Big clubs targetting England midfielder

Liverpool favourites but Man City also in contention

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter

Jude Bellingham has arguably been the star of England's World Cup campaign so far and, with speculation mounting about a potential big money move, Liverpool are the favourites to sign him in the next transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Bellingham, who starred alongside Reds midfielder Jordan Henderson in last night's win over Senegal, and rumours are circulating about a January bid.

Liverpool are 3/1 to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund before 3 February.

The Reds won't be the only club interested in the midfielder who appears to have it all. In Qatar, he has driven England forward, posed a goal threat and looked unruffled by the biggest stage in football.

He's set to play a major role in England's quarter-final against France on Saturday. And he's still only 19.

Liverpool v Man City in race to sign Bellingham

Manchester City are also said to want Bellingham and the Premier League champions are 4/1 to add him to their formidable squad. He may relish the chance to link up again with former-Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland.

The market indicates that it is between Liverpool and City, with Manchester United the next shortest price at 10/1.

Champions League winners Real Madrid are 14/1 and it's worth remembering that, in his two years at Dortmund, he's proved he can embrace the challenge of playing abroad.

Moneybags Newcastle are 16/1 while a move to Chelsea is 25/1. You can get 33/1 on the ex-Birmingham City man signing for Arsenal or PSG.

Realistically it looks set to be between the two teams that have fought each other for Premier League supremacy in recent seasons.