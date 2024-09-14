Premier League Saturday Tips: Back Eze, Salah and a 6/1 Chelsea punt

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Southampton v Man United (12:30) - Little reward

Despite averaging 68.6% possession and racking up 42 shots the Saints remain winless and drawless, with just a solitary goal to their name. Even that was a late consolation of no significance.

If wastefulness in the final third accounts for much of their troubles - frankly, their 2.4% shot conversion rate is pitiful - mistakes at the back have proven just as costly. No team have committed more errors leading to goals conceded (4).



All of which suggest doom, gloom and eventual relegation awaits them this season but a different view can be taken, for now at least.

Russell Martin's men are creating plenty of chances while it's well within their means to cut out avoidable clangers.



Should they manage this against United, the hosts have every opportunity to secure their first points, what with the Reds being deprived of key men and once again in the doldrums and on the cusp of crisis.

A word to the wise though - United have come from behind to win on ten occasions versus Southampton in the Premier League era. Only Liverpool against Newcastle can top that.

This, in truth, is a tough one to call so let's revisit that possession stat at the top and what it's led to. Only Spurs have won more corners than the South Coast club to date.

Recommended Bet Back Southampton to win race to 5 corners SBK 11/10

Brighton v Ipswich (15:00) - Seagulls flying

There are definitely positives for Ipswich to take with them to the Amex but there's no getting around the fact that Kieran McKenna's side have taken on the fewest shots in the Premier League this season, a meagre seven of them troubling the opposition keeper.

At the other end meanwhile, they are giving up a big chance every 20 minutes.

Added to this, the Tractor Boys have received twice as many yellow cards as Brighton so far, and this is particularly pertinent when you place Sam Barrott in the middle. The no-nonsense ref has dished out 6.5 cautions per 90 this term, the second highest average among his peers.

The hosts by comparison are flying with Kaoru Mitoma more than playing his part, a goal, an assist and three successful dribbles per 90 illustrating that the winger is back to his impactful best.

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich over 2.5 cards and Mitoma to have 1 or more shots on target SBK 5/2

Crystal Palace v Leicester (15:00) - Eze does it

Goals typically rain in at Selhurst Park, with four per game in 2024.

Should that trend continue this Saturday expect most of them - if not all - to come from the hosts, with the Foxes facing a hefty 43 shots at this early juncture. It's certainly kept keeper Mads Hermansen busy, the Dane pulling off four saves per 90.

Which brings us to Eberechi Eze who incidentally has scored five goals from outside the box this year, a figure only matched by Phil Foden.

The England star has had 15 attempts on goal in 2024/25, the second highest tally in the league.

Recommended Bet Back Eze to have 4 or more shots and Leicester keeper to make 4 or more saves SBK 12/5

Fulham v West Ham (15:00) - Nordic noir

Fulham's summer signing Sander Berge is set to make his full debut this weekend and it's noteworthy that the Norwegian midfielder has already made his presence felt, fouling in a late cameo at Portman Road.

The 26-year-old was booked when facing the Hammers last term for his former club Burnley and here, in front of new fans, he will be keen to introduce himself.

English Premier League - Top 8 Fouls

Player Team Apps Fouls Fouls/90* Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 37 73 2 Liam Delap Ipswich 37 72 2.5 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 38 70 1.9 João Gomes Wolves 36 70 2.1 Sasa Lukic Fulham 30 66 2.5 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 38 65 1.8 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 33 65 2.8 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 35 62 2.1 Joelinton Newcastle 29 58 2.2 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 37 56 1.6 Idrissa Gueye Everton 37 55 1.6 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 35 53 2.5 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 33 53 2 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 36 52 1.6 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 37 50 1.4 Flynn Downes Southampton 27 50 2.1 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 37 49 1.6 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 36 49 1.5 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 33 49 1.7 Luis Díaz Liverpool 36 48 1.8 Nélson Semedo Wolves 34 48 1.5 Sam Morsy Ipswich 33 48 1.6 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 32 48 1.8 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 37 47 1.3 Tomás Soucek West Ham 35 47 1.6 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 34 47 1.8 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 36 46 1.4 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 35 46 1.6 Thomas Partey Arsenal 35 45 1.4 Levi Colwill Chelsea 35 45 1.3 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 28 45 2.1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 36 44 1.6 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 34 44 1.4 John McGinn Aston Villa 34 43 1.7 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 43 1.8 Matheus Cunha Wolves 33 42 1.5 Edson Álvarez West Ham 28 42 2.1 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 36 41 1.2 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 29 41 2.1 Mikel Merino Arsenal 28 41 2.3 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 36 40 1.4 Carlos Baleba Brighton 34 40 1.3 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 33 40 1.3 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 38 39 1.4 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 32 39 1.3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 28 39 1.5 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 37 38 1.2 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 34 38 1.2 Kai Havertz Arsenal 23 38 1.8 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 36 37 1.1 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 36 37 1.3 Yasin Ayari Brighton 34 37 1.7 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 31 37 2.2 Evanilson Bournemouth 31 37 1.4 André Wolves 33 36 1.3 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 30 36 1.3 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 27 36 1.5 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 34 35 1.1 Fabian Schär Newcastle 34 35 1.1 James Tarkowski Everton 33 35 1.1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 33 35 1.4 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 30 35 1.4 Kenny Tete Fulham 22 35 1.8 Dan Burn Newcastle 37 34 0.9 Pape Sarr Tottenham 36 34 1.6 Yoane Wissa Brentford 35 34 1 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 35 34 1 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 29 34 1.6 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 34 1.8 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 26 34 1.9 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 34 33 1.5 Beto Everton 30 33 1.9 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 36 32 1 James Maddison Tottenham 31 32 1.6 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 26 32 1.8 Antonee Robinson Fulham 36 31 0.9 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 35 31 1.7 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 32 31 1.2 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 31 31 1.1 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 31 31 1.7 Sander Berge Fulham 31 31 1.3 Jan Bednarek Southampton 30 31 1.1 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 31 1.2 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 29 31 2.7 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 26 31 1.7 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 38 30 0.8 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 37 30 0.9 Tyler Dibling Southampton 33 30 1.4 Ashley Young Everton 32 30 1.4 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 32 30 1.2 Matheus Nunes Man City 26 30 1.6 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 26 30 1.6 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 38 29 1 Nathan Collins Brentford 38 29 0.8 James Justin Leicester 36 29 0.9 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 25 29 1.4 William Saliba Arsenal 35 28 0.8 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 34 28 1.6 Andreas Pereira Fulham 33 28 1.2 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 33 28 0.9 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 28 28 1.8 Paul Onuachu Southampton 25 28 2.4 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 19 28 2 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 38 27 1 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 37 27 0.9 Murillo Nottm Forest 36 27 0.8 Alexander Isak Newcastle 34 27 0.9 Leif Davis Ipswich 33 27 0.9 Bernardo Silva Man City 33 27 0.9 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 33 27 1.1 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 31 27 0.9 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 30 27 2.2 João Pedro Brighton 27 27 1.2 Matty Cash Aston Villa 27 27 1.2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 26 27 1.5 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 25 27 1.5 Ben Johnson Ipswich 23 27 1.8 Joël Veltman Brighton 21 27 1.4 Calvin Bassey Fulham 35 26 0.8 Jamie Vardy Leicester 35 26 0.8 Carlos Soler West Ham 31 26 1.7 Santiago Bueno Wolves 29 26 1.4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 38 25 0.7 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 38 25 0.7 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 36 25 0.8 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 36 25 0.7 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 34 25 0.8 Pedro Porro Tottenham 33 25 0.9 Emerson West Ham 31 25 1.1 Adama Traoré Fulham 36 24 1.2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 35 24 0.8 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 34 24 0.7 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 33 24 0.9 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 24 1 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 31 24 2.6 Toti Gomes Wolves 31 24 0.8 Erling Haaland Man City 31 24 0.8 Mateo Kovacic Man City 31 24 1 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 31 24 1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 30 24 1.1 Orel Mangala Everton 19 24 1.7 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 24 1.8 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 38 23 0.6 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 37 23 0.7 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 35 23 0.7 Wout Faes Leicester 34 23 0.7 Joe Willock Newcastle 32 23 1.9 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 31 23 0.8 Diogo Jota Liverpool 26 23 1.7 Mats Wieffer Brighton 25 23 2.1 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 35 22 0.6 Noni Madueke Chelsea 32 22 1 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 26 22 1.4 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 22 22 1.9 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 22 1.1 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 17 22 1.8 Kevin Schade Brentford 38 21 0.8 Declan Rice Arsenal 35 21 0.7 Pedro Neto Chelsea 35 21 0.8 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 35 21 0.6 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 32 21 1 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 32 21 0.8 Amad Diallo Man Utd 26 21 1 Djed Spence Tottenham 25 21 1.1 Oliver Skipp Leicester 24 21 1.7 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 18 21 2.4 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 37 20 0.5 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 36 20 0.6 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 35 20 0.9 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 34 20 0.7 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 34 20 0.6 Joe Aribo Southampton 32 20 0.9 Malo Gusto Chelsea 32 20 1 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 30 20 0.7 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 27 20 1.5 Casemiro Man Utd 24 20 1.2 Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 21 20 2.3 James Garner Everton 21 20 1.1 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 16 20 3.1 Alex Iwobi Fulham 38 19 0.6 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 34 19 0.8 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 31 19 1.2 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 30 19 0.7 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7 Adam Smith Bournemouth 25 19 1.1 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 25 19 0.9 Ryan Manning Southampton 24 19 1.2 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 14 19 1.6 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 38 18 0.5 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 38 18 0.6 Curtis Jones Liverpool 33 18 0.9 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 32 18 0.8 Matt Doherty Wolves 30 18 0.8 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 18 1 Harry Maguire Man Utd 27 18 0.9 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 26 18 0.9 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 23 18 1.4 Kasey McAteer Leicester 18 18 1.9 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 37 17 0.5 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 33 17 0.8 Jack Clarke Ipswich 32 17 1.3 Savinho Man City 29 17 0.9 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 28 17 0.9 Archie Gray Tottenham 28 17 0.9 Manuel Akanji Man City 26 17 0.8 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 25 17 0.7 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 24 17 1.1 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 22 17 0.9 Alex Scott Bournemouth 20 17 2 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 17 1.1 Ben Davies Tottenham 17 17 1.2 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 12 17 1.8 Josko Gvardiol Man City 37 16 0.4 Cameron Archer Southampton 35 16 1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 33 16 0.6 Jack Taylor Ipswich 32 16 1.7 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 32 16 0.7 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 29 16 0.7 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 27 16 0.8 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 16 1.6 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 25 16 1.1 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 23 16 1.8 Matt O'Riley Brighton 21 16 1.5 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 19 16 1.5 Caleb Okoli Leicester 19 16 1.3 Mason Mount Man Utd 17 16 2.3 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 16 16 1.8 Luke Thomas Leicester 14 16 1.3 Cole Palmer Chelsea 37 15 0.4 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 33 15 0.8 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 33 15 0.6 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 30 15 0.9 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 29 15 1.4 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 15 1.1 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 25 15 0.8 Timothy Castagne Fulham 24 15 0.8 Patson Daka Leicester 23 15 1.9 Wataru Endo Liverpool 20 15 5.2 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 18 15 2.4 Omar Marmoush Man City 16 15 1.1 Jorginho Arsenal 15 15 1.9 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 15 15 1.6 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 13 15 2.3 Mathys Tel Tottenham 13 15 1.5 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 38 14 0.5 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 14 2 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 14 0.9 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 14 2.1 Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 16 14 1.6 Jack Harrison Everton 34 13 0.6 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 34 13 0.5 Simon Adingra Brighton 29 13 1.1 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 29 13 0.7 George Hirst Ipswich 26 13 1.8 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 24 13 0.8 Jake O'Brien Everton 20 13 0.7 Jack Stephens Southampton 19 13 0.8 Nico González Man City 11 13 1.5 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 36 12 0.5 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 31 12 0.5 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 30 12 0.5 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 30 12 0.4 Rico Lewis Man City 28 12 0.6 Rúben Dias Man City 27 12 0.5 Harry Wilson Fulham 25 12 0.9 Julio Enciso Brighton 25 12 0.9 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 24 12 0.9 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 12 0.9 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 20 12 0.8 Conor Bradley Liverpool 19 12 1.4 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 12 0.8 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 17 12 2.2 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 12 1.1 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 12 1.3 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 35 11 0.4 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 33 11 0.4 Andy Robertson Liverpool 33 11 0.4 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 11 1 Danny Welbeck Brighton 30 11 0.5 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 29 11 0.9 David Brooks Bournemouth 29 11 1 Morato Nottm Forest 26 11 1.1 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 24 11 0.5 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 23 11 0.7 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 22 11 1.2 Will Smallbone Southampton 18 11 1.5 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 13 11 1.3 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 11 1.7 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 11 1.2 Jérémy Doku Man City 29 10 0.6 Harry Winks Leicester 22 10 0.6 Issa Diop Fulham 21 10 0.7 Ben White Arsenal 17 10 0.8 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 17 10 0.8 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 13 10 0.9 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 38 9 0.3 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 34 9 0.3 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 9 0.6 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 9 0.4 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 26 9 0.9 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 9 0.6 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 25 9 1 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 23 9 1.1 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 23 9 1.6 Leny Yoro Man Utd 21 9 0.7 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 20 9 0.8 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 9 1 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 18 9 1 Michael Keane Everton 14 9 0.8 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 13 9 1.7 Igor Julio Brighton 13 9 0.8 Nathan Wood Southampton 11 9 1 Kevin Danso Tottenham 10 9 1 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 26 8 1.8 Tom Cairney Fulham 25 8 1.2 Pau Torres Aston Villa 24 8 0.4 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 23 8 0.7 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 8 0.4 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 22 8 0.5 Conor Coady Leicester 22 8 0.4 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 20 8 1.3 Reece James Chelsea 19 8 0.7 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 16 8 1 Diego Gómez Brighton 16 8 1.4 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 15 8 1.4 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2 Michael Kayode Brentford 12 8 1.4 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 8 5.8 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 8 1.5 Lewis Dunk Brighton 25 7 0.3 Mathias Jensen Brentford 24 7 0.7 Brajan Gruda Brighton 21 7 0.9 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 16 7 0.4 Richarlison Tottenham 15 7 1.3 Adam Webster Brighton 14 7 0.7 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 12 7 1.3 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 7 1.3 Ross Stewart Southampton 12 7 1.6 James Hill Bournemouth 10 7 1.4 Tino Livramento Newcastle 37 6 0.2 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 31 6 0.3 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 30 6 0.3 Dwight McNeil Everton 21 6 0.4 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 21 6 0.8 Jack Grealish Man City 20 6 0.8 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 6 0.5 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 19 6 1.9 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 18 6 0.4 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 6 1.6 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 6 0.4 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 6 0.6 James McAtee Man City 15 6 1.6 Kyle Walker Man City 15 6 0.6 Harrison Reed Fulham 12 6 5.9 João Félix Chelsea 12 6 1.5 Andy Irving West Ham 10 6 3.3 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 10 6 1.4 Nathan Patterson Everton 10 6 1.6 Armando Broja Everton 10 6 1.6 Welington Southampton 10 6 1.1 Nico O'Reilly Man City 9 6 1 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 6 3.1 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 6 3.8 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 6 1.2 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 6 1.6 Phil Foden Man City 28 5 0.3 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 5 1 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 15 5 0.4 Ollie Scarles West Ham 15 5 0.7 Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 5 0.5 Emil Krafth Newcastle 12 5 1.3 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5 Sven Botman Newcastle 8 5 1.1 Jonny Evans Man Utd 7 5 1.4 Ben Mee Brentford 7 5 2.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 5 1.2 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 5 1.2 José Sá Wolves 29 4 0.1 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 25 4 0.5 Evan Ferguson Brighton 21 4 0.9 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 4 0.4 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 18 4 0.4 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 18 4 0.5 Callum Wilson Newcastle 18 4 1 James Bree Southampton 17 4 0.3 William Osula Newcastle 14 4 2.9 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 14 4 0.3 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 13 4 1.4 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 4 1.6 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 4 4 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 4 0.8 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 4 4 2.1 Joel Ward Crystal Palace 2 4 5 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 3 0.5 Lewis Miley Newcastle 14 3 0.9 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 3 1.5 Yunus Konak Brentford 10 3 7.5 Mikey Moore Tottenham 10 3 0.7 Josh King Fulham 8 3 2.1 Igor Thiago Brentford 8 3 1.6 Tyrique George Chelsea 8 3 1.5 Luke Shaw Man Utd 7 3 0.8 Chido Obi Man Utd 7 3 1.7 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 6 3 2.6 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5 James Milner Brighton 4 3 1.6 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 3 0.8 Jay Robinson Southampton 4 3 2 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 3 2.7 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 37 2 0.1 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 32 2 0.1 Kepa Bournemouth 31 2 0.1 Nick Pope Newcastle 28 2 0.1 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 16 2 1.7 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 16 2 0.2 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 14 2 0.2 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 11 2 0.9 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Nathan Aké Man City 10 2 0.3 Carlos Forbs Wolves 10 2 0.8 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 2 0.3 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 8 2 0.5 Antony Man Utd 8 2 1.3 Charlie Taylor Southampton 8 2 0.5 Danilo Nottm Forest 8 2 0.7 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 2 1.6 Solly March Brighton 8 2 1.1 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 8 2 0.7 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 7 2 1.3 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 2 1 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 2 0.5 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 2 0.8 Harry Amass Man Utd 5 2 0.5 Rico Henry Brentford 5 2 1.9 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 4 2 0.9 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 2 1.7 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 2 1.9 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 2 2.8 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 2 7.8 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 38 1 0 David Raya Arsenal 38 1 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 30 1 0 Ederson Man City 26 1 0 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 14 1 0.3 Stefan Ortega Man City 13 1 0.1 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 13 1 0.4 Alex Palmer Ipswich 13 1 0.1 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 1 0.9 Willian Fulham 10 1 0.4 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 1 0.6 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 1 0.3 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 1 0.7 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 1 0.7 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5 Youssef Chermiti Everton 4 1 2.1 Rodri Man City 3 1 1.2 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 1 3.2 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 3 1 0.6 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 3.5 Martial Godo Fulham 2 1 4.3 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 1 1 Roman Dixon Everton 1 1 1 Bernd Leno Fulham 38 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 38 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 38 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 37 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 36 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 34 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 28 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 27 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 26 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 24 0 0 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 18 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Danny Ings West Ham 15 0 0 Luis Guilherme West Ham 12 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 10 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 7 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 6 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Séamus Coleman Everton 5 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 5 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 4 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 4 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 4 0 0 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 4 0 0 Jake Evans Leicester 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Carlos Vinícius Fulham 3 0 0 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 0 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 3 0 0 Gustavo Nunes Brentford 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 2 0 0 Joachim Kayi-Sanda Southampton 2 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0

One player especially on his radar could be Mohammed Kudus who has started the season with a bang, completing 3.7 dribbles per 90, not to mention taking on 2.3 shots per 90.

For this he has been fouled six times.

Recommended Bet Back Berge to be shown a card and Kudus to be fouled 2 or more times SBK 15/2

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest (15:00) - Usual suspects

Three wins, all to nil, amounts to a perfect start for Arne Slot and with an accommodating schedule through to late October we cannot rule out records being broken for opening results under a new boss.

Next up it's Forest, who are in possession of a forward in form, with Chris Wood bagging two in three, and Morgan Gibbs-White on a high from making his international debut this week.

In fine fettle, the visitors will have a good go here, exemplified by Nuno Espirito Santo's side registering a league-high number of direct attacks so far.

That being said, this is Forest at Anfield, a place where they last left triumphant in 1969. Their two visits post-promotion have seen them concede three goals apiece.

Expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to come to the fore, the full-back creating five chances for England vs Finland, after similarly impressing against Republic of Ireland.

The 25-year-old has a 0.60 xA per 90 for the Reds this season.

And of course there is the revitalized Mo Salah, boasting six goal involvements already.

Recommended Bet Back Salah to score and over 3.5 goals SBK 13/8

Man City v Brentford (15:00) - Thousand cuts





Remarkably Brentford were the last side to beat City at the Etihad in any competition. That was 45 games ago.

Since then, the Bees have lost Ivan Toney to a ban, then permanently to Saudi Arabia, but in Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa they have a pairing that can trouble the league champions. All five of Brentford's goals to date have been scored by the duo.

Still, it's hard to look past a home win here, especially as Thomas Frank's side have been surprisingly passive in recent weeks, allowing the opposition an average of 16.7 passes per defensive action.





We can anticipate therefore a very familiar scenario playing out, that of City getting their way via death by a thousand cuts, but don't discount an early strike to make that task easier.

Haaland and co have converted inside the opening 20 minutes in ten of their last 12 league outings.

Recommended Bet Back Man City at 20 minutes SBK 7/5

Aston Villa v Everton (17:30) - Another toffee crumble

This is the Toffees' worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1959 and a handful of early injuries will once again deprive Sean Dyche of options and necessitate a bench half-populated by kids. It means the manager has to go with what he's got and what's he has got is a malfunctioning side that is psychologically scarred from their late collapse against Bournemouth a fortnight ago.

It doesn't help then that Villa Park awaits, where Everton have scored just once in seven-and-a-half league hours since the Villans returned to the top-flight in 2019.

Let's just say that an away win will be the shock result of the weekend.

As for Unai Emery's men, what intrigues is that they've scored in both halves in each of their victories so far. Last season they managed this on 11 occasions at home.

Recommended Bet Back Villa to score in both halves SBK 11/10

Bournemouth v Chelsea (20:00) - Cole, not dole

Unbeaten they may be but the Cherries tend to struggle against the traditional big six and that has certainly been the case under Andoni Iraola, winning only one of their 12 encounters last term. In five of their six at home they failed to score.

It gets worse too because Cole Palmer is expected to return to action, after pulling out of the England squad with a hip problem. No player has assisted more goals than the 22-year-old across Europe's big five leagues in the last calendar year.



Moreover, he has started this campaign like he ended the last, already accruing four assists, a league high.



