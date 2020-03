US Election Betting: Joe Biden the favourite to be America's next president

Joe Biden has overtaken Donald Trump to become the favourite to win this year's US Presidential Election.

The former-vice president is [2.22] on the Betfair Exchange and has overtaken Donald Trump [2.24] for the first time - an extraordinary position for the incumbent, who is facing condemnation for his response to the coronavirus, to find himself in against a candidate who is yet to seal his party's nomination.

Biden looks a shoo-in for nomination ahead of primaries

With primaries set to take place Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, however, Biden is [1.11] to land the Democratic Party nomination ahead of Bernie Sanders [40.0], his only rival left in the contest.

The two men took part in a televised debate last night and Biden was widely considered to have won. Indeed, some commentators say Biden's performance in Washington sealed the deal for the nomination.

Biden said he wants a woman to be his running mate and Kamala Harris, a former presidential candidate who clashed with Biden in the early stages of this contest, is the frontrunner, with her odds shortening to [3.7].

It's a role Biden should be perfectly placed to pick, as he spend eight years as Barack Obama's VP from 2000 to 2008.

Amy Klobuchar [4.3], who was also in the race for the presidential nomination, is next in the betting, followed by Stacey Abrams [5.1].