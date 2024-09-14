Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 12/1 card double tip and 20/1 first goalscorer in NLD

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Southampton v Manchester United

Goals forecast on the South Coast

The Opta Stat:

"Southampton (4) and Manchester United (3) have made the most errors leading to a goal in the Premier League so far this season. All three of Man Utd's goals conceded in their loss at Liverpool last time out came via errors, the first time on record they've ever committed as many in a single Premier League match (since 2007-08). Indeed, Manchester United have come from behind to beat Southampton in 10 different Premier League games - only Liverpool have more comeback wins against a single opponent in the competition's history (11 v Newcastle)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back both teams to score two or more goals @ 19/54.80

Brighton & Hove Albion v Ipswich Town Battering ram Delap The Opta Stat: "Only two players have conceded more fouls in the Premier League this season than Ipswich's Liam Delap (9), with Delap conceding four fouls in each of his last two games." The Betfair Bet: Back Liam Delap to commit 3 or more fouls @ 4/15.00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City Get on goals in South London

The Opta Stat: "Since drawing consecutive home games 0-0 in September/October last season, Crystal Palace's last 16 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League have seen 59 goals scored (F34 A25, 3.7 per game). Only Chelsea (63) and Manchester City's (60) home games have seen more goals in the competition since the first game in that run (27th October)." The Betfair Bet: Back over 3.5 goals at Selhurst Park @ 9/52.80

Fulham v West Ham United Bowen's on fire The Opta Stat: "West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has nine Premier League goals away from home since the start of last season, with only Erling Haaland (16) and Ollie Watkins (10) netting more, while his only goal this term came away at Crystal Palace." The Betfair Bet: Back Jarrod Bowen to score anytime @ 12/53.40

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest Use Jota to help Slot make history The Opta Stat: "Diogo Jota has scored six goals in five appearances against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, netting in all three of his games against the Tricky Trees for current side Liverpool (4 goals). It's his longest scoring run against a single opponent in his English club career. Indeed, Liverpool have won all three of their Premier League games under new manager Arne Slot without conceding a single goal. No manager in the competition's history has kept a clean sheet in each of their first four matches in charge, while only six have won each of their first four, most recently Maurizio Sarri in 2018." The Betfair Bet: Back Diogo Jota to score and both teams to score - No @ 7/24.50

Manchester City v Brentford Use Doku and Grealish for a big price card bet The Opta Stat: "Manchester City's Jérémy Doku has progressed the ball upfield 747.8m via ball carries in the Premier League this season, almost 300m more than any other player (Jan Paul van Hecke second with 457.3m). His 64 progressive carries are also a league-high, along with his 17 carries ending in a take-on." The Betfair Bet: Back Mads Roerslev to be shown a card @ 13/27.50



Aston Villa v Everton Take the boost in the to be fouled market



The Opta Stat: "Only Bruno Guimares (16), Abdul Fatawu (10) and Anthony Gordon (10) have won more fouls this season than Aston Villa's John McGinn (9), whilst only the aforemntioned three players plus Yoane Wissa (9) and Joel Veltman (9) have won more than Everton's Vitali Mykoloneko (8). McGinn is averaging 3.7 fouls won per 90, whilst Mykolenko's average is 2.7." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back John McGinn & Vitali Mykolenko to be fouled 1 or more times SBK 5/2



Bournemouth v Chelsea Play the card double The Opta Stat: "No player was shown more yellow cards in the Premier League last season than Marco Senesi (13), whilst Nicolas Jackson picked up the second most by any Chelsea player with 10. Indeed, Senesi has been booked in both previous Premier League meetings with Chelsea, whilst Jackson was booked in one of the two meetings last season." The Betfair Bet: Back Marco Senesi and Nicolas Jackson to be shown a card @ 12/113.00



Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal Set-pieces could win this game for Arsenal The Opta Stat: "Only the three promoted sides have conceded a higher xG from set-pieces in the Premier League this season than Tottenham (1.67), whilst 54% of the shots they have faced have come from set-pieces - the highest such ratio in the league. Indeed, Arsenal scored the most goals from set-pieces in the Premier League last season." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Gabriel to score first in the North London derby SBK 20/1 Recommended Bet Back Bukayo Saka to score or assist SBK 7/5



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United Only one bet in play here The Opta Stat: "61% of the Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Wolves have finished as a draw (11/18), the highest percentage of any fixture to have been played at least 15 times in the competition. Indeed, Both teams have scored in all nine of the Premier League meetings between Wolves and Newcastle at Molineux Stadium, the most played specific fixture in the competition to never see a clean sheet." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score and the match to end in a draw @ 16/54.20