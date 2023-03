Summer transfer talk hots up

Red Devils keen to sign striker

The odds on Harry Kane leaving Tottenham for Manchester United this summer were cut to 5/2 amid mounting speculation about the England captain's future.

The betting shows that the Red Devils are in pole position to sign Kane if he leaves north London.

Bayern Munich 9/1 are second in the market behind United and Newcastle 16/1 come next.

A move to PSG is 22/1 and Real Madrid are 25/1 to sign Kane. The latter is an intriguing option as Karim Benzema is 35 and the Champions League winners may need to look at bringing in a replacement if they are to stay ahead of their rivals.

Poch appoinment key to keeping Kane?

Kane is 1/3 not to sign for another club but, after a season of ups and downs for Spurs under Antonio Conte, and uncertainty about who will be in charge next season, that price looks short.

Then again, Mauricio Pochettino is 7/4 favourite to succeed Conte and make a sensational return to Tottenham. If he is appointed then persuading Kane, who thrived under the Argentinian from 2014 to 2019, to stay would be a priority and the player could agree to it.

Spurs, who play Milan in the Champions League round of 16 second leg tomorrow night, are fourth in the Premier League but they are 3.1511/5 on the Betfair Exchange to end the season there.

Kane will be 30 in July and has previoulsy indicated that he would be prepared to walk away from Tottenham, where he has played his entire professional career (loans aside) and is record goalscorer, to fulfil his ambitions.

Resurgent United could tempt Kane

A move to United makes sense because, with the exception of Sunday's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool, they are resurgent under Erik ten Hag.

They are keen to sign an out and out striker this summer. Kane's phenomenal goalscoring record, as well as his good relationship with Marcus Rashford from England duty, make him a prime target.

At the moment, Wout Weghorst is leading the line for United - a scenario that will not be allowed to continue beyond this season - and it would be an understatement to call Kane an upgrade.

There's a long way to go this season, and if Spurs finish as strongly as they did last year and secure fourth in the Premier League, they may be able to keep Kane. But the speculation will only mount in the meantime.

