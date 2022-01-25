Premier League Transfers Live: Dele Alli odds-on for Newcastle move

Get all the latest on our markets...

Tuesday January 25 - 16:00

Newcastle target Lingard and Alli

Dele Alli is odds-on to leave Tottenham and sign for Newcastle before the transfer window closes.

The Magpies still want to strengthen their squad, following the signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, as the club's owners try to give Eddie Howe the resources he needs to keep them in the Premier League.

They are also interested in Manchester United's Jesse Lingard but, if he makes the move to the north east, it is likely to be on a loan deal.

That would make Lingard a free agent in the summer when his current contract with Manchester United expires.

Carlos rated most likely arrival with Dembele bid not ruled out

Howe still wants defensive reinforcements and Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos is 2/9 to join. Reports say the Spanish club want £40m for the Brazilian.

Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell is 8/11 to join Newcastle from their relegation rivals.

Ousmane Dembele is 4/1 to sign for Newcastle after Barcelona told him to get out of the club by the end of the window.

Chelsea is rated a more likely destination for the French forward. The Blues have struggled up front at times this season, with Romelu Lukaku experiencing a rocky few months back at Stamford Bridge, which is why they have been linked.

Dembele is 10/3 to join Chelsea.