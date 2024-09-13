Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Podcast tips, match previews & free bets!

Man Utd backed to take pressure of Ten Hag

Manchester United travel to Southampton for the early KO, and it is all about Kobbie Mainoo for us.

The England international has committed the most fouls of any Man Utd player so far this season (7), at least three more than any of his teammates.

In fact, only Bruno Guimaraes (21) and Joelinton (16) have been involved in more fouls than Mainoo (14) this season (7 committed, 7 won).

He's also been booked in each of his last three games for club and country, picking up a yellow inside the first half against Ireland for England last week.

It is 2/51.40 for Mainoo to commit one or more fouls v Southampton, something he has done in each of his apps so far

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Paul Higham: "The manner of that drubbing against Liverpool will be a huge worry for Utd fans, and if Ten Hag somehow manages to lose to a side they've dominated (unbeaten in the last 15) then there'll be hell to pay.

"United also usually take care of newly-promoted sides, losing just one in 30 and winning 15 of the last 17, and the way Saints have started they're not likely to pose a threat.

"The stats for Russell Martin's side are extraordinary, as they've had mountains of possession without managing to turn it into goals, with the worst shot conversion rate in the league and the second-worst xG difference with just one goal from 3.5xG.

"With just two goals from 5.2xG Man Utd hold that title, while these two sloppy teams also top the charts in terms of errors leading to goals, so they should give each other plenty of chances - if only they can be sharp enough to take them!

"At 3/4 Man Utd wouldn't be a bad price if they were even halfway reliable, while Southampton are mainly only 3/1 because Utd have been so bad this year - they should arguably be bigger given how they've struggled in front of goal.

"Despite all that, you just have to back the visitors here, and although they've both been poor finishing off their chances, they'll offer up enough for each to find the net - especially with Martin saying Saints will go a bit more direct. I just don't think they'll be able to conjure up enough to live with Man Utd."

Alex Boyes: "Diogo Jota has scored six goals in five appearances against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, netting in all three of his games against the Tricky Trees for current side Liverpool (4 goals). It's his longest scoring run against a single opponent in his English club career. Indeed, Liverpool have won all three of their Premier League games under new manager Arne Slot without conceding a single goal. No manager in the competition's history has kept a clean sheet in each of their first four matches in charge, while only six have won each of their first four, most recently Maurizio Sarri in 2018."

Alan Shearer: "Everything eventually feeds down into the dressing room, whatever is going on at a football club, players will be talking about it, whether in the open or privately to each other. It'll be interesting to see if the news around Leicester changes their fortune.

"Having said that, it shouldn't really impact the players. This will be another tough game for Leicester, and I think with the forward players that Crystal Palace have, I'll go for a home win."

Alan's prediction: Crystal Palace to Win

Stephen Tudor: "There are definitely positives for Ipswich to take with them to the Amex but there's no getting around the fact that Kieran McKenna's side have taken on the fewest shots in the Premier League this season, a meagre seven of them troubling the opposition keeper. At the other end meanwhile, they are giving up a big chance every 20 minutes.

"Added to this, the Tractor Boys have received twice as many yellow cards as Brighton so far, and this is particularly pertinent when you place Sam Barrott in the middle. The no-nonsense ref has dished out 6.5 cautions per 90 this term, the second highest average among his peers.

"The hosts by comparison are flying with Kaoru Mitoma more than playing his part, a goal, an assist and three successful dribbles per 90 illustrating that the winger is back to his impactful best."

Kevin Hatchard: "Villa have started their Premier League season with 2-1 wins at West Ham and Leicester City, and they certainly didn't play poorly in a 2-0 home defeat against Arsenal. Emery will be slightly concerned by a dip in the Villains' home form - they have now won just four of their last 12 Premier League matches at Villa Park.

"Ollie Watkins withdrew from the latest England squad with a knock that he's believed to have been carrying since the Euros (hence Unai Emery managing his minutes), but he is expected to start. Although he is yet to score in the league this term and has missed some presentable chances, Watkins remains Villa's chief goal threat.

"Jhon Duran has netted twice in the league already, including the winner at Leicester, but after playing in both of Colombia's World Cup qualifiers it remains to be seen what kind of shape the 20-year-old is in. England defender Tyrone Mings is back in full training after a long spell out with injury, and could make the bench.

"Villa have been treating Watkins with kid gloves, but one of England's Euro 2024 heroes should shine here. He is a proven Premier League goalscorer, and banged in 19 goals in the top division last term. I'll happily back Watkins to score at any time at evens on the Sportsbook."

Dave Tindall: "One thing we know with Chelsea is that it can be easier to trust an individual rather than the team itself. The most obvious case last season was Cole Palmer and he's already up and running this season with goals and assists although he did miss England's two Nations League wins with injury.

"But perhaps there is another reliable source of attacking talent emerging and that's wide man Noni Madueke. With a goal in the 2-0 win over Servette, a second-half hat-trick at Wolves and a runout for England against Finland (he looked lively after coming on in the 66th minute), the 22-year-old Londoner is flowing with confidence.

"He'd marked our cards by netting four in his final 13 games of last season and, given his increased game time, is worth a bet here at 13/5 to score anytime.

"For Bournemouth, the Opta stats tell us that Antoine Semenyo has had more shots (17) than any other Premier League player this season. That's quite a claim for the man from Ghana. Two of those shots resulted in goals so he's certainly helping fill the void left by the now departed Dominic Solanke. Semenyo to score is 3/1."

EFL Tips and Predictions

Ryan Deeney: "If Luton are to score, it's worth a look at who might find the net and Elijah Adebayo is the man to watch. The giant striker has made a decent enough impression over recent seasons, hitting double figures in the Premier League last year and previously netting 16 at this level.

"The former Walsall man is yet to find the net this season but it's not for the want of trying. Adebayo has accrued 2.5xG this season from his 14 shots at goal and has found the target on 7 occasions. The next highest player xG total for a player yet to score is Isaiah Jones with 1.3xG.

"Despite not scoring, Adebayo has played all but 13 minutes of the league season with Edwards clearly believing in the 26-year-old. It may be a wise idea given only Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers are putting more crosses into the box per 90 minutes."

Jimmy The Punt: "On-loan from Liverpool at Stoke, the frontman Lewis Koumas has settled into the Championship very quickly, scoring 29 minutes into his Potters full debut and then doubling his tally in the League Cup clash with Middlesbrough in the following game.

"The Welsh youngster first announced himself last season when he netted for a youthful Liverpool side in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Southampton, who were in the Championship at the time.

"That was the first clue he would have little trouble operating at the level and with an xG of 1.72 generated, there is a case to be made Koumas should have scored more times domestically for Stoke.

"Koumas' prices to score anytime, a brace and a hattrick all appeal considering his goals to game ratio and the opposition. Oxford are certainly making a fist of survival but have not kept a clean sheet since their opening game and are shipping an xGA of 1.4 a game."

Jack Critchley: "Danny Rohl and Marti Cifuentes were both recruited mid-way through the 2023-24 season and their arrivals coincided with a much-needed upturn in form for two struggling sides. The pair managed to guide Sheffield Wednesday and QPR to safety with room to spare and they were both lauded for their monumental efforts.

"Both managers are expected to kick on this season, however, following some initial encouragement on the opening weekend, Rohl has struggled to match last season's consistency and energy. The Owls have looked a little disjointed in recent weeks and they've struggled to contain the opposition. Owls fans may be starting to worry about their side's attacking output with Rohl's men having failed to notch in any of their last three Championship outings. The German admitted that it's 'time to wake up' and that his team conceded cheap goals against Millwall. He's had plenty of time to address that issue on the training ground this week. Barry Bannan has looked a shadow of his former self and has struggled in a two-man midfield so far. It wouldn't be a surprise to see a change of shape for the hosts here.

"In contrast, QPR have been chugging along nicely under Marti Cifuentes. The West Londoners are unbeaten in their last three and have come from behind to clinch a share of the spoils in each of their last two away games. Michi Frey looks sharper, fitter and more determined this season whereas new signing Nicholas Madsen is already off the mark. There is a never-say-die attitude about this Rangers squad and they have enough about them to maintain their unbeaten away record."

European Football Tips and Predictions

Dan Fitch: "Juventus face a fellow unbeaten opponent on Saturday, when they travel to take on Empoli. The hosts are seventh in Serie A after three games (W1 D2). They have pulled off impressive away results in their last couple of matches, winning 2-1 at Roma, before drawing 1-1 with Bologna. After winning their first two games of the season, Juve were frustrated before the international break, when Roma managed to restrict them to a single shot on target, in a 0-0 draw in Turin.

"The bright side for Thiago Motta is that his side have yet to concede a goal. Let's back a Juventus win and under 3.5 goals at 6/5, which is a bet that has landed in both of their league victories."

Jamie Kemp: "Eder Militao and Aurelien Tchouameni are both expected to miss out for Real Madrid, removing two of the main players in the spine of their team, and likely forcing Dani Carvajal to have to vacate right back and play at centre back. On top of that, we already know Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and David Alaba are all unlikely to feature.

"As for Real Sociedad, they're expected to be missing a similar number/quality of player by their own respective standards. Talisman Mikel Oyarzabal (and scorer of the winning goal at EURO 2024) is nursing an injury, creative midfielder Brais Mendez is likely to be out, and among a handful of other absences, starting right back Hamari Traore suffered a season-ending injury on the eve of the international break.

"All in all, it'd be fair to say neither side are coming into this clash in particularly good condition. Add in a raft of internationals returning to club football - including many coming back from South America in Real Madrid's case - and we might be looking at a pretty diluted version of an otherwise tasty fixture.

"Considering the upheaveal on both sides, I'm expecting we'll see more goals than we usually do when Real Sociedad are involved. And along with the condition of their team, they've not defended anywhere near their usual levels so far this season, ranking 12th for xG conceded through the first four rounds (5.06).

"In a game with a makeshift vibe and potentially ragged structures, this should be one where Kylian Mbappe comes to the party. The Frenchman has been devouring shot attempts so far (26 in four La Liga games), and after his brace against Real Betis last time out, look for him to seize upon a situation where coherent defending may be short."