stage of the season, managers and players often agree that an international break is disruptive.

    Arsenal, for example, will hope that they don't lose the momentum that they have built up in the past month. A break sometimes gets in your way, often the team doesn't come back in the same way it was before the break.

    For teams who are not performing well, taking a break can help because sometimes they have an important player injured and this break gives them time to recover. When I played, I preferred not to stop when I was doing well, and I believe many coaches do too.

    Arsenal are Champions League contenders

    This season's Champions League is very exciting and every team in the quarter-finals is capable of winning the tournament.

    Manchester City are worthy favourites but, for me, Barcelona also stand out after their victory over Napoli in the round of 16. Many fans doubted Barcelona, but they reached the quarter-finals in great style.

    Then there is Arsenal. They knew it would be a difficult tie against Porto, and only squeezed through on penalties, but the Gunners' resilience until the end shows that they are a strong team that can go very far in this Champions League.

    It's not easy to prioritise one competition

    Arsenal and Man City are both trying to win the Premier League and Champions League. As a player, it's very difficult to focus on one competition ahead of the other, because you're not sure that if you pick one, you'll be champion and succeed in it.

    Last season, they were doing very well and at the end of the campaign they started to lose some games and let City take the trophy from their hands. This season, I believe they have a strong enough squad to keep competing in the league and in Europe.

    DeclanRicePoins1280.jpg

    If they continue to play the same way they have been playing, the same way they have been playing in the Premier League, they will be able to win titles.

    The Premier League is, in my opinion, the toughest and strongest league in football, so if Arsenal are first in the table it's for a reason. Whoever is first in the Premier League has a great chance of winning the Champions League.

    Arsenal are among the favourites for me. However, we know how football is, the favourites are not always the champions, a lot of things can happen in football, you have to be focused, as it was last season - in a moment of carelessness, they lost the Premier league trophy.

    England have a great chance to win Euro 2024

    The England team is strong and there are great players throughout the squad, so England have a great chance of winning the European Championships in Germany this summer.

    Many good players have worn the England shirt and yet they still haven't won a major trophy since 1966. In that sense, they are similar to the situation Argentina were in before they won the World Cup in Qatar.

    1280 Harry Kane England celeb June 2023.jpg

    Under Gareth Southgate, England have given their fans hope, reached the final of Euro 2024, and are now ready to go one better and win a tournament. Everything is in place for them to have a great Euros this summer and a great World Cup in 2026.

    International breaks are disruptive

    At this stage of the season, managers and players often agree that an international break is disruptive.

    Arsenal, for example, will hope that they don't lose the momentum that they have built up in the past month. A break sometimes gets in your way, often the team doesn't come back in the same way it was before the break.

    For teams who are not performing well, taking a break can help because sometimes they have an important player injured and this break gives them time to recover. When I played, I preferred not to stop when I was doing well, and I believe many coaches do too.

    Now read our Premier League Opta stats betting column here!

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: Back 7/1 assist tip and 4/1 Etihad Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Back Jaguares to claw their way to a result

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Bet Builder Tips: Back Konsa and Doku foul frenzy in 5/1 England v Belgium

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Title Race: Will Klopp receive the dream Anfield farewell?

  5. Football Betting Tips

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Odds, fixtures and dates as quarter-finals loom

  6. Football Betting Tips

    England v Belgium: Go low on goals but back 11/2 treble

More Rivaldo