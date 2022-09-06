</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-as-champions-league-begins-050922-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets as Champions League begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/sevilla-v-manchester-city-tips-guardiolas-side-to-thrive-in-spain-050922-1015.html">Sevilla v Manchester City: Guardiola's side to thrive in Spain</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-202223-tips-winner-top-scorer-bets-from-the-betfair-editors-030922-6.html">Champions League 2022/23 Tips: Winner & Top Scorer bets from the Betfair editors</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-cd-winner-at-hexham-060922-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a C&D winner at Hexham</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-punters-gamble-on-molly-at-galway-060922-1057.html">Tuesday's Most Backed: Punters Gamble on Molly at Galway</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/Tony-calvin-ante-post-tips-33-1-selection-for-saturdays-st-leger-060922-166.html">Tony Calvin Ante-Post Tips: 33/1 selection for Saturday's St Leger</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-game-eight-royals-flush-with-talent-050922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Game Eight Tips: Royals flush with talent</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-game-seven-tips-shepherd-a-gamble-at-201-040922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Game Seven: Shepherd a gamble at 20/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-tips-games-five-and-six-akeal-a-1001-steal-030922-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Games Five and Six: Akeal a steal at 100/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-quarter-final-tips-ruud-with-slight-edge-over-berrettini-060922-778.html">ATP US Open Quarter-Final Tips: Ruud with slight edge over Berrettini</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-quarter-final-tips-markets-accurate-ahead-of-fascinating-clashes-060922-778.html">WTA US Open Quarter-Final Tips: Markets accurate ahead of fascinating clashes</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-tips-day-8-ivashka-can-keep-it-close-against-sinner-050922-778.html">ATP US Open Day 8: Ivashka can keep it close against Sinner</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/bmw-pga-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-hot-herbert-overlooked-060922-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Hot Herbert overlooked by the market</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-trust-tyrrell-to-contend-again-050922-167.html">BMW PGA Championship: Trust Tyrrell to contend again </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-pga-championship-each-way-tips-eddie-full-of-pep-at-wentworth-050922-721.html">BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Eddie full of Pepp at Wentworth</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html">UK Politics: Is Liz Truss being prematurely written off?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Liz Truss confirmed as the new Prime Minister</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Liz Truss wins and promises election victory in 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-glasgow-favourite-to-get-final-120822-204.html">Eurovision 2023 Host City: Glasgow favourite to get final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-birmingham-favourite-after-uk-gets-nod-040822-204.html">Eurovision 2023: Birmingham favourite to be UK's host city</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-review-usyk-v-fury-tips-and-joshua-v-fury-odds-210822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua Review: What's next for the champ and where does AJ go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-tips-trust-the-champ-to-retain-his-titles-in-style-150822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua: Trust the champ to retain his titles in style with another convincing points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Tennis.220x157.jpg');"> <div><h4>US Open Tennis Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ben Stokes Headingley 2020 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>England Cricket Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/ManeThumbnail.220x184.jpg');"> <div><h4>Summer Transfer News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">UK Politics: Is Liz Truss being prematurely written off?</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-krishnamurty/">Paul Krishnamurty</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-06">06 September 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "UK Politics: Is Liz Truss being prematurely written off?", "name": "UK Politics: Is Liz Truss being prematurely written off?", "description": "As the betting implies a relatively early exit from office, Paul Krishnamurty takes a contrarian position and says Liz Truss is well capable of exceeding low...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-06T12:07:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-06T11:06:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Liz Truss.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "As the betting implies a relatively early exit from office, Paul Krishnamurty takes a contrarian position and says Liz Truss is well capable of exceeding low expectations... Read Paul's live politics live blog here! Never before has a new Prime Minister faced such a challenging in-tray. Britain's economic forecasts, even compared to struggling rivals, are grim. A winter of discontent looms large. The events of 2022 have slaughtered the Tory brand and the party is deeply divided following the removal of Boris Johnson. Much of the commentariat, including plenty who were once on the side of any Tory, deride her policies and obsession with image. The polls are dire, implying Truss was a worse choice than Rishi Sunak. The betting signals are grim, too. The odds in our new Liz Truss Exit Date market imply she has around a 30% chance of still being in office come 2025. NEW Westminster Voting Intention:CON 33% (+3)LAB 43% (-1)LD 11% (+1)SNP 4% (-1)GRE 3% (nc)Others 5% (-1)*Changes are in comparison to Survation polling July 8th 2022 Details: https://t.co/OdVvBPdZNo pic.twitter.com/0M22kNQPvI -- Survation. (@Survation) September 5, 2022 So, should bettors buy into this narrative and back an early exit? Or could this be another opportunity to take a contrarian position, because the market is too stuck in the moment, not factoring in the potential for fortunes to change? When I first put up Liz Truss for PM 15 months ago, she was a [32.0] chance, whereas Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer took out around 45% of the book. The key to successful betting on politics is thinking ahead, trying to forecast the trajectory of events and their effect. During the leadership contest, I couldn't have been more scathing about Truss' chances among the wider electorate. I stand by the argument that she was an inferior pick to Sunak or Penny Mordaunt but, on reflection, that may have been prematurely dismissive. Will there be a honeymoon? It is standard procedure for the British public to give incoming Prime Ministers a honeymoon. Boris Johnson almost doubled the Tory share in opinion polls when assuming power in 2019, and won a big majority before the year was out. In Theresa May's early days, the Tories hit new highs in the polls, around 50%. When Gordon Brown replaced Tony Blair in 2007, he swiftly turned a deficit into a big lead. Current polls do not point to a repeat for Truss, which must be a worry, but that may well be a reaction to the leadership contest and government inaction on the cost of living crisis. It is heavily briefed that Truss will freeze energy prices for consumers and businesses until the next election. That could be transformative. Energy price freeze to prove a vote winner The commentary around politics is driven by a small, ultra-engaged section of the public. Political professionals, journalists, activists, those of us addicted to Twitter. Whatever our politics, we've known and worried about soaring gas prices for months. We've discussed potential solutions and gamed out scenarios. To us, the government's inaction has been frustrating and a sign that they have become clueless about politics. However to the less engaged public - the overwhelming majority of voters - this has been less of a political subject than simply a source of terror. Voters wondering whether they will lose their savings or even homes. In that sense, it is reminiscent of the early days of Covid, when the government scrambled to react and the most doom-laden predictions entered the public conversation. What ultimately happened is that - irrespective of the reality or how ultra-engaged politicos perceived the government's performance - the Conservative Party were rewarded by voters. Remember Covid and the vaccine bounce There was a 'vaccine bounce'. That providing a vaccine was a basic function of government, replicated by all our neighbours, was irrelevant. The public were grateful for the furlough scheme and for what they perceived as politicians taking their fears seriously, delivering responsible messaging every day. Indeed, around the world, incumbents prospered in the short-term from Covid. Assuming the energy price freeze materialises, Truss may very well get a similar boost from relieved consumers and business owners. It may define her and provide a bank of goodwill, as the furlough scheme and vaccine did with Sunak and Johnson for some time. That bank would be hers to squander. I very much doubt she will make the same mistakes they did. Labour's lead is soft Also, do not overestimate Labour's position. Their poll lead was not hard-won. It was handed to them by Johnson's corruption, shambolic government and constant lying. Labour are merely in a similar mid-term position as they were in 2013, or 1990. In those scenarios, Ed Miliband and Neil Kinnock went on to lose the next election. Keir Starmer is yet to prove he is a winner, and has not sealed the deal with the electorate. In order to win most seats at the next election, they need to gain at least 70 seats from the Conservatives. That is a tall order for any opposition party, let alone to achieve the 124 seats required for an overall majority. Those tasks will be made harder by boundary changes. Ukraine support will help Truss build her brand By the time that election comes around, today's narratives will be ancient history. It is easy to imagine an alternative, in which Truss is rewarded for her vocal support for Ukraine and opposition to Vladimir Putin. If Russia's invasion fails, (as I expect), those who opposed them most vociferously will be able to claim some credit. A scenario where the forecast economic disaster doesn't quite materialise and the bank of potential Tory voters survive with their wealth in tact. Where almost any policy failure can be blamed on the war, or the fallout from Covid. In that scenario, the all-important swing voters may grow tired of hearing Labour and other opposition politicians complaining. The Tory transformation to English nationalism could bear fruit from the never-ending stand-offs with the EU and SNP. Extreme-Right policies such as trafficking migrants to Rwanda could appeal to enough of the target audience, spread efficiently across the country. Granted, this is a positive take for Truss and the Tories. Alternatively, an ever more right-wing government, shorn of its best communicators, could cement the so-called 'progressive alliance', which votes tactically to punish the Tories across the land. Both scenarios are very much in play. My point is merely to urge caution before dismissing the Truss regime. Back Truss to survive until 2025 Regarding the exit date betting, I think 2025 or later is under-rated at odds of [3.15]. I do think the next government will be led by Keir Starmer, even if Labour don't win quite enough seats. I can't envisage the Tories being propped up by any other party. However the election probably won't take place until late 2024. If Truss does lose, and resign, there will be a protracted leadership contest that will last longer than the one just finished, due to the Christmas break and lack of urgency in finding a replacement. So by backing [3.15], we may well be simply backing her to survive until the election. A good value bet. Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Liz%20Truss.jpg", "height": 538, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Krishnamurty" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Liz Truss.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Liz Truss.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Liz Truss.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Liz Truss.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="UK Prime Minister Liz Truss"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Liz Truss may well exceed historically low expectations</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.203023007" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Politics Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"UK Politics","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/politics\/market\/1.203023007","entry_title":"UK Politics: Is Liz Truss being prematurely written off?"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.203023007">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=UK%20Politics%3A%20Is%20Liz%20Truss%20being%20prematurely%20written%20off%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html&text=UK%20Politics%3A%20Is%20Liz%20Truss%20being%20prematurely%20written%20off%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>As the betting implies a relatively early exit from office, Paul Krishnamurty takes a contrarian position and says Liz Truss is well capable of exceeding low expectations...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Read Paul's live politics live blog here!</a></p><p>Never before has a new Prime Minister faced such a challenging in-tray. Britain's economic forecasts, even compared to struggling rivals, are grim. A <strong>winter of discontent</strong> looms large. The events of 2022 have slaughtered the Tory brand and the party is <strong>deeply divided</strong> following the removal of Boris Johnson.</p><p>Much of the commentariat, including plenty who were once on the side of any Tory, deride her policies and obsession with image. <strong>The polls are dire</strong>, implying Truss was a worse choice than Rishi Sunak. The betting signals are grim, too. The odds in our new <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.203023007">Liz Truss Exit Date</a></strong> market imply she has around a 30% chance of still being in office come 2025.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr"><span class="caps">NEW</span> Westminster Voting Intention:<br><span class="caps">CON</span> 33% (+3)<br><span class="caps">LAB</span> 43% (-1)<br>LD 11% (+1)<br><span class="caps">SNP</span> 4% (-1)<br><span class="caps">GRE</span> 3% (nc)<br>Others 5% (-1)<br>*Changes are in comparison to Survation polling July 8th 2022 <br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/OdVvBPdZNo">https://t.co/OdVvBPdZNo</a> <a href="https://t.co/0M22kNQPvI">pic.twitter.com/0M22kNQPvI</a></p> -- Survation. (@Survation) <a href="https://twitter.com/Survation/status/1566726684916781057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 5, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>So, should bettors buy into this narrative and back an early exit? Or could this be another opportunity to <strong>take a contrarian position</strong>, because the market is too stuck in the moment, not factoring in the potential for fortunes to change?</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-prime-minister-betting-rishi-sunak-the-next-pm-or-dodgy-early-favourite-090321-171.html">When I first put up Liz Truss for PM 15 months ago, she was a <b class="inline_odds" title="31/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">32.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">31/1</span></b> chance</a></strong>, whereas Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer took out around 45% of the book. The key to successful betting on politics is thinking ahead, trying to <strong>forecast the trajectory of events</strong> and their effect.</p><p>During the leadership contest, I couldn't have been more scathing about Truss' chances among the wider electorate. I stand by the argument that she was an inferior pick to Sunak or Penny Mordaunt but, on reflection, that may have been <strong>prematurely dismissive</strong>.</p><h2>Will there be a honeymoon?</h2><p></p><p>It is standard procedure for the British public to give incoming Prime Ministers a honeymoon. <strong>Boris Johnson almost doubled the Tory share</strong> in opinion polls when assuming power in 2019, and won a big majority before the year was out. In Theresa May's early days, the Tories hit new highs in the polls, around 50%. When <strong>Gordon Brown</strong> replaced Tony Blair in 2007, he swiftly turned a deficit into a big lead.</p><p>Current polls do not point to a repeat for Truss, which must be a worry, but that may well be a reaction to the leadership contest and government inaction on the cost of living crisis. It is heavily briefed that Truss will <strong>freeze energy prices for consumers and businesse</strong>s until the next election. That could be transformative.</p><h2>Energy price freeze to prove a vote winner</h2><p></p><p>The commentary around politics is driven by a small, <strong>ultra-engaged</strong> section of the public. <strong>Political professionals,</strong> journalists, activists, those of us addicted to Twitter. Whatever our politics, we've known and worried about soaring gas prices for months. We've discussed <strong>potential solutions</strong> and gamed out scenarios. To us, the government's inaction has been frustrating and a sign that they have become clueless about politics.</p><p>However to the less engaged public - the <strong>overwhelming majority</strong> of voters - this has been less of a political subject than simply a source of terror. Voters wondering whether they will lose their savings or even homes. In that sense, it is <strong>reminiscent of the early days of Covid</strong>, when the government scrambled to react and the most <strong>doom-laden predictions</strong> entered the public conversation.</p><p>What ultimately happened is that - irrespective of the reality or how ultra-engaged politicos perceived the government's performance - the Conservative Party were <strong>rewarded by voters</strong>.</p><h2><strong>Remember Covid and the vaccine bounce</strong></h2><p></p><p>There was a '<strong>vaccine bounce</strong>'. That providing a vaccine was a basic function of government, replicated by all our neighbours, was irrelevant. The public were grateful for the <strong>furlough scheme</strong> and for what they perceived as politicians taking their fears seriously, delivering <strong>responsible messaging</strong> every day. Indeed, around the world, incumbents prospered in the short-term from Covid.</p><p>Assuming the energy price freeze materialises, Truss may very well get a similar <strong>boost from relieved consumers and business owners</strong>. It may define her and provide a bank of goodwill, as the furlough scheme and vaccine did with Sunak and Johnson for some time. That bank would be hers to squander. I very much doubt she will make the same mistakes they did.</p><h2>Labour's lead is soft</h2><p></p><p>Also, do not overestimate Labour's position. Their poll lead was not hard-won. It was handed to them by Johnson's corruption, shambolic government and constant lying. <strong>Labour are merely in a similar mid-term position as they were in 2013, or 1990.</strong> In those scenarios, Ed Miliband and Neil Kinnock went on to lose the next election. Keir Starmer is yet to prove he is a winner, and has not sealed the deal with the electorate.</p><p>In order to win most seats at the next election, they need to gain at least 70 seats from the Conservatives. That is a <strong>tall order for any opposition party</strong>, let alone to achieve the 124 seats required for an overall majority. Those tasks will be made harder by <strong>boundary changes</strong>.</p><h2>Ukraine support will help Truss build her brand</h2><p></p><p>By the time that election comes around, today's narratives will be ancient history. It is easy to imagine an alternative, in which Truss is rewarded for her <strong>vocal support for Ukraine and opposition to Vladimir Putin</strong>. If Russia's invasion fails, (as I expect), those who opposed them most vociferously will be able to claim some credit.</p><p>A scenario where the forecast economic disaster doesn't quite materialise and the bank of potential Tory voters survive with their wealth in tact. <strong>Where almost any policy failure can be blamed on the war, or the fallout from Covid</strong>.</p><p>In that scenario, the all-important swing voters may grow tired of hearing Labour and other opposition politicians complaining. <strong>The Tory transformation to English nationalism could bear fruit from the never-ending stand-offs with the EU and <span class="caps">SNP</span></strong>. Extreme-Right policies such as trafficking migrants to Rwanda could appeal to enough of the target audience, spread efficiently across the country.</p><p>Granted, this is a positive take for Truss and the Tories. Alternatively, an ever more right-wing government, <strong>shorn of its best communicators</strong>, could cement the so-called '<strong>progressive alliance</strong>', which votes tactically to punish the Tories across the land. Both scenarios are very much in play. My point is merely to urge caution before dismissing the Truss regime.</p><h2>Back Truss to survive until 2025</h2><p></p><p>Regarding the exit date betting, I think 2025 or later is under-rated at odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b>. I do think the next government will be led by Keir Starmer, even if Labour don't win quite enough seats. I can't envisage the Tories being propped up by any other party.</p><p>However the election probably won't take place until late 2024. If Truss does lose, and resign, there will be a <strong>protracted leadership contest</strong> that will last longer than the one just finished, due to the Christmas break and lack of urgency in finding a replacement. So by backing <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b>, we may well be simply backing her to survive until the election. A good value bet.</p><p><br><strong>Follow Paul <a href="https://twitter.com/paulmotty?lang=en-gb" target="_blank" rel="noopener">on Twitter</a> and check out his website, <a href="http://politicalgambler.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Political Gambler</a>.</strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BOOST YOUR ODDS THREE TIMES PER DAY ON THE US OPEN</h2> <p><span>Max stake per token £25. Valid until 10pm daily on the US Open markets only. Boost credited by 10am each day. 4th - 11th September. </span><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=USOPENODDSBOOST">T&Cs apply. </a></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.203023007">Back 2025 or Later in Liz Truss Exit Date @ <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.203023007" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UK - Party Leaders: UK - Party Leaders (Liz Truss Exit Date.)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 31 December, 11.59pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>2022</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2022" data-market_id="1.203023007" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13231443">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2022" data-market_id="1.203023007" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13231443">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2023</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2023" data-market_id="1.203023007" data-price="3.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16735240">3.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2023" data-market_id="1.203023007" data-price="4.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16735240">4.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2024</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2024" data-market_id="1.203023007" data-price="2.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16735241">2.3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2024" data-market_id="1.203023007" data-price="2.64" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16735241">2.64</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2025 or later</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2025 or later" data-market_id="1.203023007" data-price="2.72" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15407084">2.72</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2025 or later" data-market_id="1.203023007" data-price="3.1" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15407084">3.1</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html%23gobet-1.203023007">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html%23gobet-1.203023007">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.203023007" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Politics Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"UK Politics","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/politics\/market\/1.203023007","entry_title":"UK Politics: Is Liz Truss being prematurely written off?"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.203023007">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=UK%20Politics%3A%20Is%20Liz%20Truss%20being%20prematurely%20written%20off%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fuk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html&text=UK%20Politics%3A%20Is%20Liz%20Truss%20being%20prematurely%20written%20off%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-is-liz-truss-being-prematurely-written-off-060922-171.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/who-will-be-next-prime-minister-keir-starmer-is-just-20-chance-260921-204.html">Who will be next Prime Minister? Keir Starmer is just 20% chance</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Starmer and Rayner look uncomfortable.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Starmer%20and%20Rayner%20look%20uncomfortable.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/who-will-win-the-german-election-scholz-is-77-chance-to-be-chancellor-190921-204.html">Who will win the German election? Scholz is 77% chance to be chancellor</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Olaf Scholz outside Reichstag.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Olaf%20Scholz%20outside%20Reichstag.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-exit-date-betting-tips-multiple-reasons-why-boris-johnson-will-be-gone-by-2024-150921-171.html">UK Politics: The multiple reasons why Boris Johnson will be gone by 2024</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Boris Johnson no10 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Boris%20Johnson%20no10%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Liz Truss confirmed as the new Prime Minister</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Houses of Parliament at night - 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Houses%20of%20Parliament%20at%20night%20-%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Liz Truss wins and promises election victory in 2024</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Liz Truss.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Liz%20Truss.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Penny Mordaunt 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Penny%20Mordaunt%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">More UK Politics</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Politics</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/" class=" "> General Election </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/" class="active "> UK Politics </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/london-mayoral-betting/" class=" "> London Mayoral Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/" class=" "> US Politics </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/" class=" "> General Politics Betting </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1662469822" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Home
Betfair Politics
UK Politics
UK Politics: Is Liz Truss being prematurely written off?
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket