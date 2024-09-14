Alan Shearer Exclusive: Everton are the problem, not Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche knows that results have to improve

Aleksandar Isak and Anthony Gordon had great international breaks

Newcastle can beat anyone on their day when playing well

None of us know what will come of City, so let's wait

Man City's hearing begins next week, and although we saw points deductions for Everton and Forest last season, we have recently seen that Leicester's argument was upheld from the independent committee, so I haven't got a clue what is going to happen to Man City.

I think over the next weeks, months, or however long it's going to take, none of us will know what's going on, what's happening behind those walls or what the verdict will be, if any.

It's just a matter of sitting tight and waiting, and then we will all have to make judgement when that comes. I think it'll be a very long time before it comes out.

We don't know whether they're going to be found guilty of any, a handful or all the charges, so in terms of trying to predict what's going to happen, I think it's virtually impossible.

Everton are the problem, not Sean Dyche

The situation at Everton can't be a Sean Dyche problem, because of what he achieved last year and what he's done in his career. It was an incredible job he did when you consider what happened in terms of the points deduction, and how he handled and got the club through that.

Everton are just a difficult club at the moment because of the ownership, what they can do and what they can't do moving forward. The Bournemouth defeat last time out was a bitter blow to the club, the fans and to Sean, to be 2-0 up in the 86th minute and then chuck it away.

The last two weeks would've been difficult for Sean, his team, the club and the fans.

If you're asking me if he's the right man to get them out of the trouble they're in, then yes absolutely he is.

Points need to come fast for Dyche to hold on

Sean will know as a manager, if you don't get the right results, you know what's going to happen. He has been in the game long enough and he knows how the game works.

He will know that if Everton don't start picking up points and winning games pretty soon, then the inevitable may happen because that's how football works and that's the rule in football.

You don't have to tell Sean that and you don't have to tell his players that but absolutely, the longer it goes on without a point, the harder it becomes and they've got a really, really tough game against Aston Villa next.

Isak coming back to Newcastle full of confidence - and goals

Aleksandar Isak hasn't quite looked as sharp as he perhaps could have or how we've seen him in the past, but he did get his goal against Tottenham and has gone on to produce for Sweden and scored more goals. That can only do his confidence the world of good.

Newcastle didn't play that well against Tottenham but got the right result so, with Isak scoring and that win, then I'm hoping when we do click, that can only be a good thing.

We've not played well and still got seven points so when we do play well, better things are to come for Newcastle.

Anthony Gordon's Euros was bizarre and wrong

I think for Anthony Gordon's belief and confidence, for him to understand what he means to the England squad and what the manager believes in, then this international break has been huge for Anthony.

Lee Carsley managed him in the U21s, so he knows what he can do and how well he did; he got player of the tournament for him.

So, for Lee to then come in and give him that confidence and that belief to carry that on in the senior team after what happened to him in the summer, well he must be feeling pretty special about himself and rightly so.

Anthony Gordon was underused at the Euros. I was mystified as to why he wasn't given more of an opportunity. For Gordon to have played 3-4 minutes during the whole tournament to me, was bizarre and wrong. I think England would have done a whole lot better if he was in the team.

I didn't understand why he wasn't in the team more when England were struggling, and I totally understood and agreed with the recent interview Anthony Gordon gave.

With Isak and Gordon back in form, Newcastle can beat anybody

With both Isak and Gordon coming back in form, I think Newcastle can beat anyone on their day, we've seen that already. I think with the attacking talent that Newcastle has, if those players click, then we are a handful for anyone.

Given the last two weeks of the internationals, I'd hope Newcastle can go to Wolves and get all three points with both Isak and Gordon heavily involved.

