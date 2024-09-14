Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to get involved and can you beat the Betfair Editors?

Place £10 bet on Bournemouth v Chelsea to start Free Bet Streak

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start at free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on Bournemouth v Chelsea on the Betfair Exchange.

The return of top flight domestic football after the international break is the perfect moment to get your streak going, so take advantage of this fantastic offer.

You can bet on any market for the 8pm Saturday clash at the Vitality Stadium.

The Blues won their only away league fixture this season 6-2 so will goals be on the menu? The Cherries, meanwhile, are above Chelsea in the table and will be looking to kick on at home. Perhaps you fancy a wager on a particular player. For example, Cole Palmer often rewards backers with his match winning goals and assists.

Opt-in on the Betfair Exchange promo page or bet banners on the Exchange homepage Place a £10 bet on any market in the Bournemouth v Chelsea match on the Exchange. When your qualifying bet settles as a winner or loser, you will be credited with a £10 free bet on the Exchange. Your Free Bet Streak begins to use on any football market (minimum odds apply). The way to keep the streak going is to keep on winning. If your free bet wins, you will earn another £10 free bet, alongside your winning returns. If you lose, your streak is over. You will continue to receive another free bet every time your free bet settles as a winner for a maximum of 7 days after the initial free bet has been awarded.

Bournemouth v Chelsea Editors' Tips

Max Liu says: "Bournemouth are above Chelsea in the Premier League after three games and the Cherries are unbeaten so far, with two draws followed by their comeback to beat Everton 3-2 last time out. Chelsea's record of one defeat, a win and a draw shows what a patchy work in progress they remain. For that reason, I think the home win is a big price at 3.5551/20 and I am happy to back it. Yes, Chelsea have won their last three Premier League away games but two of them were last season. Bournemouth to win is a simple and potentially effective way to go here."

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth EXC 3.55

Mike Norman says: "While Chelsea continue to mystify and confuse football fans up and down the country with their unique transfer policy and inconsistent performances on the pitch, one man rarely leaves punters baffled when he takes to the field.

Cole Palmer has been, to put it mildly, sensational since he swapped the Etihad Stadium for Stamford Bridge, and I dare say this is one transfer that Pep Guardiola got wrong. Palmer was brilliant last season, easily Chelsea's star man, and he's started this season in the same fashion, scoring a sublime goal against Wolves before registering a hat-trick of assists in the same match.

The Blues were expected to steamroll Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. They didn't. They scored just once and it was Palmer who provided the assist. So that's four assists in his last two games and yet we can back him at 4.03/1 to register an assist against Bournemouth. Yes please.

Now it's down to Chelsea, if they play well they'll score two or three, and if they do that then Palmer is extremely likely to be one of the players getting an assist."

Recommended Bet Back Cole Palmer to assist anytime EXC 4.0

Alex Boyes says: Marco Senesi picked up 13 yellow cards last season, the joint-most of any Premier League player last season alongside Joao Paulinha, whilst he's also been booked in both of his previous starts against Chelsea in the Premier League.

In fact, Senesi has been carded in eight of his 13 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth, and he comes up against Nicolas Jackson here, who he has previous with. He was booked for an extremely cynical foul on Jackson the last time the sides met.

Jackson himself was booked 10 times last season, the second most of any Chelsea player, and he too has previous, picking up one of those 10 cards against Bournemouth.

We've got two hot-headed, fiery, petulant, aggressive players in direct combat here and I think both have a chance to be booked, but i am opting for Senesi as my Exchange play. Plus, we have Anthony Taylor in charge here, who dished out the most yellow cards in the Premier League last season.

Recommended Bet Back Marco Sensei to be shown a card EXC 3.25

Joe Dyer says: Tough fixture, this!

The early season form is middling for both and it's tough to know which way to lean.

I'd usually be desperate to oppose a chaotic club like Chelsea at such a short price away from home and something tells me that Bournemouth are going to be a value bet in fixtures such as this.

But there is some talent in that Chelsea frontline and while I don't find the near even money on an away win compelling I do like the 3.55/2 on them taking three points but conceding at least once.

The Betfair Exchange markets are strongly pointing to goals - over 2.5 is just 1.51/2 - so it's likely both will find the back of the net.

And the Chelsea talent might just have enough to edge it.