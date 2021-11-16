Premier League Transfers: Tarkowski, Lingard and Ake top Newcastle targets

Newcastle United are expected to spend in the January transfer window as new manager Eddie Howe tries to build a team that can survive in the Premier League this season and challenge for trophies in the future.

The Magpies have conceded 24 so far in the league - second only to bottom club Norwich - and reinforcements may start at the back.

Tarkowski and Ake could tighten up Magpies

Burnley's James Tarkowski tops the list of targets at 6/5 but West Ham are reportedly interested in the centre-back as well.

Howe managed Nathan Ake 7/2 at Bournemouth and, with the Dutch defender struggling for game time at Manchester City, the new Newcastle boss may hope for a New Year reunion.

Lingard shouldn't be short of offers

In midfield, meanwhile, Jesse Lingard is a 6/4 shot to move to St James's Park. He was brilliant while on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season.

Since moving back to Old Trafford, he has produced some sublime moments, but is still not first choice in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. At 28, Lingard needs to be playing and he will not be short of suitors with West Ham and Southampton also potentially keen.

A St James' return for Georginio Wijnaldum is 10/1.

Donny could be on his Beek

Donny van de Beek's chances at Manchester United have been few and far between since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2020.

Rumours have been circulating in recent days that, unless that changes, he will try to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Van de Beek is 7/2 to sign for Everton and 15/2 to go to Inter. Spurs are an interesting one at 9/1 as Antonio Conte looks for ways to strengthen in January.

With Paul Pogba injured and out until the New Year, however, Van de Beek will hope to get a run in the United side that could save his career at the club.

Barca to spend on Sterling?

Raheem Sterling's future continues to attract speculation, especially after Pep Guardiola recently said indicated he would allow the player to sold if he no longer wished to play for City.

Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo said in his column last week that Sterling would be a good fit for Barcelona as they rebuild under Xavi.

The England forward is 5/1 to make the move to Camp Nou before February. Their rivals Real Madrid are 9/1.