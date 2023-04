Title race excititing, but City can now steal it from Arsenal

Lionel Messi won't return to Barca this summer

I wish i had the chance to play at the top in England

Man City is ready to 'steal' title from Arsenal

Arsenal had two disappointing draws in the last two weeks of the Premier League and that has placed the title back in the hands of Man City.

Guardiola's side have one game in hand (two by Friday), and should they win those and beat Arsenal when they host Mikel Arteta's side at home next week, they will move top of the league.

This is a difficult moment for the Gunners who now need total focus to not let this great chance of being the champions of England slip away, as the next chance may be many years down the line.

For me, as a football fan, the most important thing is that we will have a very exciting end to the title race that will probably only be decided in the final round of matches, and that is great for the sport.

I don't think Lionel Messi will return to Barca

The international press keeps reporting that Barcelona will be looking to bring back club legend Lionel Messi, however I don't think that will happen this summer.

Although I recognize that both club and player would love it, and so would I, I believe that at this late stage of his career, and with such strong proposals from places such as Saudi Arabia, he may opt for a more relaxed solution with less pressure.

That will allow him to manage his efforts to still be in the next World Cup in 2026.

Because of that, I think it's more likely that it may potentially happen in two- or three-years' time, to end his career at the club, but at a stage when the club is still dealing with so many problems, I don't see it happening now.

Raphinha's frustration is normal, but it's important to control your emotions

The talented Raphinha has been showing signs of frustration at not playing as much as he would have liked in a Barcelona shirt, and I actually see that as a positive sign, because a youngster full of ambition always wants to be on the pitch to help his club.

On the other hand, he needs to try to curb his temper at times because Barcelona is still in a troubled phase in its existence, and currently, anything that happens at the club will find its way in the press, which is not good for the stability of the team.

My advice to him is to continue working with the same professionalism as always and be patient, because if his level of performance becomes more consistent, I have no doubt that Xavi will leave him on the pitch for longer.

The most important thing at this moment is to secure the Spanish title, which will be crucial to continue with the project started by Xavi to return the club to the top of European football.

Now, it is all about focusing on what is left to play and not thinking about more or less minutes.

Becoming Spanish champions once again, beating a Real Madrid that keeps playing well (they are in the semi-finals of the Champions League and in the final of the Copa del Rey), would be an important step in Barcelona's recovery.

I had a career that I am very proud of

I turned 51 on Wednesday and looking back, I can only be grateful for a fine professional career and for all the clubs I represented at different stages of my time in football.

But when people ask me if there is anything left to do, the one thing I might have wished for was the opportunity to play in English football.

That opportunity arose when I was playing at Barcelona and there was contact from Manchester United, but at that moment I was so happy at Barcelona that I didn't want to listen, and I do not regret it.

However, my career then changed but the opportunity to represent a big English club in the most competitive club competition in the world never came up again.