Lib Dems odds-on favourites to take Dorries' seat

Huge Tory majority expected to be overturned

Losing seat would point to Con apocalypse at GE

The Liberal Democrats are odds-on favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the by-election in Mid Bedfordshire even though the outgoing MP Nadine Dorries was re-elected with a huge majority of 24,664 in 2019.

Ed Davey's party are 1.491/2 to pull off a famous victory that would be a stunning indicment of the government.

The Tories are 3.39/4 and may be tempted to throw everything they have got at the by-election campaign.

Labour finished in second place in 2019 on 22% of the vote but they are 19.5 to win this time.

Giant swing within Lib Dems' range

The Lib Dems were further behind Labour on 13% four years ago but have the better chance this time. Labour supporters in the constituency are likely to vote tactically for the Lib Dems.

They would need a swing of 23.6 points - the equivalent of 24 in every 100 people who voted Tory in 2019 switching directly to the Lib Dems.

It's a big ask but the Lib Dems have form where swings in this region are concerned.

They won Tiverton & Honiton from the Conservatives on a swing of 29.9 points. Priot to that, in December 2021, they won North Shropshire from the Tories on a 34 point swing.

Defeat would be historic disaster for Tories

The prime minister Rishi Sunak knows that losing what should be a safe seat - his party have held it since 1931 - would indicate that the Conservatives are on course for disaster at the next general election which is expected to take place next year.

A Labour majority at the next UK general election is 1.69 on the Betfair Exchange.

A hung parliament is 3.1 and a majority for the Conservatives is out to 10.0.