Jack Grealish to Man City: Villa's star man is odds-on to make the move

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa
Will Villa sell their star man?

Manchester City have reportedly bid £100m for Jack Grealish and he is odds-on to make the move

"Betfair Sportsbook oddsmakers make it 1.444/9 that the Villa captain swaps Claret and Blue for Sky Blue next term."

Manchester City are often at the heart of most of the summer's big transfer stories in the Premier League and they could pull off their biggest one yet after reportedly bidding £100m for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

Despite being typically big spenders City have never broken the £100m barrier.

So will the eye-wateringly huge bid be enough to tempt Villa into the sale?

It looks likely. Betfair Sportsbook oddsmakers make it 1.444/9 that the Villa captain swaps Claret and Blue for Sky Blue next term.

Rumours have circled for some time that City could move for Grealish and it was The Daily Telegraph's ultra-reliable journalist John Percy who broke news of the bid.

Earlier this summer City's spending looked to be centred on Spurs' star striker Harry Kane, and while that's still odds-on at 1.674/6, it's all gone a bit quiet in north London with Kane yet to return to the club after the Euros.

