MD5 Championship Tips: Seven of the best bets for Saturday's 3pm games

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR

R's to return to the capital with at least a point

Danny Rohl and Marti Cifuentes were both recruited mid-way through the 2023-24 season and their arrivals coincided with a much-needed upturn in form for two struggling sides. The pair managed to guide Sheffield Wednesday and QPR to safety with room to spare and they were both lauded for their monumental efforts.

Both managers are expected to kick on this season, however, following some initial encouragement on the opening weekend, Rohl has struggled to match last season's consistency and energy. The Owls have looked a little disjointed in recent weeks and they've struggled to contain the opposition. Owls fans may be starting to worry about their side's attacking output with Rohl's men having failed to notch in any of their last three Championship outings. The German admitted that it's 'time to wake up' and that his team conceded cheap goals against Millwall. He's had plenty of time to address that issue on the training ground this week. Barry Bannan has looked a shadow of his former self and has struggled in a two-man midfield so far. It wouldn't be a surprise to see a change of shape for the hosts here.

In contrast, QPR have been chugging along nicely under Marti Cifuentes. The West Londoners are unbeaten in their last three and have come from behind to clinch a share of the spoils in each of their last two away games. Michi Frey looks sharper, fitter and more determined this season whereas new signing Nicholas Madsen is already off the mark. There is a never-say-die attitude about this Rangers squad and they have enough about them to maintain their unbeaten away record.

Recommended Bet Back QPR Draw No Bet SBK 6/5

Plymouth vs Sunderland Black Cats to maintain their momentum This is an incredibly long journey for Sunderland and their fans, however, arduous trips are often far easier when you are playing well and sitting top of the table. The Black Cats boast an unblemished record under Regis Le Bris and they have conceded just a single goal in their opening four encounters. The Wearsiders were fairly good value for their two away victories. They weren't particularly dominant, yet, they picked the perfect time to strike and were extremely dangerous at pressing and forcing their opponents to make mistakes. Plymouth have made an underwhelming start to the campaign, yet Wayne Rooney's side have at least looked competitive at Home Park. They look a little more organised in front of their own fans and have conceded just twice at this venue. Nevertheless, a lack of firepower is likely to hold them back this season and they simply cannot rely on long-distance efforts from Morgan Whittaker. They are likely to battle their way through the 90 minutes, yet finding a way past Sunderland's watertight defence could prove to be tricky. Recommended Bet Back Sunderland to Win and Under 4.5 Goals SBK 11/10

Blackburn vs Bristol City Evergreen Andreas to haunt his former employers Blackburn will be hard to beat under John Eustace this season. The former Birmingham manager has set up an effective system and has managed to get complete buy-in from his players. The Lancastrian side have also strengthened during the transfer window and they will be buoyed by taking a point off rivals Burnley a fortnight ago. Eustace should be satisfied with his team's start to the season, although he will be keen for this side to keep a clean sheet at some stage. They have been breached on six occasions and are yet to keep the opposition off the scoresheet so far. Summer signing Andreas Weimann will be facing his former club on Saturday and having netted a stunner against rivals Burnley, he has surely staked a claim for a starting spot this weekend. He's scored twice in just 142 minutes of Championship football and will be keen to notch against the side he left a few months ago. Bristol City put in an uncharacteristically anonymous performance against Millwall two weeks ago and Robins fans will be hoping that they have managed to get that comprehensive defeat out of their system. They are also yet to keep a clean sheet, and they may find it hard to stop their former talisman. Recommended Bet Back Andreas Weimann to Score Anytime SBK 12/5

Watford vs Coventry More misery for Sky Blues Watford suffered their first defeat of the season at Bramall Lane before the international break and Tom Cleverley will have to pick his players up ahead of this contest. The rookie manager admitted that his side lacked a clinical edge against the Blades and he couldn't put his finger on why his side started the game so slowly. Nevertheless, they have looked far more confident at Vicarage Road and they will be pleased to get back to Hertfordshire for this contest. Cleverley may be inexperienced, yet he's shown plenty of tactical nous so far and he is likely to have a gameplan ready for this fixture. Although they lack numbers in the striking department, they have plenty of players who can chip in with goals from elsewhere. It's been an underwhelming start to the season for Coventry. They failed to find a way past an organised Norwich side before the international break and they have struggled to find their rhythm in the final third. If not for a kamikaze Will Vaulks back-pass, the Sky Blues would still be looking for their first victory of the season. Ben Sheaf's absence is being felt keenly and they also need Ellis Simms to find his shooting boots. The change of coaching staff has upset their rhythm and it may still be a few weeks before they start to progress. Recommended Bet Back Watford Draw No Bet SBK 19/20

Middlesbrough vs Preston Another entertaining spectacle in Teesside Middlesbrough went into the international break on a high. It had been a frustrating couple of weeks for Boro fans who had watched their side fail to build upon their opening weekend victory over Swansea. They struggled to find a way past Derby County and gave away two sloppy goals against Portsmouth. Michael Carrick will have been delighted with his side's response as they produced a thoroughly professional display against Cardiff last time out. The purchase of Aidan Morris is turning out to be a superb bit of business and they now have Ben Doak, Neto Borges and George Edmundson to come in and provide some much-needed competition. Paul Heckingbottom suffered his first defeat as Preston boss at the end of August. PNE started quickly, yet several lapses in concentration allowed Oxford back into the game. The Lilywhites are a physical outfit, yet they are prone to defensive errors and Boro will be looking to capitalise on those. The visitors have conceded six goals in their two away games so far and this could be a tricky afternoon for the away side. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 8/11

Derby vs Cardiff Home comforts for the Rams Derby were expected to struggle this season and their opening-day defeat to Blackburn did very little to dispel this notion. Nevertheless, the Rams have picked up maximum points on their own patch and their form at Pride Park will be crucial to their survival hopes. The hosts were good value for their victory over Bristol City and there were impressive performances from summer signings David Ozoh and Ebou Adams. The arrival of Jacob Widell Zetterstrom gives them a little more height and stability between the sticks too. Although they rode their luck against Middlesbrough, the hosts are yet to concede a goal in 180 minutes of football at Pride Park and they will make it difficult for the visitors on Saturday. Cardiff have made a poor start to the season and Erol Bulut is starting to feel the pressure. The Bluebirds have failed to score in three of their opening four matches and although they are still a threat from set-pieces, they are still lacking some cutting edge in the final third. It wouldn't be a surprise to see their barren run continue here. Recommended Bet Back Derby to Win SBK 13/10