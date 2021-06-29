Gareth Bale Transfer Odds: Cardiff favourites to sign Welsh legend

Gareth Bale has a big decision to make about his future this summer and the early betting has already thrown up a sensational possibility with the Wales captain 7/4 to sign for Cardiff City.

Bale walked out of an interview when asked about his plans following Wales' exit from Euro 2020 on Saturday. But speculation is rife about his future amid rumours that the 31-year-old could retire. Alternatively, he could stay on and try to help Wales reach next year's World Cup in Qatar. To do that, he will need a club.

Bale spent last season on loan at Tottenham but, although there were some flashes of brilliance, his form was patchy and he returned to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

He enjoyed some of his best years playing under Carlo Ancelotti for Madrid and, with the Italian back for a second spell at The Bernabeu, it's not guaranteed that Bale has played his last game for Madrid.

He is 2/1 not to sign or agree a contract with any other club before the closure of the current transfer window on 3 September.

MLS a generous price at 10/1

If Bale does move then America's MLS is a possibility and reports on Monday claimed the Welshman was in talks with LA Galaxy. Bale is the same age as David Beckham was when he made the move to the California club in 2007.

You can get 10/1 on Bale signing for any MLS team. A return to Tottenham is 6/1.

Then there's any Chinese club at 11/1.

Manchester United have long been linked with Bale (both Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho wanted to bring him to Old Trafford at different points of his career) but the moment has probably passed and few punters will rush to grab the 14/1 on offer.

Arsenal and Everton are his next most likely destinations at 20/1.

Bale has never played in Italy and champions Inter are deemed his strongest Serie A suitors at 20/1 while AC Milan are 25/1. Mourinho is now at Roma who are 50/1.

Paris Saint-Germain - once seen as a plausible option for Bale - appear to have other priorities which is why they're as long as 25/1.

