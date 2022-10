Unused sub Ronaldo storms down tunnel

Rumours he'll leave Man Utd in January

Chelsea, Roma and Sporting leading clubs to sign star

Chelsea are the favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window after the Portuguese megastar stormed down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United's win over Tottenham last night.

He was unused substitute and left the bench in 89th minute before walking down the tunnel.

It is understood Ronaldo briefly went into the dressing room before leaving Old Trafford, prompting more rumours that he'll leave for good in January.

Chelsea lead the Betfair market on Ronaldo's future at 4/1. Their co-owner Todd Boehly was reportedly interested in signing the Portuguese in the summer but the then manager Thomas Tuchel turned down the opportunity.

It remains to be seen whether new boss Graham Potter would be keener on recruiting Ronaldo.

Roma and Sporting in the running for Ronaldo

A reunion with compatriot Jose Mourinho, who managed Ronaldo at Real Madrid, is 5/1. Ronaldo left Juventus for United last year and another crack at Serie A with Mourinho's Roma could suit the player.

But would Ronaldo boost Roma's chances of winning Serie A this season or could he unbalance the squad? Mourinho may be wary of bringing in the 37-year-old.

Sporting Lisbon, where it all began for Ronaldo, are 15/2 to bring him home.

A month from now Ronaldo will having a final crack at helping Portugal win the World Cup.

A move to any Saudi Arabian club is 9/1 while life in the US with an MLS club is 10/1.