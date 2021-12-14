Premier League Transfers Betting: Barcelona favourites to sign Aubameyang

Barcelona are the favourites to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window after Mikel Arteta stripped the forward of the Arsenal captaincy.

Aubameyang has been punished for returning late from a trip abroad. Arteta dropped him from the squad that beat Southampton on Saturday and he will not be selected for Wednesday's match against West Ham, throwing his future at the club into doubt.

This is not the first disciplinary problem Aubameyang has had at Arsenal and Arteta appears to have run out of patience.

Barca favourites for January deal

Barcelona have been interested in Aubameyang in the past and will have space for a forward if, as expected, Sergio Aguero retires due to health reasons.

The Spanish club are 5/2 to sign Aubameyang in January.

Lyon come next in the betting at 5/1 and a move to Ligue 1 may well suit the Gabon player who was born in France, although probably not to Paris Saint-Germain at 14/1 as they already have a decent attack.

A move across London to West Ham is an intriguing possibilty at 6/1while the black and white stripes of Newcastle and Juventus are both 10/1, as is a move to Monaco.

Even if he misses out on a move to Barca, Aubameyang could still end up moving to Spain with Atletico Madrid a 14/1 shot.

Dele is 50/50 for Pochettino reunion

Will it be New Year and new club for Dele Alli? The wantaway Spurs man is even odds to join PSG in January.

He has been unsettled in north London for some time and a reunion with his former-manager Mauricio Pochettino in the French capital looks the likeliest escape route.

Then again Newcastle may also be interested, as they seek to strengthen and move clear of relegation. They are 7/2 to sign the Spurs man.

The Magpies may also move for Anthony Martial who wants to leave Manchester United. The Frenchman has been out of favour at Old Trafford and is 5/2 to move to St James' Park.

If Martial prefers warmer climes then Barcelona may be an option at 5/1.

New United manager Ralf Rangnick has said he's not interested in persuading players to stay at the club if they want to leave.

That could pave the way for Jesse Lingard to join West Ham - a 4/5 chance - and for Donny van de Beek to end his Manchester misery.

Everton are 7/2 favourites to sign the Dutchman.