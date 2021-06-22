Harry Kane Transfer: Man City odds-on to sign striker but £100m bid rejected

Harry Kane is 10/11 to sign for Manchester City this summer after the club had an opening bid of around £100m and players from the Premier League champions rejected by Tottenham.

He is exactly the same price to stay at Spurs beyond the current transfer window and, with three years left on Kane's contract, chairman Daniel Levy is likely to dig in.

Some of City's squad players were named in reports of the deal including Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus, could one of them be enough to trigger the sale?

Kane told Spurs he wanted to leave a couple of months ago. The club's failure to find a manager to replace Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April, is unlikely to have made the prospect of staying in north London more appealing.

Graham Potter 17/10 and Nuno Espirito Santo 11/2 are the current leading candidates in a market that has seen several favourites come and go.

Kane has made a sluggish start for England at Euro 2020, failing to score in either of England's matches so far and being substituted in the 0-0 draw against Scotland.

He has drifted to 29.028/1 in the Exchange's tournament Golden Boot market but has vowed to improve.

Some commentators have speculated that the uncertainty about his future is distracting Kane.

An opening bid from City shows they mean business as Pep Guardiola makes a world class striker his priority this summer. They're 1.794/5 to retain their Premier League title in 2021/22 with nearest rivals Chelsea 6.411/2.

Could Kane actually go to Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel is also in the market for a centre-forward and Chelsea are 9/2 to sign Kane. It seems inconceivable, however, that Kane would move to Spurs' London rivals. Manchester United are 5/1 but on the face of it a more likely destination.

Of the foreign clubs Paris Saint-Germain are the shortest price at 16/1. They're managed by Mauricio Pochettino, who would love to link up with Kane again. The odds on Real Madrid 40/1 and Barcelona 50/1 indicated that he's unlikely to move to Spain.