Rivaldo Exclusive: Suárez's return is like a new signing for Barca

A few months ago it was almost impossible to see Luis Suárez getting back on the pitch before the end of the season. But the suspension of football has allowed him to recover in time to help the team and it will be such a boost for Barca that it will be almost like they've signed a new and brilliant player.

When Barce return to action it will be at a crucial phase of the season in which they'll battle for La Liga and Champions League titles.

If he fully recovers, then he would be a huge boost for the team thanks to his fighting spirit, his personality on the pitch, his goals and assists. His return can really be a huge reinforcement and very important for Barca's success in this final third of season.

Braitwhaite's bad luck

The player Barca signed in January to replace Suárez could lose his place in the team now. Martin Braitwhaite cannot compete with Suárez, but the new signing needs to keep focused and work hard to take advantage of any chance he might have.

It's not certain that Suárez will reach 100% of his form, and that may allow the Braithwate to play sometimes coming from the bench and that's going to be his crucial moment to try to convince the club of keeping him for next season.

Gareth Bale's time at Real Madrid is coming to an end

There are rumours that Gareth Bale is being offered to MLS clubs and that he is looking forward to move to the US soon, but I still think he has something left to show in European football at 30-years-old, before moving to the MLS.

I believe his career at Real Madrid is coming to an end, as his chances in the starting 11 will be limited, especially with potential new arrivals this summer. The club no longer trusts him to be a decisive player after some internal problems in the last few years.

For that reason, leaving Real Madrid seems highly probable, but I suppose he should continue in Europe for at least two/three more years and perhaps moving to Premier League would be the best option for him now.

Newcastle may convince the Welsh attacker

Newcastle should receive a big money injection this summer with a new owner coming to town and this could be a great destination for Gareth Bale, as he could reassume his superstar status at the club and keep earning a big amount of money.

It would be a great chance for him to prove he is still a top-class player and be considered again one of the best in the world, so if this offer really comes, I think he should accept it. At Newcastle, he would be the biggest star of the team and could command a renovated squad to good campaigns on Premier League.

Haaland can become one of the best strikers on the planet

Bundesliga has resumed in the same way as it stopped two months ago - with the Norwegian Erling Haaland scoring goals.

He is already a great player, but at 19 he could be even better in the future and become one of the best attackers in the world.

He has a lot of personality, plays without fear and looks very calm on the pitch, so he is a world class player that still has a lot to learn and it's normal that so many clubs are chasing him.

Similar style to Brazilian Ronaldo

Some people are already comparing Haaland's style to Ronaldo Nazario and there might be some similarities as Haaland, as he's quick, fearless and scores a lot, but it's too early to start thinking he will be Ronaldo's successor.

Ronaldo won two World Cups and participated in four. He also dazzled the world with his runs and goals, so we need time to see if Haaland can reach Ronaldo's level. But Haaland does seem to have the qualities to at least get close to my brilliant team-mate.

Destined for a big move

Real Madrid seems to be Haaland's preferred destination in the summer and he is showing enough quality to prosper in Spanish football. His ruthlessness in front of goal is putting him in a privileged situation and Barcelona could be a good alternative option for him. He will be a great signing for the club that manages to complete his transfer.

It will also be outstanding business for Dortmund who signed him for €20M in January and now may receive almost four times that at the end of season. Perhaps Barcelona and Real Madrid were distracted in January, but no one would have guessed that Haaland would make such an immediate impact at Dortmund.

I do not think it was a mistake for Barca not to sign him in January. We never know how a player will adapt by moving from the Austrian League into a top European league. If he had signed for Real Madrid he could be just a substitute, and now he will arrive as a star player who has to be a starter.

Barça should only sign Bruno Guimarães after selling

Bruno Guimarães seems to be a good player who could arrive in Catalonia at a very young age and become an important member of the Barca team in the future. But Barcelona should focus first on creating space in the squad to incorporate new players and allow them to play regularly.

Signing players just for the sake of signing, and not paying attention at a player's style and to the way he could adapt to Barcelona's system, would be a mistake. The club should first think and evaluate the player carefully.

That said, the player is showing good signs at Lyon and at 22 he has time to become a top player.

Brazilians keep proving their value in the Premier League

The Premier League should resume in about three weeks and there are many Brazilian stars who continue to be important parts of their team's success. Currently, I think it is easier for Brazilian players to adapt to English football than other leagues.

This season I am particularly enjoying watching Richarlison, Lucas Moura, Gabriel Jesus and Fred's performances. But generally all the Brazilians in the league are playing well and it's unfair to say that a particular player is disappointing.

Let's see how this season will end with many Brazilian players still involved in important battles in the Premier League and European cup tournaments.