Sergio Aguero Next Club Odds: Barca head the betting as summer moves gather pace

Barcelona are the favourites to sign Sergio Augero after Manchester City announced their all-time record goalscorer will leave the club at the end of the season.

The club have told him he will not be offered a new contract when his current deal expires in the summer. Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and he is 11/10 to return to Spain by signing for Barcelona.

At just 32 he still has a lot offer and he will not be short of suitors with Real Madrid 7/2 and Paris Saint-Germain 5/1.

Inter are 12/1 to sign the Argentine - the same price as you can get on him joining any MLS club. A move to China's Super League is 14/1.

It is difficult to imagine Aguero playing for another Premier League club although Chelsea are rated the most likely at 16/1.

Aguero is City's all-time leading goalscorer with 257 goals so far in 384 appearances. The Argentine has scored more goals (181) in the Premier League than any other overseas player and will forever be remembered for winning City their first title with the last kick of the season in 2012.

Aguero's departure means City manager Pep Guardiola will want to sign a first choice striker this summer and Erling Haaland is the name on everyone's lips.

The Norwegian, whose father Alf Inge played for City, has been in stunning form again this season for Borussia Dortmund and will be their main threat when they play City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg next Tuesday.

Europe's top clubs are pursuing Haaland and City are 8/5 favourites to land him.

Chelsea 11/2 and Manchester United 6/1 are also interested while a move to Real Madrid 15/2 cannot be ruled out.