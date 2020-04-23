Rivaldo Exclusive: Coutinho could rediscover his best form at Chelsea

After a season and a half at Barcelona and one more at Bayern Munich without managing to have the same success he had at Liverpool, I believe that this chance Philippe Coutinho now has of continuing his career at Chelsea could be a good option.

He will move to a big club and to a country and competition he knows well where he had his best years so far, so if that transfer really happens, I'm sure he will have a good chance of seeing things improve for him in the future, after all he has already shined on the Premier League before.

Football is made of moments

Looking at Coutinho's last few years we can say that he didn't achieved what was expected of him, but he is still has time to recover his best football and with his confidence back he could easily become the same player he was at Liverpool.

I consider this to be just a not-so-good spell for him, but we can't say that he is playing poorly because it would be a lie, things are simply not running as well as many would expect when he left Liverpool to sign for Barcelona.

He is still a regular in the Brazilian national team and just hasn't been lucky enough at Barcelona or Bayern, but perhaps that could change with a new club and I believe this would be a nice opportunity for him to get back to his best football at Chelsea.

Furthermore, next year we'll have Copa America and one year later the World Cup, so it would be important for Coutinho to be playing at a good European club in order not to lose his place in the national team when those big tournaments come around.

If there is no chemistry things get tougher

I said a few weeks ago in my Betfair column that I still believe Coutinho will find his place at Barcelona if he had another chance next season, but that would only be possible if there was an agreement between the club and the player.

Apparently, that is not the case and I suppose that one of the parties did not agree with that possibility. So, if there is no chemistry between both player and club then of course the best solution will be a transfer that we hope can benefit both parties.

Essentially, when there are doubts or mistrust between parties then the better option will be the transfer, after all it seems that the relation between player and club is already worn.

Comeback vs Chelsea in 2000 was memorable for many reasons

About 20 years ago Barcelona completed a sensational comeback against Chelsea in the Champions League.

I remember well that day as it was the day before my birthday and at the end of the match, after midnight we all celebrated our win and my birthday at the hotel.

We had lost 3-1 at Stamford Bridge against a good Chelsea outfit and we were needing to turn it around at Camp Nou and we ended up winning 5-1 after extra time on a memorable night, perhaps the most special of my career at Barcelona.

I scored our first goal with a deflected free-kick that betrayed the goalkeeper, but then I would miss a last minute penalty that could have qualified us in regular time.

Fortunately, I had the luck and personality of having another chance from the penalty spot and I shot into the same side, but this time did not miss the target. There was still time to score the fifth goal by Patrick Kluivert on that unforgettable night in which Camo Nou fans were absolutely crucial for our comeback.

I would be the guilty for our elimination

Missing that penalty that would qualify us at the end of regular time put a lot of pressure on my shoulders, as if we got eliminated I would be blamed by the press, but fortunately things ended nicely and we had a double celebration that night - qualification and my birthday.

At that time, I use to have great personality and confidence in my game, so I did not let myself fall apart after missing that penalty and ultimately having the luck of having another chance. I took the responsibility of also taking that penalty and everything went well.

I always deal well with the press and playing for Barcelona only confirmed it, as I never answered to the press except in the right place which was on the pitch.

I have a special affection for Kaká

Kaká celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday and he is someone that I have a special affection for. He is an excellent person with a beautiful family and was always very correct as a professional player and as a friend.

He was an example on and off the pitch, and I remember playing with him in the 2002 World Cup when he was still an 18-year old kid. He came on for me against Costa Rica and I'm sure he will have had the same chance in the final, but the ball refused to leave the pitch in that final moments and he ended up not coming on the field on what was such a special evening for Brazil.

Later, I played with him at AC Milan and I was important in his adaptation to the club. I invited him several times to have dinner at my house, I roomed with him at the hotel other times, also lent him a car that he later bought, so he is a person that I really care about. Unfortunately, I left Milan and we did not have the chance of playing much time together.

2007 Ballon D'or was totally deserved

Kaká really had a big impact on AC Milan and completely deserved to win 2007 Ballon D'or ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and he will always be someone that brings me good memories as a special person he is.

I remember that Carlo Ancelotti asked me and Leonardo to go to his office to tell us that Milan was interested in Kaká and to ask for my opinion. I gave him excellent references as Kaká was already making the difference in Brazil for São Paulo, and even playing on a similar position to me, I told Ancelotti to go forward with that signing because he could help the club a lot. We all know the success he had at the Italian club.

