Sergio Ramos Transfer Odds: PSG and Man Utd in contention to sign defender

Paris Saint-Germain are 5/6 favourites to sign Sergio Ramos after he leaves Real Madrid with both Manchester clubs also in the running, according to our odds.

Ramos is leaving the Spanish giants after 16 years. He is a Madrid and Spain legend, although he was left out of the Euro 2020 squad by Luis Enrique.

The French capital would be an obvious destination for Ramos as PSG have the money to pay his big wages and have been happy to sign ageing legends in the past, with the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and David Beckham both rocking up there in their twilight years.

Staying in Spain and moving to Sevilla - managed by former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui - is a 3/1 shout.

Ramos may be a popular figure at United, who are interested in bolstering their defence this summer, in part because he is loathed by Liverpool fans for his role in Mo Salah's injury in the 2018 Champions League final. He is 8/1 to make the move to Old Trafford.

Yesterday, the Red Devils reportedly had a bid for Kieran Trippier turned down by Atletico Madrid.

As well as his defensive nous, Ramos scores goals, regularly getting up from the back at set-pieces and taking penalties which he rarely misses.

He was out for the final months of the season but, at 35, he could probably still do a job for a top European club.

Juventus are 9/1 and may be an attractive option as they bid to rebuild under returning manager Maxi Allegri.

Manchester City were magnificent in defence last season and seem unlikely to want Ramos, although we have seen money on the move, and the price shortened to 9/2 overnight.

AC Milan are also prone to signing veterans and, at 12/1, could be worth a shout. The prospect of Ramos in defence and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in attack would draw card bettors to the Rossoneri's matches.

What would Thomas Tuchel make of bringing Ramos to Stamford Bridge? The Spaniard is 16/1 to be stepping out in Chelsea blue next season.