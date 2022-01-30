Premier League Transfers Live: Major moves on Merseyside

Get all the latest on our markets...

Liverpool sign Diaz, Van de Beek close to joining Everton

Sunday January 30 - 14:00

The deals are starting to be confirmed and one, and very likely soon to be two, has been done on Merseyside with the confirmation that Liverpool have signed Porto winger Luis Diaz for an initial fee of around £37m.

Tottenham were also in for the 25-year-old and reportedly had a similar bid to that of Liverpool's rejected last week, prompting the Reds to swoop and seal that deal by adding an extra £12m of add-ons to the transfer fee.

Jurgen Klopp's men can be backed at 8.615/2 in the Premier League Winner market on the Exchange.

Liverpool have completed the €60million signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto.



Will the Columbian be a major weapon in Liverpool's challenge for the title?



Liverpool are 6/1 to win the Premier League this season. pic.twitter.com/UKXWITwf0c ? Betfair (@Betfair) January 30, 2022



Another potential arrival on Merseyside is Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek, who is very close to signing a loan deal with Everton according to Sky Sports News.

The out-of-favour 24-year-old is desperate to play regular football so that he can establish himself in the Netherlands' World Cup squad ahead of Qatar 22, and it appears Everton have won the battle for his signature ahead of Crystal Palace and Valencia.

Meanwhile the Betfair Sportsbook have suspended betting on Brighton defender Dan Burn joining Newcastle after it emerged that the Magpies have agreed to pay £13m for the 29-year-old.

Spain to England for Isak and Dembele?

Sunday January 30 - 10:30

With just over 36 hours left before the January transfer window slams shut two big names have been backed to join Premier League clubs.

The most significant move has seen Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak backed at all rates from 5/1 on Saturday afternoon down to 1/3 to join Arsenal.

It appears the Gunners are desperate to bring in a striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who, even if he doesn't move in this transfer window - he's 6/5 to join Barcelona and 15/8 to join Juventus by the way - looks to have played his last game for the club having fallen out with Mikel Arteta over disciplinary reasons.

Sweden international Isak was reportedly in London on Saturday to complete a medical ahead of his move to Arsenal and all being well, the 22-year-old should sign on the dotted line before the end of Monday's deadline.

Meanwhile, out of favour Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been backed from 12/1 to 7/2 to join Manchester United.

MARKET MOVE



Ousmane Dembele is 7/2 to join Manchester United this window.



The Barcelona man was as long 12/1 this afternoon. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WeQhuHY0AP ? Betfair (@Betfair) January 29, 2022



The 24-year-old Frenchman, whose contract runs out in the summer, has been told by Barcelona to find a new club as they attempt to slash their wage bill.

However, it's Chelsea who are the 5/2 favourites to sign Dembele before the transfer deadline, though he is also attracting interest from PSG (3/1) and Newcastle (17/2).

Although Dembele will be a free agent in the summer and is allowed to negotiate pre-contract talks now with any club, Barcelona are keen for him to be off their wage bill as soon as possible meaning a six-month loan deal could be an option as long as the loaning club pay a high percentage of his wages.

Alli to Everton?

Saturday January 29 - 16:30

Dele Alli has been backed into 4/9 to join Everton before the end of Monday's transfer deadline despite the Goodison Park club not yet having a permanent manager.

But as we reported in our live rolling manager's blog earlier today Frank Lampard has reportedly been offered the Everton job and it could be that one of his first signings is Tottenham's 25-year-old out-of-favour midfielder.

We have seen a BIG move for Dele Alli to join Everton.



The Tottenham midfielder has today been backed into 4/9 from 2/1 to join the Toffees before the January transfer window slams shut.#EFC | #THFC pic.twitter.com/QJdY9sDnYP ? Betfair (@Betfair) January 29, 2022



Alli has failed to regain his place in Tottenham's starting XI under any of Spurs' last three managers and it seems the current boss Antonio Conte is happy to see the former England international leave the club, probably on loan for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle were strongly fancied to make an approach for Alli but the north east outfit are now out to 5/1 to have him in their squad come the end of the transfer window.

Auba out?

Friday January 28 - 14:55

Arsenal and Aubameyang look to be finished for good, and the question our traders are asking is where next?

It looks to be a battle between two of the continent's footballing giants with Juventus 2.56/4 and Barcelona 3.02/1 the likely destinations. Newcastle are the next shortest club in the betting at 10.09/1.

Juve had been 12.011/1 and Barca 5.59/2 until a tweet from The Athletic's influential journalist sparked the market moves...

EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona + Juventus make official approaches to sign Aubameyang on loan until summer. Unclear what Arsenal will do - talks ongoing with both. If #AFC grant exit, destination likely to be influenced by Morata @TheAthleticUK #FCBarcelona #Juve https://t.co/tXjBHGdLb3 ? David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 28, 2022

Thursday January 27 - 11:00

Newcastle backed to sign Burn

Dan Burn leads the betting on a host of players who Newcastle are trying to sign before next Wednesday's transfer window deadline.

The Brighton defender is 1/3 to move to St James' Park and helped their Premier League survival bid.

Newcastle have already had an £8m bid for the player rejected but will again test the Seagulls' resolve with an improved offer.

There are two more players at odds-on to sign for Newcastle in the current transfer window.

Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos is 2/9 to join with reports saying the Spanish club want £40m for the Brazilian.

Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell is 8/11 to make the move to Newcastle from their relegation rivals.

A loan deal for Jesse Lingard appears to have fallen apart with Manchester United reportedly demanding a £12m bonus if the Geordies stay up.

His United team-mate Donny van de Beek is in to 2/9 to go to Crystal Palace as the Eagles try to conclude a loan deal for the Dutchman.

Aaron Ramsey is an interesting one at 17/10 for Newcastle as the Wales midfielder looks for a move away from Juventus. One report today linked him with Burnley.

Wednesday January 26 - 15:30

Punters backing Donny for Selhurst move

Donny van de Beek has been backed into as short as 2/9 to make a loan move to Crystal Palace with reports that negotiations are underway. The Dutchman has struggled for minutes at Manchester United and would slot into a midfield alongside Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher if the Eagles can get the deal done.

Talks ongoing for Donny van de Beek to Crystal Palace on straight loan. Salary coverage now discussed with Man United. Negotiations in progress. #MUFC



Patrick Vieira is pushing to have Donny as new midfielder, as revealed yesterday. #CPFC ? Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2022

Tuesday January 25 - 16:00

Newcastle target Lingard and Alli

Dele Alli is odds-on to leave Tottenham and sign for Newcastle before the transfer window closes.

The Magpies still want to strengthen their squad, following the signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, as the club's owners try to give Eddie Howe the resources he needs to keep them in the Premier League.

They are also interested in Manchester United's Jesse Lingard but, if he makes the move to the north east, it is likely to be on a loan deal.

That would make Lingard a free agent in the summer when his current contract with Manchester United expires.

Carlos rated most likely arrival with Dembele bid not ruled out

Howe still wants defensive reinforcements and Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos is 2/9 to join. Reports say the Spanish club want £40m for the Brazilian.

Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell is 8/11 to join Newcastle from their relegation rivals.

Ousmane Dembele is 4/1 to sign for Newcastle after Barcelona told him to get out of the club by the end of the window.

Chelsea is rated a more likely destination for the French forward. The Blues have struggled up front at times this season, with Romelu Lukaku experiencing a rocky few months back at Stamford Bridge, which is why they have been linked.

Dembele is 10/3 to join Chelsea.