Thursday December 22 - 14:54

United 50/50 to get Gapko in Jan

Cody Gapko is even odds to join Manchester United in the January transfer window amid reports that the Red Devils board have sanctioned a move for the Dutchman.

Erik ten Hag may be in the market for a forward in the upcoming window after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Gapko, who was one of the young stars of the World Cup and scored three goals, could fit the bill.

Yesterday, United were 13/8 to sign the 23-year-old in this window but on Thursday the price shortened to a 50/50 chance.

Newcastle and Liverpool - both 9/1 - are United's nearest rivals so looks like, if Gapko is going anywhere in the New Year, it's to Old Trafford.

Thursday December 22 - 14:31

New markets on World Cup stars' moves

The World Cup was a reminder of the enduring power of some of football's biggest names but it also saw some players confirm their promise and others emerge out of left field.

Fresh from winning the World Cup, there was speculation that Lionel Messi may leave PSG this winter but the shortest price on a move is 14/1 to Barcelona and the same for lucrative swtich to a Saudi Arabian club or Man City.

Dominik Livacovic helped Croatia win two penalty shootouts en route to the semi-finals and could be much sought after.

The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb stopper is 10/3 to sign for Bayern Munich and 15/2 to join Manchester United. There have also been reports linking him with Leeds 8/1.

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, meanwhile, could be the subject of a battle between Real Madrid 5/2 and Chelsea 3/1.

Sofyan Amrabat, one of Morocco's heroes in Qatar, has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp if odds of 5/2 on a January move to Liverpool are anything ot go by.

Newcastle 8/1, Tottenham 12/1 and Chelsea 14/1 may also be interested in the Fiorentina midfielder.

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick in his first World Cup start for Portugal and is 10/3 to join Manchester United from Benfica. A move to PSG 5/1 or Chelsea 15/2 is not out of the question.

Another Benfica player, the Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, is 4/1 to join Liverpool with Man City 15/2 and Arsenal 10/1 also potentially interested.

Thursday December 22 - 11:11

Ronaldo decision imminent

Cristiano Ronaldo is 1/2 to sign for a Saudi Arabian club following reports that Riydah-based club Al Nassr have told the Portuguese legend that he must make a decision on joining them within days.

Al Nassr are said to be prepared to pay Ronaldo £175m a year and, with European clubs looking reluctant to sign him, the 37-year-old is set to head to the Middle East.

Real Madrid are 11/2 to sign Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated by Manchester United in November, and bring him back to the Spanish club where he played his best football for nine years.

Chelsea are 6/1 after co-owner Todd Boehly reportedly wanted to bring in Ronaldo in the summer window.

As the odds indicated, both of those moves are unlikely. Any MLS club is 10/1 while a return to Sporting Lisbon, where Ronaldo began his career, is out to 14/1.

It really does look like Ronaldo is destined for a Saudi club and an agreement could be announced very soon.

Wednesday December 21 - 15:30

Have United got Gapko go ahead?

Cody Gapko is 13/8 to sign for Manchester United in the January transfer window amid reports that Erik ten Hag will try to bring his countryman to Old Trafford.

United could be in the market for a forward following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo who is odds-on to join a Saudi Arabian club.

The 23-year-old Gapko, who plays for PSV Eindhoven and scored three goals at the World Cup, could fit the bill for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag has signed three players - Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Antony - from the Dutch league since arriving at Old Trafford and Gapko is arguably Eredivisie's hottest property.

PSV's manager Ruud van Nistelrooy knows all about the lure of United after he moved to the Premier League club in 2001.

On the subject of a potential approach from United for Gapko, Van Nistelrooy reportedly said: "There comes a time when you can't say 'no'."

This is being interepted by some as a sign that the move could happen in January and not, as had been expected, until the summer.

Newcastle are United's main rivals for Gapko, according to the betting, and the Magpies are 15/2 to get him.

Arsenal are 10/1, with Barcelona the same price and Liverpool 14/1.