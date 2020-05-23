Bundesliga Sunday Tips: Have faith in Mark and Jhon

Rock and roll by the Rhine

Koln v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Sunday 24 May, 17:00

Live on Betfair Live Video and BT Sport

It says a lot for Koln's progress under Markus Gisdol this season that the surrender of a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw with Mainz on Sunday felt like an awful result, but it also speaks to the healthy state of the team that it didn't feel like a serious setback. Few people really expect the Billy Goats to now be relegated, and you couldn't have said that when former Hamburg and Hoffenheim boss Gisdol picked up the coaching reins.

Koln have taken ten points from their last five matches, and they have a healthy ten-point advantage over their Rhineland rivals Fortuna Dusseldorf, who are in the relegation playoff spot. Fortuna's ship has been steadied by the arrival of coach Uwe Rosler, and they have only lost one of their seven league games under the new boss, but Saturday's goalless draw against Paderborn represented a damaging failure. Fortuna struck the frame of the goal four times, but they couldn't find a breakthrough.

As impressed as I've been by Koln under Gisdol, I can't quite get on board with a price of [1.87] for the home win. Fortuna are fighting for their lives, and Sunday's collapse shows that Koln are still a bit vulnerable defensively. After all, they have leaked 47 goals in 26 league matches this term. However, I will back the hosts to make an impact at the other end. You can back Jhon Cordoba, who has scored ten goals in his last 14 appearances, to score at any time at 6/4 on the Sportsbook. Mark Uth, who has netted in five of his last seven appearances, is priced at 11/5. Keep an eye on the team news, but I'd expect both players to start.

Sleepy Schalke to bore us again

Schalke v Augsburg

Sunday 24 May, 12:30

Live on Betfair Live Video and BT Sport

Regular readers of these columns will know that I tipped Schalke to cause Borussia Dortmund a few problems on Saturday, and for a while they did, but the nature of their collapse laid bare the issues that coach David Wagner is currently facing. The team has lost confidence, star player Amine Harit is a shadow of the man who was dazzling defences in 2019, and goalkeeper Markus Schubert isn't ready to perform at this level.

Schalke have taken four points from their last eight league games, and they have scored just twice in that sequence. Remarkably, their hopes of Europa League football remain alive, but they must find some kind of momentum soon. Harit and gritty midfielder Omar Mascarell are both expected to miss Sunday's game.

Augsburg will give a delayed debut to coach Heiko Herrlich, who embarrassingly missed Saturday's defeat to Wolfsburg because he broke quarantine rules to buy toothpaste and skin cream. He may have looked amazing and had minty fresh breath, but it didn't do his new team any good, as they slipped to their eighth defeat in ten games.

With both teams playing so poorly, I anticipate a cautious opening here, and Under 2.5 Goals looks a good bet at [1.97]. Augsburg have failed to score in their last four away games, and Schalke have scored just 33 league goals, the worst record in the top 11.

Mayhem in Mainz

Mainz v RB Leipzig

Sunday 24 May, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video and BT Sport

Saturday's 1-1 draw against Freiburg was a dreadful result for RB Leipzig. The other four teams in the top five all won, and Die Roten Bullen have now won just two of their last eight games in the top flight. The Infogol xG figures (2.08 against Freiburg's 0.38) show that Julian Nagelsmann's team should have won, but they were incredibly profligate in front of goal.

Mainz showed their fighting spirit by coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Koln, and coach Achim Beierlorzer has finally seen sense by restoring left-back Aaron Martin and midfielder Pierre Kunde to the starting XI. However, Mainz know just how dangerous Leipzig can be, having been smashed to smithereens by RBL in an 8-0 humbling earlier this season.

I fancy goals again here. These two played out a 3-3 draw in this fixture last term, and Leipzig have scored at least three goals in nine of their last 15 away games in the Bundesliga. Mainz have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land in half of their 26 Bundesliga matches, including five of their last eight.