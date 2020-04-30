Rivaldo Exclusive: Willian move to Mourinho's Spurs could work

Willian is attracting some headlines in England as his contract with Chelsea is expiring this summer and there are strong rumours that he may move to a London rival soon.

Yes, Willian is already playing at a big club, but he has been there for a long time and perhaps he needs a new challenge to recapture his will and motivation at this point in his career in the Premier League.

A move to Tottenham could be a good option, especially because Willian would reunite with his former coach José Mourinho there, and the pair seem to have a good relationship.

Furthermore, we all know that Mourinho has a special affection for Brazilian players and I am sure he would give lots of opportunities to Willian at Spurs.

Move could boost Brazilian's Copa America hopes

Willian has been a regular player for the Brazilian national team, with almost 70 caps, so he will be part of Tite's thinking for next year's Copa America. A big move might be just what the player needs in the season leading up to the Copa.

Making headlines could be important for Willian and keep him in Tite's thoughts. The most important thing, though, is being successful and playing at a high level no matter which club he joins. As a Chelsea player, Willian is represents professionalism and consistency.

At 31, he still has lots of football to play and I'm confident that if he moves to the Spurs he will become an important player for them.

Enough quality to play at any club in the world

Willian has been linked in the past with Barcelona and I think he could do well there, because of his personality and ability to make the difference at important moments.

In the last few years, Barcelona have signed some big players, like Antoine Griezmann, who are yet to produce their best football with Lionel Messi by their side. Perhaps the responsibility and pressure has been too much for them.

I do not know how it would work for Willian, but what I'm suggesting is that Barcelona need to consider carefully their signings for big money as things have not gone so well recently in the transfer market for them.

Players seem to get intimidated by Messi's presence, and that has been a recent problem for the club. The club need to carefully evaluate a player's personality, weigh up his ability to succeed and impose himself at Camp Nou.

Michael Robinson use to make many compliments about me

The football host and commentator Michael Robinson passed away last Tuesday, and it was a big loss for Spanish and English football - someone I really respected and had a lot of affection for.

I remember that he used to say good things about me when I was playing at Barcelona and he brought emotion to post-match comments in Spain. It was easy to understand that he had also been a football player by his comments because he understood the feelings you have on the pitch.

We've lost an excellent person who understood a lot about football. He left us too early at 61. Despite being an Englishman, he was beloved in Spain for the simple and insightful way he talked about football. A great guy who always had good words to say to me and a sublime role model.

Arthur needs more time at Barcelona

There are lots of rumours about potential Barcelona transfers this summer and some press recently mentioned that Arthur could leave. I believe this is just talk and expect Arthur to stay at the club for many years.

He hasn't completed two complete seasons there yet. He arrived as the potential successor to Xavi because of his similar style of play, so it makes no sense to sell him when he is just 23 and has his career ahead of him.

Furthermore, Arthur has a good relationship with Neymar and selling the youngster could harm Barça's chances of bringing Neymar back.

Of course, a potential Arthur move won't cancel a Neymar deal as he as many other friends at Barcelona. But I think it's important to keep a solid base to the squad and having Arthur could help persuade Neymar to return to the club.