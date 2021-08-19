Robert Lewand-Offski? Bayern Munich hitman 3/1 to join Man City

Robert Lewandowksi wants to leave Bayern Munich for a new challenge before he turns 35 but what are the odds on the Polish striker, who will be 33 this weekend, leaving the German giants in this transfer window?

We know from City's pursuit of Harry Kane that Pep Guardiola is determined to sign a world class striker. The Premier League champions are 4/6 to get the England captain before the window shuts in under a fortnight.

But should they fail in their bid - and Kane is 11/10 to stay at Spurs - then Lewandowski, who looks as sharp as ever, could be an ideal short term fix.

Record-breaker could help City win Champions League

The man is an undisputed goal machine. He scored a record 41 last season in the Bundesliga and hit two in the German Super Cup win over Dortmund on Tuesday. The season before he fired Bayern to Champions League glory so he's been there and done it in a competition which is, for Pep's City, the Holy Grail.

City are the clear favourites to land Lewandowski in this transfer window with Real Madrid 12/1 and Paris Saint-Germain 16/1 coming next in the betting.

Manchester United are 16/1 to sign the Pole but, while he would be an ideal poacher in their attack, they already have Edinson Cavani to fill the role.

Lewandowski has never played in Italy and the chance to do so with Juventus could be appealing at 25/1.

Chelsea's signing of Romelu Lukaku means Stamford Bridge is an unlikely destination for Lewandowski at 33/1.