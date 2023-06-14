</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html&rfr=2573">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Betting suspended on Brendan Rodgers return to Celtic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/spain-v-italy-nations-league-tips-back-azzurri-to-grind-a-way-to-win-140623-140.html">Spain v Italy Nations League Tips: Back Azzurri to grind a way to win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/kylian-mbappe-transfer-betting-odds-real-madrid-17-20-to-sign-psg-star-130623-204.html">Kylian Mbappe Transfer Betting: Real Madrid 17/20 to sign PSG star</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-cd-winner-at-newton-abbot-140623-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a C&D winner at Newton Abbot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-tawalla-to-make-handicap-debut-count-in-19-1-double-140623-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Back Tawalla to make handicap debut count in 19/1 double</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-2023-tony-calvins-tips-from-the-racingonly-bettor-preview-130623-166.html">Royal Ascot 2023: Tony Calvin's thoughts, verdicts, bets and more from the Racing...Only Bettor preview</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/us-open-2023-special-bets-tips-preview-140623-167.html">The 2023 US Open: Steve Rawlings' pick of the specials</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/us-open-2023-betting-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-los-angeles-country-club-120623-204.html">US Open 2023: Our experts' best bets for Los Angeles Country Club</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/us-open-2023-first-round-leader-tips-28-1-xander-can-land-a-thursday-punt-130623-719.html">US Open 2023 First-Round Leader Tips: 28/1 Xander can land a Thursday punt</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-series-in-play-betting-guide-how-to-bet-bazball-on-the-betfair-exchange-130623-194.html">Ashes Series In-play Betting Guide: How to bet Bazball on the Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-series-betting-preview-and-tips-get-ready-for-an-epic-with-little-to-separate-old-rivals-110623-194.html">Ashes Series Tips: Get ready for an epic with little to separate old rivals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/ausralia-v-india-wtc-day-five-in-play-tips-kohli-to-make-aussies-sweat-100623-194.html">Australia v India WTC Day Five In-play Tips: Kohli to make Aussies sweat</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-betting-odds-djokovic-and-swiatek-favourites-after-french-wins-120623-204.html">Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic and Swiatek favs after French wins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-final-tips-djokovic-should-give-casper-a-ruud-awakening-100623-778.html">Men's French Open Final Tips: Djokovic should give Casper a Ruud awakening</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-back-djokovic-to-win-3-1-at-3-6-in-roland-garros-side-markets-100623-186.html">French Open Final: Back Djokovic to win 3-1 at 3.6 in Roland Garros side markets</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-betting-odds-labour-majority-4-6-as-boris-johnson-ally-warns-of-tory-civil-war-120623-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority 4/6 as Boris Johnson ally warns of Tory "civil war"</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Has Boris Johnson consigned the Tories to election defeat?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/josh-taylor-v-teofimo-lopes-tips-back-the-tartan-tornado-wins-on-points-080623-746.html">Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopes: Back the Tartan Tornado on points in New York</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/mauricio-lara-v-leigh-wood-tips-back-lethal-mexican-at-11-8-to-beat-home-hero-260523-746.html">Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood: Back lethal Mexican at 11/8 to beat home hero</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html">Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rory McIlroy shhhh 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>US Open Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/The urn.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Ashes </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Mid-Bedfordshire By-Election: Lib Dems odds-on after Dorries' departure</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-14">14 June 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Mid-Bedfordshire By-Election: Lib Dems odds-on after Dorries' departure", "name": "Mid-Bedfordshire By-Election: Lib Dems odds-on after Dorries' departure", "description": "Get the early odds for the Mid-Bedfordshire by-election where the Conservatives face a tough battle to hold off the challenge from the Liberal Democrats...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-14T15:29:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-14T14:30:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Get the early odds for the Mid-Bedfordshire by-election where the Conservatives face a tough battle to hold off the challenge from the Liberal Democrats... Lib Dems odds-on favourites to take Dorries' seat Huge Tory majority expected to be overturned Losing seat would point to Con apocalypse at GE The Liberal Democrats are odds-on favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the by-election in Mid Bedfordshire even though the outgoing MP Nadine Dorries was re-elected with a huge majority of 24,664 in 2019. Ed Davey's party are [1.49] to pull off a famous victory that would be a stunning indicment of the government. The Tories are [3.3] and may be tempted to throw everything they have got at the by-election campaign. Labour finished in second place in 2019 on 22% of the vote but they are [19.5] to win this time. Giant swing within Lib Dems' range The Lib Dems were further behind Labour on 13% four years ago but have the better chance this time. Labour supporters in the constituency are likely to vote tactically for the Lib Dems. They would need a swing of 23.6 points - the equivalent of 24 in every 100 people who voted Tory in 2019 switching directly to the Lib Dems. It's a big ask but the Lib Dems have form where swings in this region are concerned. They won Tiverton &amp; Honiton from the Conservatives on a swing of 29.9 points. Priot to that, in December 2021, they won North Shropshire from the Tories on a 34 point swing. Defeat would be historic disaster for Tories The prime minister Rishi Sunak knows that losing what should be a safe seat - his party have held it since 1931 - would indicate that the Conservatives are on course for disaster at the next general election which is expected to take place next year. A Labour majority at the next UK general election is 1.69 on the Betfair Exchange. A hung parliament is 3.1 and a majority for the Conservatives is out to 10.0.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Nadine Dorries.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Nadine Dorries.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Nadine Dorries.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Max Liu", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max_liu" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Nadine Dorries.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Nadine Dorries.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Nadine Dorries.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Nadine Dorries.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Outgoing Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Mid-Bedfordshire%20By-Election%3A%20Lib%20Dems%20odds-on%20after%20Dorries%27%20departure&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html&text=Mid-Bedfordshire%20By-Election%3A%20Lib%20Dems%20odds-on%20after%20Dorries%27%20departure" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get the early odds for the Mid-Bedfordshire by-election where the Conservatives face a tough battle to hold off the challenge from the Liberal Democrats...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Lib Dems odds-on favourites to take Dorries' seat</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Huge Tory majority expected to be overturned</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Losing seat would point to Con apocalypse at GE</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>The Liberal Democrats are odds-on favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472"><strong>by-election in Mid Bedfordshire</strong></a> even though the outgoing MP Nadine Dorries was re-elected with a huge majority of 24,664 in 2019.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472"><strong>Ed Davey's party are <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.49</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b></strong></a> to pull off a famous victory that would be a stunning indicment of the government.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472"><strong>The Tories are <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a> and may be tempted to throw everything they have got at the by-election campaign.</p><p>Labour finished in second place in 2019 on 22% of the vote but they are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472"><strong>19.5</strong></a> to win this time.</p><h2>Giant swing within Lib Dems' range</h2><p></p><p>The<span> </span>Lib Dems<span> </span>were further behind Labour on 13% four years ago but have the better chance this time. Labour supporters in the constituency are likely to vote tactically for the Lib Dems.</p><p>They would need a swing of 23.6 points - the equivalent of 24 in every 100 people who voted Tory in 2019 switching directly to the Lib Dems.</p><p><img alt="Ed Davey 956.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Ed%20Davey%20956.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-none" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's a big ask but the Lib Dems have form where swings in this region are concerned.</p><p>They won Tiverton & Honiton from the Conservatives on a swing of 29.9 points. Priot to that, in December 2021, they won North Shropshire from the Tories on a 34 point swing.</p><h2>Defeat would be historic disaster for Tories</h2><p></p><p>The prime minister <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Rishi Sunak</a> knows that losing what should be a safe seat - his party have held it since 1931 - would indicate that the Conservatives are on course for disaster at the next general election which is expected to take place next year.</p><p>A Labour majority at<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249195" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the next UK general election is<span> </span><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.69</span></b></strong></a><span> </span>on the Betfair Exchange.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249195" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A hung parliament is<span> </span><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.1</span></b></strong></a><span> </span>and a majority for the Conservatives is out to<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249195" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span></b></strong></a>.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.215148472" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UK - By-Elections: UK - By-Elections (Mid Bedfordshire by-election)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 31 December, 7.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Conservative</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Conservative" data-market_id="1.215148472" data-price="3.35" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1111885">3.35</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Conservative" data-market_id="1.215148472" data-price="3.45" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1111885">3.45</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Labour</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Labour" data-market_id="1.215148472" data-price="19.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1111884">19.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Labour" data-market_id="1.215148472" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1111884">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liberal Democrats</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liberal Democrats" data-market_id="1.215148472" data-price="1.49" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5191378">1.49</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Liberal Democrats" data-market_id="1.215148472" data-price="1.53" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5191378">1.53</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Green</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Green" data-market_id="1.215148472" data-price="2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2938887">2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Reform</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Reform" data-market_id="1.215148472" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23819924">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Reform" data-market_id="1.215148472" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23819924">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Independent</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Independent" data-market_id="1.215148472" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8498800">20</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html%23gobet-1.215148472">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html%23gobet-1.215148472&rfr=2573">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.215148472">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Mid-Bedfordshire%20By-Election%3A%20Lib%20Dems%20odds-on%20after%20Dorries%27%20departure&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fpolitics%2Fuk-politics%2Fmid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html&text=Mid-Bedfordshire%20By-Election%3A%20Lib%20Dems%20odds-on%20after%20Dorries%27%20departure" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Gillian Keegan.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Gillian%20Keegan.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Keir Starmer thumbs up.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Keir%20Starmer%20thumbs%20up.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/general-election-odds-labour-majority-odds-on-after-tories-lose-key-councils-050523-204.html">General Election Odds: Labour majority backed after Tories lose key councils</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Keir Starmer thumbs up.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Keir%20Starmer%20thumbs%20up.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-2023-kevin-blakes-tips-from-the-racingonly-bettor-preview-130623-288.html">Royal Ascot 2023: Kevin Blake's thoughts, verdicts, bets and more from the Racing...Only Bettor preview</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html">Mid-Bedfordshire By-Election: Lib Dems odds-on after Dorries' departure</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-cd-winner-at-newton-abbot-140623-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a C&D winner at Newton Abbot</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-betting-series-player-tips-cummins-solid-at-4/1-to-dominate-130623-194.html">Ashes Series Player Tips: Cummins solid at 4/1 to dominate</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">More UK Politics</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Politics</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/london-mayoral-betting/">London Mayoral Betting</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-2023-kevin-blakes-tips-from-the-racingonly-bettor-preview-130623-288.html">Royal Ascot 2023: Kevin Blake's thoughts, verdicts, bets and more from the Racing...Only Bettor preview</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-favs-after-dorries-departure-140623-204.html">Mid-Bedfordshire By-Election: Lib Dems odds-on after Dorries' departure</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-cd-winner-at-newton-abbot-140623-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a C&D winner at Newton Abbot</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-betting-series-player-tips-cummins-solid-at-4/1-to-dominate-130623-194.html">Ashes Series Player Tips: Cummins solid at 4/1 to dominate</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1686767357" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Most read stories
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2023: Kevin Blake's thoughts, verdicts, bets and more from the Racing...Only Bettor preview
Politics Betting Tips & Predictions
Mid-Bedfordshire By-Election: Lib Dems odds-on after Dorries' departure
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a C&D winner at Newton Abbot
Cricket Betting Tips
Ashes Series Player Tips: Cummins solid at 4/1 to dominate
Politics Betting Tips & Predictions
Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Betfair Politics
UK Politics
Mid-Bedfordshire By-Election: Lib Dems odds-on after Dorries' departure
Royal Ascot
The Ashes
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Royal Ascot
Football
Golf
Cricket