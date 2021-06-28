Jack Grealish Transfer: Man City favourites if England star leaves Villa

Jack Grealish is 11/10 to sign for Manchester City this summer following reports that the Premier League champions bid around £90m for the England midfielder.

Grealish is preparing for England's Euro 2020 second round clash with Germany at Wembley tomorrow, but he is probably aware that he will have a big decision to make after the tournament.

One report at the weekend claimed Grealish to City was a done deal but the Villa captain is 8/11 to stay with the Midlands club beyond the current transfer window.

If he does move then the market is in little doubt that it will be to City (Manchester United come next in the betting at 14/1).

Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League comfortably in 2020/21 but lost the Champions League final to Chelsea. Grealish, who turns 26 this year, could help them get over the line in 2021/22.

Harry Kane is Guardiola's other summer target as the champions try to recruit a world class striker. The England captain, for whom City had a bid of around £100m plus players turned down by Spurs, is 10/11 to make the move to the Etihad in this window.

Our Euro 2020 ambassador Glenn Hoddle says both moves make sense:

"I heard that Manchester City were going to go for Grealish and Kane a few weeks ago. Pep Guardiola is looking at two English players and I think that's the level English players are at the moment. City haven't won what they want to win, which is the Champions League, but that's why they're doing what they need to do.

"Rather than buying four or five players, Pep thinks they're not far off it. They need a finisher, and Grealish in the next few years is going to be getting better and better. It's the right time to buy him. If it happens, it'll probably work out at £15m a year at that fee. They've got the money to do it and I'm not surprised. They will take City to the next level if they get them."

United favorites to sign Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo crashed out of Euro 2020 with Portugal last night and he's another player with a decision to make about his future.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner hit five goals at the tournament to show that, at 36, he still has an enormous amount to offer. After Juventus finished fourth in Serie A this season, albeit with Ronaldo as the league's top goalscorer, it was widely rumoured that he would leave the Italian giants.

A return to Manchester United, for whom Ronaldo played from 2003 to 2009, is the leading option on the Sportsbook at 7/4.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may like the idea of bringing in the Portuguese to play as his side's chief striker. However, Bruno Fernandes' difficulty playing in the same team as Ronaldo for Portugal may be off-putting. The arrival of Ronaldo could unbalance United.

At 5/2 Paris Saint-Germain could be a better option for Ronaldo. They are desperate to win the Champions League for the first time and Ronaldo would love to add a sixth winners' medal to his haul.

A return to Real Madrid is 5/1.