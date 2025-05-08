Bundesliga Tips: Bayern legend to celebrate in style

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Müller to crown farewell with a goal

Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday 10 May, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Although they would have wanted to win their 34th league title on the pitch instead of becoming sofameister (couch champions), Bayern have still been celebrating their return to the top of the Bundesliga pile. They blew the chance to win the meisterschale last Saturday, as they gave up a last-gasp leveller in a 3-3 draw at RB Leipzig, but then Bayer Leverkusen failed to win at Freiburg on Sunday, and the race was over.

Bayern have been worthy winners of that famous silver dish. They have the best attack, the best defence, the highest possession figure and they win the ball back more quickly than any other team. They have the league's top scorer (Harry Kane has 24 goals, five clear of Patrik Schick and Serhou Guirassy) and the player with the most assists (Michael Olise has racked up 13 in a fantastic maiden campaign).

After more than 700 games for club and country and 14 years as a professional, Harry Kane finally has his first taste of tangible success. He came to Munich to win silverware, and at the second time of asking he has done so.

Not only have Bayern regained the trophy they have come to think of as theirs, they now begin the long goodbye when it comes to one of the great icons of their history. Thomas Müller will make his 750th Bayern appearance (the first player ever to reach that mark for the club), and it will be his last at the Allianz Arena. He could still feature at the Club World Cup if he gets a mini-extension to his expiring contract, but this is the real farewell for the 35-year-old, among his Bavarian tribe.

Bayern will lift the meisterschale after this game against Borussia Mönchengladbach, who have seen their season unravel in the last few weeks. The Fohlenelf looked to be possible contenders for the Champions League not so long ago, but the collection of two points from five matches has seen them drop to ninth. In those five winless games, they have conceded an eye-watering 14 goals.

It will be a major surprise (and frankly an outrage) if Müller doesn't start this game, and it would be typical of him to rise to the occasion and score here. He is priced at 5/42.25 to score at any time, and I suspect the whole Bayern attack will be geared towards him trying to mark his final home appearance with a goal against obliging opponents.

Recommended Bet Back Thomas Muller to score @ SBK 5/4

Dortmund and Guirassy to maintain incredible run

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund

Sunday 11 May, 14:30

Live on Sky Sports

Even though there are still huge structural problems at Borussia Dortmund, from muddled transfer policy to injury-prevention difficulties to boardroom confusion, they do sometimes know how to make the outside of the house look nice. A run of five wins and a draw has propelled Die Schwarzgelben into the top five, and they are just a point off the Champions League places.

Now come the final two steps. This trip to deposed champions Bayer Leverkusen is far from straightforward, but the hosts are on a run of just six wins in 12 in the league, and they needed a late fightback to rescue a 2-2 draw at fourth-placed Freiburg last week, a result that did Dortmund a massive favour.

It will be a strange occasion for Leverkusen, as it could be the final home game for some of their most identifiable figures. Coach Xabi Alonso is probably moving to Real Madrid in the summer to replace Carlo Ancelotti, defensive chief Jonathan Tah is definitely leaving when his contract expires in the summer, and star player Florian Wirtz is Bayern's top transfer target.

Dortmund can take advantage of this emotional turmoil, and the way I'm getting the visitors onside is to back Serhou Guirassy to score at 13/102.30. The Guinea international has found the net in five of his last seven competitive matches, he has scored eight goals in that spell, and he has 32 goals in 45 games this term.

Recommended Bet Back Serhou Guirassy to score @ SBK 13/10

I'll also back Dortmund Draw No Bet at 1.9210/11. Bayer have nothing to play for, they may be distracted by the impending farewells, and they have only won two of their last five home matches in the league. Dortmund are flying, they are full of confidence, and Guirassy is banging in the goals.