class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League Transfers: How traders can profit from relegation battle</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/peter-webb/">Peter Webb</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-01">01 February 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Premier League Transfers: How traders can profit from relegation battle", "name": "Premier League Transfers: How traders can profit from relegation battle", "description": "Bet Angel's Peter Webb considers the impact of the transfer window on Premier League markets and explains how traders can profit on the Betfair Exchange...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/premier-league-tips-how-traders-can-profit-from-relegation-battle-010223-696.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/premier-league-tips-how-traders-can-profit-from-relegation-battle-010223-696.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-01T17:42:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-01T18:50:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sean Dyche arms folded.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Bet Angel's Peter Webb considers the impact of the transfer window on Premier League markets and explains how traders can profit on the Betfair Exchange... What transfer window means for EPL trading Chelsea could shorten from 10/1 in top four race Relegation battle is perfect for trading The January transfer window is a crucial period for Premier League teams. It can have a significant impact on teams' chances at the top and bottom of the table. For bettors, it's possible to profit from this by trading key markets where the transfer window is likely to have an impact on the underlying odds. Here's why and how. Top four more interesting than title race For teams challenging for the Premier League title, the January transfer window can provide a welcome opportunity to add fresh legs to their squad, particularly if they are dealing with several injuries or suspensions. Arsenal were a prime example this January, as Mikel Arteta strengthened his squad by bringing in Jorgihno and Leandro Trossard. This year's title is turning out to be a two-horse race, between Arsenal [1.78] and Man City [2.42], so our focus should be on the Top 4 finish market where there is the most money matched. There was surprisingly little activity from some of the contenders in this market. If we focus on fees spend on first team transfers and not loans, it becomes a bit clearer. Man Utd and Tottenham did not spend during the window, although they did bring in players on loans that could convert to spending in the summer. Liverpool had one notable signing and Chelsea paid whatever it took to get more than they needed. Blues will shorten if signings settle Improving results and settled teams at Manchester United and Newcastle should see them through to the end of the season. Chelsea should benefit from their bending of the FFP rules and Liverpool and Spurs still have a battle on their hands. Brighton are currently outsiders for the fourth spot at [8.2], but Chelsea [11.0] outspent them nearly 10-fold. If the new additions at Chelsea can settle quickly then their price for a top four finish should shorten. But the other teams outside the current top four are likely to drift over time and look to have more upside as a lay bet. Relegation battle is great for trading Teams that are struggling near the bottom of the table may use the transfer window to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of avoiding relegation. Playing the relegation markets is one of my favourite season long trades. Teams in this position may bring in new players to strengthen their defence or their attacking options. By adding fresh legs and new faces, the team can boost their morale and try to climb away from the drop zone. We had a great example last year when Newcastle, bottom of the Premier League at one point, got new owners who spent on new players and appointed a new manager. Despite being [1.55] for relegation, they comfortably avoided the drop eventually. A clearer picture is emerging at the bottom this season. Everton - [1.61] for the drop - had a shocker of a window, in which they changed managers and failed to land any of their targets. Southampton [1.77] were the standout spenders, splashing £60m on a survival attempt. With recent results improving, they could be a good value lay. Bournemouth [1.35] also spent heavily but Nottingham Forest [4.3] and West Ham [8.8] didn't, and things could get quite a bit tighter at the bottom if higher spending teams enjoy an uptick in form. Money should buy success (but doesn't always) While the transfer window can provide teams with a chance to improve, there is always the risk that a transfer move may not work out. In some cases, teams may bring in high-profile players who don't deliver. In such cases, the transfer can do more harm than good, and may end up contributing to the team's relegation. It's important to monitor and modify your position as managers attempt to turn expectations into results. A few bad results could send morale levels sinking. In conclusion, the January transfer window can have a significant impact on a team's prospect. This will affect teams odds at the top and bottom of the table. For teams challenging for the league title, adding new players can help them sustain their challenge, while strengthening can also help struggling teams pull clear of danger. { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Premier League Transfers: How traders can profit from relegation battle", "name": "Premier League Transfers: How traders can profit from relegation battle", "description": "Bet Angel's Peter Webb considers the impact of the transfer window on Premier League markets and explains how traders can profit on the Betfair Exchange...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/premier-league-tips-how-traders-can-profit-from-relegation-battle-010223-696.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/premier-league-tips-how-traders-can-profit-from-relegation-battle-010223-696.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-01T17:42:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-01T18:50:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sean Dyche arms folded.320x180.jpg", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sean%20Dyche%20arms%20folded.jpg", "height": 538, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Peter Webb" } It can have a significant impact on teams' chances at the top and bottom of the table.</p><p>For bettors, it's possible to profit from this by trading key markets where the transfer window is likely to have an impact on the underlying odds.</p><p>Here's why and how.</p><h2>Top four more interesting than title race</h2><p></p><p>For teams challenging for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934"><strong>the Premier League title</strong></a>, the January transfer window can provide a welcome opportunity to add fresh legs to their squad, particularly if they are dealing with several injuries or suspensions.</p><p>Arsenal were a prime example this January, as Mikel Arteta strengthened his squad by bringing in <strong>Jorgihno </strong>and <strong>Leandro Trossard</strong>.</p><p>This year's title is turning out to be a two-horse race, between <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934"><strong>Arsenal <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> and Man City <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.42</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></strong></a>, so our focus should be on the<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792"><strong> Top 4 finish market</strong></a> where there is the most money matched.</p><p>There was surprisingly little activity from some of the contenders in this market. If we focus on fees spend on first team transfers and not loans, it becomes a bit clearer.</p><p><strong>Man Utd and Tottenham</strong> did not spend during the window, although they did bring in players on loans that could convert to spending in the summer. <strong>Liverpool</strong> had one notable signing and Chelsea paid whatever it took to get more than they needed.</p><h2>Blues will shorten if signings settle</h2><p></p><p>Improving results and settled teams at <strong>Manchester United and Newcastle</strong> should see them through to the end of the season. Chelsea should benefit from their bending of the FFP rules and Liverpool and Spurs still have a battle on their hands.</p><p><img alt="Jorginho Chelsea.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/d88689c6620d56fbd9c875d83a2d005e374128c2.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Brighton</strong> are currently outsiders for the fourth spot at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b></strong></a>, but <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792"><strong>Chelsea <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b></strong></a> outspent them nearly 10-fold.</p><p>If the new additions at <strong>Chelsea</strong> can settle quickly then their price for a top four finish should shorten. But the other teams outside the current top four are likely to drift over time and look to have more upside as a lay bet.</p><h2>Relegation battle is great for trading</h2><p></p><p>Teams that are struggling near the bottom of the table may use the transfer window to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of avoiding relegation. Playing the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841"><strong>relegation markets</strong></a> is one of my favourite season long trades.</p><p>Teams in this position may bring in new players to strengthen their defence or their attacking options. By adding fresh legs and new faces, the team can boost their morale and try to climb away from the drop zone.</p><p>We had a great example last year when <strong>Newcastle</strong>, bottom of the Premier League at one point, got new owners who spent on new players and appointed a new manager. Despite being <strong><b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.55</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> for relegation</strong>, they comfortably avoided the drop eventually.</p><p><img alt="2022-02-26 at 15.56.11 - Newcastle 1.55 relegation.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/c44087e91728dc34196340e6d21192cd79a5f2df.600x447.png" width="1032" height="768" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>A clearer picture is emerging at the bottom this season. <strong>Everton</strong> - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.61</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b> for the drop</strong></a> - had a shocker of a window, in which they changed managers and failed to land any of their targets.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841"><strong>Southampton <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.77</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></strong></a> were the standout spenders, splashing £60m on a survival attempt. With recent results improving, they could be a good value lay.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841"><strong>Bournemouth <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b></strong></a> also spent heavily but <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841"><strong>Nottingham Forest <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b></strong></a> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841"><strong>West Ham <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b></strong></a> didn't, and things could get quite a bit tighter at the bottom if higher spending teams enjoy an uptick in form.</p><h2>Money should buy success (but doesn't always)</h2><p></p><p>While the transfer window can provide teams with a chance to improve, there is always the risk that a <strong>transfer move may not work out</strong>.</p><p>In some cases, teams may bring in high-profile players who don't deliver. In such cases, the transfer can do more harm than good, and may end up contributing to the team's relegation.</p><p>It's important to monitor and modify your position as managers attempt to turn expectations into results. A few bad results could send morale levels sinking.</p><p>In conclusion, the <strong>January transfer window can have a significant impact</strong> on a team's prospect. <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get a hand with popular Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>Selections based upon the most selected Bet Builder picks that day. Simply add to your betslip in one tap. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=POPBETBUILDER">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 2 October, 7.18pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Bournemouth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bournemouth" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="1.35" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1141">1.35</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bournemouth" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="1.39" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1141">1.39</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Everton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Everton" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="1.62" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56343">1.62</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Everton" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="1.63" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56343">1.63</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Southampton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Southampton" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="1.76" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58943">1.76</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Southampton" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="1.85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58943">1.85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wolves</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wolves" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="3.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48044">3.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wolves" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="3.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48044">3.7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nottm Forest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nottm Forest" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="4.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39674645">4.3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nottm Forest" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="4.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39674645">4.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Leicester</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Leicester" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="4.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48461">4.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Leicester" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="5.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48461">5.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Leeds</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Leeds" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="4.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48317">4.7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Leeds" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="5.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48317">5.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>West Ham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="West Ham" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="8.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48756">8.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="West Ham" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="9.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48756">9.2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Crystal Palace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Crystal Palace" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62523">17</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Crystal Palace" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="20" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="62523">20</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aston Villa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aston Villa" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="63908">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aston Villa" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="63908">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brentford</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brentford" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="78864">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brentford" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="78864">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fulham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fulham" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56764">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fulham" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56764">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liverpool</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liverpool" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56323">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Liverpool" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="480" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56323">480</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brighton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brighton" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18567">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brighton" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18567">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chelsea</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chelsea" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="55190">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chelsea" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="55190">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Man City</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man City" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47999">9.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Man Utd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.199545841" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48351">120</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tottenham</td> <td> <button 